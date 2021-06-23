Dr. Lisa Hoffman named new Dean of Research and Graduate Studies

By Steven Krolak

(NEW ALBANY, Ind.)–Dr. Lisa Hoffman has been named Dean of Research and Graduate Studies.

Hoffman, an associate professor of education, had previously served as Director of Graduate Studies in the School of Education.

“Dr. Hoffman has a wealth of experience in both divisions of this position, and has a vision that will help move our campus to the next level,” said Dr. Kelly Ryan, executive vice chancellor for academic affairs. “We’re all looking forward to working alongside her to advance research and graduate education.”

Dr. Hoffman succeeds Dr. Diane Wille, and will begin her tenure on September 1, 2021.