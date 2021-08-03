IU Southeast collaborates with Floyd County Redevelopment Commission to grow small businesses in Southern Indiana

NEW ALBANY, Ind. – Indiana University Southeast is partnering with the Floyd County Redevelopment Commission to provide resources for small start-up businesses in Southern Indiana.

The Commission will provide office space for faculty providing professional services and programming for Floyd County’s Science Technology Engineering Arts Math (STEAM) Engine Accelerator Program at Novaparke Innovation & Technology Campus — a 60-acre business area that is expected to bring 400 new jobs in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields to Southern Indiana over the next decade.

“Floyd County is excited about our new collaboration with Indiana University Southeast to promote, grow and develop small businesses in Southern Indiana,” said Bob Woosley, president of the Floyd County Redevelopment Commission. “The STEAM Engine Incubator and Accelerator program will offer entrepreneurs opportunities to create and grow their ideas, innovations and businesses. This is a significant moment in the development of the County’s innovation hub, Novaparke. We look forward to working with Indiana University Southeast in this endeavor.”

The Commission will also provide funding for faculty and associated services with the accelerator programming, including one-on-one consultations, seminars, start-up weekend programming and other related programming.

“This collaborative effort will only continue to strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Floyd County and the region. We are looking forward to the development of the accelerator program to assist local business growth. It will have a significant impact on our community and the local economy,” said Don Lopp, director of Operations and Planning in Floyd County.

In exchange, IU Southeast will provide faculty-led presentations centered on topics in entrepreneurship, and faculty members and students will serve as consultants for several selected businesses each year. IU Southeast will also host entrepreneurship pitch competitions for IU Southeast students.

“We are very excited to be part of Novaparke,” said David Eplion, dean of the School of Business. “One of the primary strategic goals of the IU Southeast School of Business is to help stimulate economic growth and employment opportunities in our region. Novaparke will be a critical resource in facilitating that growth.

“At present, there are many in our community who have innovative business ideas, but they are not sure how to get started. Our faculty and students are looking forward to working with these budding entrepreneurs by providing them with the business expertise they need to help turn their dreams into a reality.”