IU Southeast schedules Move-In Days for Aug. 18 & 19

IU Southeast will soon welcome students home to their lodges for the 2021-22 school year.

New IU Southeast students living on campus will move in on Wednesday, Aug. 18. Returning students will move in on Thursday, Aug. 19. Classes for the fall semester begin Monday, Aug. 23.

Students can check into their lodges from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Multipurpose Building, Evergreen East Parking Lot. Volunteer groups from the campus will assist with move-in. All students and guests must wear a mask in the great room and common areas of the lodges. Residents with approved exemptions, deferral status, or not in compliance with the IU COVID-19 vaccination policy will be required to complete on-arrival testing for COVID-19 before checking in.

IU Southeast has five on-campus lodges that house about 400 students. Each lodge features apartment-style housing for students with a great room, computer lab, laundry and vending services and study areas. Each apartment includes a full kitchen, bathroom and living room. There are one-, two- and four-bedroom layouts available. Apartments are fully furnished and come with basic cable and wireless internet.

Students moving in must have their Crimson Card in order to access the lodges. Know in advance what to bring and what not to bring when moving in.

Week of Welcome kicks off on Monday, Aug. 23, and runs through Friday, Aug. 27. Coordinated by the Campus Activities Board, the week is packed with daily activities that include cookouts, free soft drinks, live music, directions and opportunities to get involved in the campus community. The schedule for the week is as follows:

Week of Welcome

Monday, Aug. 23

T-Shirt Trade 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Campus Life Office Bring in an old t-shirt and get a new IU Southeast shirt. Shirts that are in good condition will be donated. Bring your old shirts to the Campus Life Office.

Chris Cakes 9 - 11 a.m., McCullough Plaza Chris Cakes will be flipping pancakes for students, staff, and faculty to welcome them back.

Student Involvement & Resource Fair 11 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., McCullough Plaza Student organizations, university departments, and off-campus organizations will set up tables around McCullough Plaza to showcase their organization to students.

Coke Booth 11 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., McCullough Plaza The coke booth will be ran by both staff and faculty who will be giving out refreshments to students.

First Day Pizza Fest by National Guard 12 - 1 p.m., McCullough Plaza The National Guard will provide pizza during lunch for students.

Jej Vinson, Singer 12:10 - 1 p.m., McCullough Plaza Jej Vinson recently starred on the show The Voice.



Tuesday, Aug. 24

T-Shirt Trade 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Campus Life Office

Student Involvement & Resource Fair 11 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., McCullough Plaza



Coke Booth 11 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., McCullough Plaza

Cheerleaders Performance 12 - 12:10 p.m., McCullough Plaza IU Southeast Cheerleaders will give a short routine.

Michael Palascak 12:10 -1:00 p.m., McCullough Plaza Comedian Michael Palascak will perform.

Chicken Sandwich Giveaway 12 - 1 p.m., McCullough Plaza Stop by McCullough Plaza and grab a free chicken sandwich from Zaxby’s.

Tethered Balloon Rides 6 - 8 p.m., South of tennis courts and Willow parking lot



Wednesday, Aug. 25

T-Shirt Trade 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Campus Life Office

Coke Booth 12 - 1 p.m., McCullough Plaza

Kona Ice Truck 12 - 1 p.m., McCullough Plaza Kona Ice Truck will be parked outside of UC to make Kona Ice for students.

The Band Sawyer 12:10 - 1:00 p.m., McCullough Plaza The Band Sawyer is a duet acoustic group.

Grillin’ with Greek Life 4:30 - 6:30 p.m., Shelter House Greeks will mingle with students to talk about recruitment and rush.

All Christian Groups Worship Night 6:30 - 8 p.m., Amphitheater Various Christian groups will have a tabling event, then transition into performing a worship night.



Thursday, Aug. 26

T-Shirt Trade 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Campus Life Office

Student Involvement & Resource 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., McCullough Plaza



Steel City Pops 12 p.m., McCullough Plaza Campus Life will be giving out various flavors of Steel City Pops

Coke Booth 12 - 1 p.m., McCullough Plaza

Kuvebo! African Drum Group 12:15 - 1 p.m., McCullough Plaza A performance by a West African Drum and Dance group

Line Dancing by Health IU led by Lindsey Cook 4:30 - 5:30 p.m., McCullough Plaza Students will learn and perform a short dance

Kappa Sigma Slip ‘n Slide 4:30 - 6:30 p.m., Knobview Lawn

Meet Your Gamma Chi Night 6 - 8 p.m. First day of Sorority Recruitment



Friday, Aug. 27