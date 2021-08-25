Floyd County COVID-19 vaccine clinic returns to campus

Starting Thursday, Aug. 26, the Floyd County Health Department will return to campus to distribute COVID-19 vaccinations. Here are the details:

Location: Evergreen East Parking Lot between the Multipurpose Building and Physical Sciences Building.

When: Mondays and Thursdays, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. An additional day will be added when the booster shots are available in the coming weeks – more than likely Tuesdays. The campus will be notified when the additional day is added.

Who can get the vaccine: Indiana residents or any IU Southeast student, faculty, or staff member regardless of the state of residence. The minimum age for vaccinations is presently 12. All three vaccines (Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson) will be available.

Appointments are not necessary but appreciated. Appointments can be made on the Indiana vaccination website. The IU Southeast campus should be visible as a vaccination site in the next 24-48 hours.

The on-campus vaccination site is designed for drive-up only. For your safety, please do not arrive on foot. Vaccinations are free. If you have insurance, your insurance information will be requested. Photo identification is required.

COVID-19 booster shots will be available mid to late September. Additional information will be forthcoming.