Mental Health & Wellness Series brings awareness to suicide prevention

IU Southeast is proud to invite the campus community to participate in the 2021 Mental Health & Wellness Series from Monday, Oct. 11 to Saturday, Oct. 16.

The series features a variety of opportunities for education, involvement, reflection and activism.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death among college-age Americans, lending a particular urgency to this effort.

What began with the campus hosting an Out of the Darkness Walk as a benefit for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention has grown to focus on a broader range of mental health topics.

Alongside its traditional features, this year’s Mental Health Awareness Week includes a three-step training for suicide prevention, expanded mental health screenings and a film about mental health.

“My hope is that Mental Health Awareness Week will help lessen the stigma often associated with mental health concerns, making it easier for those in need to reach out for help and others to respond positively to those who are in need,” said Michael Day, director of Counseling and Psychological Services.

A guide to Mental Health Awareness Week:

Monday, Oct. 11 Free Confidential Mental Health Screenings, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., University Center, Lower Level QPR: A Three-Step Training for Suicide Prevention, 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., UC North 127 Tuesday, Oct. 12 Health and Wellness Resource Fair, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., McCullough Plaza Wednesday, Oct. 13 “Connecting the Dots” – Film about mental health, followed by discussion, 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., UC North 127 Thursday, Oct. 14 Free Confidential Mental Health Screenings, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. University Center, Lower Level Saturday, Oct. 16 Out of the Darkness Suicide Prevention Walk, 9 a.m. registration, 10 a.m. walk, McCullough Plaza

For more information, visit afsp.org/ius or contact IU Southeast Counseling and Psychological Services at sepersco@ius.edu or 812-941-2244.