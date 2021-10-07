Glover takes new role at IU Southeast, Dailey-Weaver named interim AD

New Albany, Ind. - Indiana University Southeast Acting Chancellor Dr. Kathryn Girten has announced the appointment of Joe Glover as the Interim Vice Chancellor of Advancement, Alumni, and External Affairs starting on Oct. 4.

“Joe is an outstanding campus and community leader who understands IU Southeast and its importance in our region as well as anyone I know,” said Girten. “He has more than 16 years of history at IU Southeast working successfully with students, faculty, and staff, and brings a wealth of passion and energy to this campus leadership role. I am thankful for his willingness to step up and serve his alma mater in this new and important way.”

Glover was named the Director of Athletics at Indiana University Southeast on July 1, 2010. He took over the position after five years serving as Assistant Athletic Director and Sports Information Director. Glover also served as the campus Interim Director of Marketing and Communication in 2015-16.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve our Grenadier coaches and student-athletes for the past 16 years,” said Glover. “I couldn’t have asked for better students, coaches, and colleagues. While leaving day-to-day athletic operations is bittersweet in some ways, I am excited for the new challenge and opportunity ahead. I am looking forward to working with our outstanding team in Advancement to support our campus mission and to engage with our outstanding alumni and donors.”

Glover was recognized for his efforts by his colleagues when he was named River States Conference Athletic Director of the Year 2013 and 2018. In May 2013, Glover was also named one of “20 Under 40 Best and Brightest” business professionals in a special edition of the Southern Indiana Business Source magazine. In 2017, Glover was named one the “Top 20 People to Know is Sports Business” by Louisville’s Business First Magazine.

Glover is a member of the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) and the National Association of Athletic Development Directors (NAADD).

In 2013, Glover was also selected by his peers as the Vice-President of the KIAC Executive Committee, the highest governing body of the athletic conference. Glover served one year in this role before filling the vacancy as president of the league in 2014. In 2015, Glover began his official two-year appointment as Administrative Council President for the newly named River States Conference. Glover also served as Interim Commissioner for the River State Conference for the 2017-18 academic year.

Glover is an involved member of the Southern Indiana community as well. He serves on several volunteer committees for the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana (CFSI). He also serves as secretary for the Floyd Memorial Foundation.

Glover is a member of the Rotary Club of New Albany where he is currently serving as the club’s immediate past President. Glover is also Vice President of the New Albany High School Alumni Memorial Fund Board of Directors.

Glover is a double graduate of Indiana University. He graduated with distinction from IU Southeast in May 2008 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Marketing. Glover’s dedication to academics earned him the honor of being named Outstanding Marketing Graduate, an honor given to only one graduating senior. In 2013, Glover earned his M.B.A. from the IU Southeast School of Business.

Glover and his wife, Melissa, who Joe met while they attended classes on the IU Southeast campus, live in Southern Indiana with their daughters, Annabelle (7) and Hadley (2). Joe is a lifetime member of the IU Alumni Association.

———————————

Associate Athletic Director Amanda Dailey-Weaver will serve as the Interim Director of Athletics for the 2021-22 school year.

“Amanda is a talented professional who cares deeply about the student-athletes at IU Southeast,” said Glover. “I am looking forward to watching her grow with this appointment and am excited to see the new energy and ideas she fosters to make our athletic program stronger than ever. I couldn’t be more proud of her and thankful for her stepping up to help her alma mater during this time of change.”

Dailey-Weaver joined the IU Southeast Athletic Department in August of 2005. She has served the athletic department in various roles as a resource for all athletic staff, student-athletes, university faculty and staff, and community members. Her duties have included managing the day-to-day operations of the athletic department, event planning, serving as an assistant to the athletic director, eligibility review, staff training, and offering general guidance, information, and support to all department members. Most recently she has served as Associate Athletic Director and Senior Women’s Administrator.

Amanda has been an active member of Women Leaders in College Sports (formerly NACWAA) since April 2014 and is also a member of NACDA and the NAIA-ADA. She has also been an engaged member of the campus community serving two terms as a member of the University’s Staff Council, including a term as vice president, as well as completing the IU Southeast Broadening Leadership program. Her dedication was recognized by the University in 2016 receiving the prestigious Distinguished Service Award and again in 2018 with the Staff Council Legacy Award.

A proud alumna, she graduated from IU Southeast with an Associate Degree in English and a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism in 2008. She then continued her academic career and earned a Master of Arts in English from the University of Louisville in December of 2012. Recognized as the IU Southeast Outstanding Student in Journalism upon graduation, Amanda is also a member of the Alpha Chi National Academic Honor Society and the Omicron Delta Kappa National Leadership Society.