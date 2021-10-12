IU Southeast to host fall open house on Oct. 23

NEW ALBANY, Ind. - Prospective IU Southeast undergraduate students and graduate students are welcome to visit the IU Southeast open house on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 9 a.m. to noon in University Center North.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet faculty, staff and current students. They will also be able to ask questions and get more information about starting their futures at IU Southeast.

At the open house, prospective students can learn about:

• Admissions

• Academics

• Campus life

• Financial aid

• Graduate programs

• Housing

• Dual credit and transfer credit

• Student services

Prospective students can also participate in the following activities to become familiar with IU Southeast:

• Academic and student services fair

• Academic departmental open houses

• Financial aid workshops

• Campus tours

The event is free and open to the public. All on-campus parking is free for this event.

Reservations are not required, but they are encouraged. To RSVP, to get more information or to receive accommodations, call the Office of Admissions at 812-941-2212 or 1-800-852-8835. Information can also be found on the open house website.