IU President Whitten visits IU Southeast for Founders Day

By Steven Krolak

(NEW ALBANY, Ind.)–IU President Dr. Pamela Whitten spent Founders Day at IU Southeast.

Founders Day celebrates the establishment of Indiana University in 1820, as well as the beginnings of IU Southeast 80 years ago, bringing together members of the campus community to recognize student and faculty accomplishments, and to honor those who have retired.

During her visit, President Whitten met with student government, student leaders, campus faculty and staff, as well as the IU Southeast Alumni Board of Directors, Board of Advisors and donors. New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan and Indiana State Representatives Ed Clere and Karen Engleman were also in attendance.

Named IU’s first female president in July, Dr. Whitten toured the regional campuses over the summer, and was impressed by what she saw and heard.

IU President Dr. Pamela Whitten (center left) visits with IU Southeast Acting Chancellor Dr. Kathryn Girten and student leaders. Photo by Hannah Saxe.

In her remarks, delivered during the annual Founders Day Luncheon, Whitten singled out the uniqueness of the IU’s regional campuses for their commitment to providing an excellent, distinctive educational experience that fulfills both the educational and career needs and aspirations of students. She recognized the regionals’ work in serving students from a wide variety of background and life experiences, including those who are the first in their families to attend college. At IU Southeast, this makes up one third of the total enrollment.

President Whitten noted that some 80 percent of IU Southeast graduates remain in the region, using their new skills and knowledge to contribute in countless ways to the civic, economic, and cultural life of the region.

“This means we’ll all get to witness IU’s impact on our students for years after they graduate and enter the workforce, which is good for IU, good for the region, and good for the state,” Whitten said.

Homepage photo by Hannah Saxe.