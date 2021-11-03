IU Southeast to host annual economic outlook panel

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (Nov. 3, 2021) – IU Southeast will host this year’s Indiana Business Outlook Panel on Monday, Nov. 15.

This event will take place in the IU Southeast Hoosier Room. Breakfast will be served at 8 a.m. and panel presentations will begin at 9 a.m. Following the presentation, a public question-and-answer session will take place.

Esteemed IU faculty panelists, among the leading economic leaders in the state, will share their economic predictions for the upcoming year including global, national, state, city and agricultural impacts.

The following speakers will sit on the panel in New Albany:

Kyle Anderson , clinical assistant professor of business economics, Kelley School of Business, Indiana University (U.S. and international outlook)

, clinical assistant professor of business economics, Kelley School of Business, Indiana University (U.S. and international outlook) Timothy Slaper , co-director of the Indiana Business Research Center, Kelley School of Business, Indiana University (Indiana outlook)

, co-director of the Indiana Business Research Center, Kelley School of Business, Indiana University (Indiana outlook) Uric Dufrene , Sanders Chair in Business, IU Southeast (regional outlook)

, Sanders Chair in Business, IU Southeast (regional outlook) Ryan Brewer, professor of finance, Columbus Division of Business, Indiana University (financial market outlook)

professor of finance, Columbus Division of Business, Indiana University (financial market outlook) David Eplion, dean, IU Southeast School of Business (moderator)

The tour begins each year in Bloomington, Indiana, at the Kelley School of Business, then travels across the state, sharing its predictions with multiple Indiana communities. Uniquely, in each community, an expert on the regional economy joins the panel, offering attendees the fullest perspective on economic affairs possible.

Tickets to the Indiana Business Outlook Panel cost $25 per person or $175 for a table of eight. Register for this event online by Friday, Nov. 12. For more information, contact Brittany Schmidt at (812) 941-2664 or britmurr@ius.edu.