IU Southeast, Duke Energy to honor military heroes with Veterans Day event

NEW ALBANY, Ind. – For those who have risked their lives for our freedom, Indiana University Southeast and Duke Energy will honor veterans who have served and are currently serving our country.

IU Southeast will host a recognition service at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11, in the Hoosier Room on the IU Southeast campus, sponsored by Duke Energy.

The event will include a bell ringing service with veterans from World War II to the present. The service is free and open to the public, and it will be socially distanced to help promote a safe atmosphere.

The keynote speaker is John Summerlot, who was presented the Bicentennial Medal for his distinguished service to Indiana University in 2020. He was appointed university assistant director of emergency management & continuity and university coordinator of military & veteran services in 2021.

Summerlot served four years in the U.S. Marine Corps and six years in the Army National Guard, during which he earned his bachelor’s degree in philosophy and history and his master’s degree in counseling, both from Mississippi State University. He has served in the Indiana Guard Reserve since 2012.

Summerlot is the chair of the IU Golden Book Project. He has presented around the state on IU military history, including a series on IU in the Civil War during IU’s Bicentennial in 2020.

For more information, contact the Office of Advancement at (812) 941-2663 or seadvanc@ius.edu.