International Education Week promotes global learning and exchange

The 2021 International Education Week kicks off on Monday, Nov. 15. IU Southeast’s Office of Study Abroad and Global Awareness (SAGA) will host a series of events designed to nurture curiosity and expand cultural literacy.

2021 International Education Week Program

Monday, Nov. 15:

Calligraphy: Your name in another language, UC across from the bookstore and at the Ogle Center at lunch time & Grove lodge from 6:30-8:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 16:

Calligraphy: Your name in another language, UC across from the bookstore and at the Ogle Center at lunch time & Meadow lodge from 6:30-8:00 p.m.

Fair Trade Event: Browse local vendors’ unique items, 10 a.m.- 4p.m., Hoosier Room

Panel of international IU Southeast faculty/staff, 12:20-1:10 p.m., Hoosier Room

Wednesday, Nov. 17:

Calligraphy: Your name in another language, UC across from the bookstore and at the Ogle Center at lunch time & Forest lodge from 6:30-8:00 p.m.

Fair Trade Event: Browse local vendors’ unique items, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Hoosier Room

Panel of international IU Southeast faculty/staff, 12:20-1:10 p.m., Hoosier Room

Thursday, Nov. 18:

Calligraphy: Your name in another language, UC across from the bookstore and at the Ogle Center at lunch time

Fair Trade Event: Browse local vendors’ unique items, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Hoosier Room

Friday, Nov. 19:

Travel the world from the safety of your home: World 101 (Council on Foreign Relations). Understand the issues, forces, and actors that shape our world: https://world101.cfr.org/.

As always, the International Photography Contest will be a vital part of this event.

Photographs taken from 2016 to 2021 may be submitted from Nov. 8 through Nov. 26, to Courtney Block at coblock@ius.edu. Votes may be submitted from Nov. 29 to Dec. 6 by visiting the website, https://libguides.ius.edu/photocontest2021.

International Education Week is a joint initiative of the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Department of Education to celebrate the benefits of international education and exchange worldwide.

At IU Southeast, the week’s activities are part of ongoing efforts to promote initiatives that prepare students to successfully be part of a global environment.

For more information, contact Valerie Bruchon Scott at vbscott@ius.edu.