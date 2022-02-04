Skip to main content
900 students honored for academics at IU Southeast

Feb 4, 2022

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (Feb. 4, 2022) – Indiana University Southeast is proud to announce members of the fall 2021 Dean’s List and Chancellor’s List.

For the fall 2021 semester, 243 students made the Chancellor’s List, while 657 students were named to the Dean’s List.

The Dean’s and Chancellor’s lists recognize students who have completed at least 12 graded credit hours each semester and have achieved outstanding semester honors in academics. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale. Those named to the Chancellor’s List received the highest academic honors in the semester.

CHANCELLOR’S LIST

NAME HOMETOWN  
Destinie Hope Achelpohl  Austin Indiana
Shaylia Kay Jones  Austin Indiana
Allie Elizabeth Crulo-Rood  Bedford Indiana
Alisha Dawn Cornwell  Bloomington Indiana
Natalie G. Schapker  Bloomington Indiana
Annmarie Rose Freshour  Borden Indiana
Garrett C. Sheely  Borden Indiana
Ellie Michelle Jackman  Brazil Indiana
Shelby Nicole Hughes  Brooks Kentucky
Adam C. Isaac  Brooks Kentucky
Sydney Ellen-Marie Kellermeier  Brownstown Indiana
Megan F. Pottschmidt  Brownstown Indiana
Isaiah James Steele  Cambridge City Indiana
Cham Phuong Wilcox  Camby Indiana
Morijah Joel Kahl  Campbellsburg Indiana
Krista Nicole Martin  Cannelton Indiana
Claire Elizabeth Schnell  Celestine Indiana
Sam   Davidson  Charlestown Indiana
Emily Rose Fishman  Charlestown Indiana
Kaleigh M. Grayson  Charlestown Indiana
Raegan Macie Hebner  Charlestown Indiana
Joshua Allen McCoy  Charlestown Indiana
Claire M. Mitchell  Charlestown Indiana
Natalie   Pinedo Jr Charlestown Indiana
Ashlynn Elizabeth Rife  Charlestown Indiana
Abigail Marie Schnell  Charlestown Indiana
Alex   Settles  Charlestown Indiana
Destiny N. Sparrow  Charlestown Indiana
Tyler   Eversole  Clarksville Indiana
Olivia Llyn McCurdy  Clarksville Indiana
Tyler   Schickel  Clarksville Indiana
Jesse   Zoeller  Clarksville Indiana
Maura Danielle Van Deventer  Columbus Indiana
Kendra Nichole Baumgarten  Corydon Indiana
Brandi   Bennett  Corydon Indiana
Rebecca   Cherry  Corydon Indiana
Makenzie Renae Emily  Corydon Indiana
Olivia L. Ferriell  Corydon Indiana
Jessi L. Kramer  Corydon Indiana
Madalyn D. Marinc  Corydon Indiana
Paige Elizabeth Richardson  Corydon Indiana
Olivia   Wilkin  Corydon Indiana
Cameron James Cadima  Crestwood Kentucky
Olivia Grace Curell  Crestwood Kentucky
Gracie   Kaine  Crestwood Kentucky
Emily M. Owen  Crestwood Kentucky
Connor   Seymour  Crestwood Kentucky
Kylee Nicole Wischmeier  Crothersville Indiana
Brooklyn A. Gonzales  Dale Indiana
Mason L. Napper  Depauw Indiana
Kaidyn Ryleigh Hall  Elizabeth Indiana
Hanna D. Mudd  Elizabeth Indiana
Taylor Ryan Jones  Evansville Indiana
Kevin F. Lincoln  Fairdale Kentucky
Dana Lynn Hoffman  Ferdinand Indiana
Adalyn   De Witt  Fishers Indiana
Logan David Applewhite  Floyds Knobs Indiana
Phoebe Marie Bierman  Floyds Knobs Indiana
Ryan Charles Drury  Floyds Knobs Indiana
Tony William Engle  Floyds Knobs Indiana
Kevin Michael Keck  Floyds Knobs Indiana
Madison Marie Meers  Floyds Knobs Indiana
Sarah Anne Bacher  Georgetown Indiana
Jordan Zachary Bales  Georgetown Indiana
Addie L. Bullock  Georgetown Indiana
John Garcia Day  Georgetown Indiana
Jason E. Forbes  Georgetown Indiana
Joshua   Hotaling  Georgetown Indiana
Carmen Elise Kurk  Georgetown Indiana
Sarah Michelle McNeill  Georgetown Indiana
Savannah Jewell Schroering  Georgetown Indiana
Alexa   Sheffield  Georgetown Indiana
Eric Scott Stephenson  Georgetown Indiana
Claire R. Lobb  Goshen Kentucky
Ethan G. Weimer  Greendale Indiana
Cameron Michael Ragan  Greenville Indiana
Bethanie Rose Smith  Greenville Indiana
Logan J. Stafford  Greenville Indiana
Austyn   Wilmoth  Greenville Indiana
Seth J. Jasek  Greenwood Indiana
Abigail   Wilhite  Greenwood Indiana
Daunte M. DeCello  Hamilton Ohio
Sydney Alise Randall  Hanover Indiana
Bri Ann Little  Hardinsburg Indiana
Jacob R. Dietrich  Henryville Indiana
Josie Lynn Strange  Henryville Indiana
Cassidy R. Wright  Henryville Indiana
Shelby Grace Worden  Huntingburg Indiana
Chelsea Nicole Fentress  Jeffersonville Indiana
Hannah Jane Ferree  Jeffersonville Indiana
Sarah E. Fischer  Jeffersonville Indiana
Tien-Lu   Huang  Jeffersonville Indiana
Kayla Ashley Kimberlin  Jeffersonville Indiana
Hallie Marie Lewis  Jeffersonville Indiana
Imani Christianne Maene  Jeffersonville Indiana
Elizabeth Danine Mittel  Jeffersonville Indiana
Gracy A. Noel  Jeffersonville Indiana
Emily   Olascoaga  Jeffersonville Indiana
Abi Mae Pickett  Jeffersonville Indiana
Emily Snow Pitts  Jeffersonville Indiana
Amber Grace Schlosser  Jeffersonville Indiana
Amber   Smith  Jeffersonville Indiana
Rachel Elaine Stephens  Jeffersonville Indiana
Robin Ann Taylor  Jeffersonville Indiana
Jimmy   Vo  Jeffersonville Indiana
Karlee   Willis  Jeffersonville Indiana
Perla Esmeralda Zavala  Jeffersonville Indiana
Zheng F. Zheng  Jeffersonville Indiana
Karah Morgan Reinert  La Grange Kentucky
Haley Dakota Feigel  LaGrange Kentucky
Jason Douglas Henry  LaGrange Kentucky
Kayla   Hunter  LaGrange Kentucky
Sydney F. Jett  LaGrange Kentucky
Natalie Erin Cornwell  Lanesville Indiana
Emily Rae End  Lanesville Indiana
Rachel Elizabeth Harris  Lanesville Indiana
Kaitlyn   Rickert  Lanesville Indiana
James Payton Stice  Lebanon Junction Kentucky
Madison L. Alvey  Leopold Indiana
Gracie Elizabeth Allgood  Louisville Kentucky
Brooklyn J. Arington  Louisville Kentucky
Kendall J. Beck  Louisville Kentucky
De’arra L. Brooks  Louisville Kentucky
Stephanie Renee Clark  Louisville Kentucky
James Thomas Deweese  Louisville Kentucky
Jacob   Dismuke  Louisville Kentucky
Molly Aileen Fallon  Louisville Kentucky
Matthew C. Fante  Louisville Kentucky
Kyle D. Gaddis  Louisville Kentucky
Garrett   Gramig  Louisville Kentucky
Vanessa Nicole Hall  Louisville Kentucky
Ethan Gregory Hans  Louisville Kentucky
Desiree   Holmstrom-Brown  Louisville Kentucky
Abby Nicole Hommrich  Louisville Kentucky
Bailey Renee Horn  Louisville Kentucky
Rachel Anne Keens  Louisville Kentucky
Jackie   Kelly  Louisville Kentucky
Emily Clare Kenney  Louisville Kentucky
Abigail   Kruse  Louisville Kentucky
Lindsey N. Krystynak  Louisville Kentucky
Natalie   Manning  Louisville Kentucky
Mary Charles   Miller  Louisville Kentucky
Jit Aaron Mukerji  Louisville Kentucky
Ruth   Munoz  Louisville Kentucky
Michele   Pfeifer  Louisville Kentucky
Halen Ross Pruitt  Louisville Kentucky
Joseph Morgan Renfrow-Pike  Louisville Kentucky
Anthony T. Sego  Louisville Kentucky
Caleb W. Segree  Louisville Kentucky
Anna Helene Sloan  Louisville Kentucky
Sydney S. Smith  Louisville Kentucky
Kyle Jonathan Stamp  Louisville Kentucky
Melanie Renee Sykes  Louisville Kentucky
India Sierra Watkins  Louisville Kentucky
Logan Marley Webb  Louisville Kentucky
Michael   Weeks  Louisville Kentucky
Brian   Yuen  Louisville Kentucky
Ella E. Zoeller  Louisville Kentucky
Kayla N. Adkins  Madison Indiana
Katrena Marie Gobert  Madison Indiana
Rebecca K. Risley  Marengo Indiana
Breanna Renee Doss  Marysville Indiana
Christian Forrest Graf  Memphis Indiana
Derek Ray Sinex  Memphis Indiana
Rachel   Montes  Moores Hill Indiana
Casie Danielle Adams  Mt Washington Kentucky
Eli   Abel  New Albany Indiana
Natalie   Ang  New Albany Indiana
Kia   Black  New Albany Indiana
T’Asia   Burrell  New Albany Indiana
Gabriela   Calderon  New Albany Indiana
Cai Henriette-Cezanne Celestin  New Albany Indiana
Joshua Daniel Gould  New Albany Indiana
Cheyenne M. Helton  New Albany Indiana
Mark   Hughes  New Albany Indiana
Ryan C. Hurst  New Albany Indiana
Elizabeth L. Hutchison  New Albany Indiana
Gabriel   Long  New Albany Indiana
Molly Lynn Lueken  New Albany Indiana
Amanda   Manzo  New Albany Indiana
Jasmin   Owens  New Albany Indiana
Collin C. Patrick  New Albany Indiana
Hannah Bethany Powell  New Albany Indiana
Cheri Anne Receveur  New Albany Indiana
Tabitha   Reed  New Albany Indiana
Andrew J. Roy  New Albany Indiana
Delaney   Saalman  New Albany Indiana
Ellis K. Sigafoos  New Albany Indiana
Rebekah Amy Smith  New Albany Indiana
Christopher Shawn Summers  New Albany Indiana
Rebekah   Young  New Albany Indiana
Sydney L. King  New Salisbury Indiana
Sadie M. Rothrock  New Salisbury Indiana
Abigail Elizabeth Vogel  North Vernon Indiana
Shelby N. Troncin  Palmyra Indiana
Jonathan Miller Griffith  Paoli Indiana
Ashton Gage Minton  Paoli Indiana
Hannah Elizabeth Ashby  Pekin Indiana
Tanya L. Cullins  Pekin Indiana
Rebekah Mae Feist  Pekin Indiana
Sierra Marie French  Pekin Indiana
Randall Cole Hoehn  Pekin Indiana
Gabriel Elisha Robinson  Pekin Indiana
Taylor B. Temple  Pekin Indiana
Madison   Kays  Prospect Kentucky
Whitney Nicole Ward  Rockport Indiana
Emily Ann Flamion  Saint Croix Indiana
Hanna Elaine Bowman  Salem Indiana
Maddie Grace Bowsman  Salem Indiana
James Andrew Cooper  Salem Indiana
Khloe   Mull  Salem Indiana
Randall Robert Pepmeier  Salem Indiana
Landon M. Suvak  Salem Indiana
Tyler E. Zink  Salem Indiana
Miranda Kaye Miller Santa Claus Indiana
Hannah R. Brown  Scottsburg Indiana
Tim Jerome Bryant  Scottsburg Indiana
Gabby Dara Buckner  Scottsburg Indiana
Jaiden Marie Herald  Scottsburg Indiana
Kylie Anne Campbell  Sellersburg Indiana
Levi Edward Dailey  Sellersburg Indiana
Makayla Ann Daniel  Sellersburg Indiana
Jaclyn L. Emly  Sellersburg Indiana
Zion M. Emond  Sellersburg Indiana
Tina Marie Farney  Sellersburg Indiana
Molly E. Haeseley  Sellersburg Indiana
Keziah Noelle Jones  Sellersburg Indiana
Ashlynn Brooke Kitzmiller  Sellersburg Indiana
Caleb J. Stultz  Sellersburg Indiana
Kylee Ann Sumner  Sellersburg Indiana
Hannah   Tate  Sellersburg Indiana
Ben Owen Wei Tompkins  Sellersburg Indiana
Jened   Layman  Seymour Indiana
Lauryn   Hargrove  Shelbyville Kentucky
Nichole   Patterson  Shelbyville Kentucky
Victor Alejandro Santiago Loredo  Shelbyville Kentucky
Patrick   Regan  Shepherdsville Kentucky
Brooklyn Taylor Thompson  Shepherdsville Kentucky
Brianna   Goeing  Taylorsville Kentucky
Ashley J. Hanloh  Tell City Indiana
Abigail Marie Knecht  Underwood Indiana
Taylor C. Stover-McGuire  Underwood Indiana
Rebekah I. Luff  Velpen Indiana
Jana M. Page  Westport Kentucky

DEAN’S LIST

  NAME HOMETOWN  
Elijah Nathan Helton  Aurora Indiana
Taylor Ryan Ingle  Aurora Indiana
Xavier Shane Eean Beatrice  Austin Indiana
Kenzie A. Carter  Austin Indiana
Randall Jacob Cole  Austin Indiana
Macy Lynn Funk  Austin Indiana
Nicole Marie Gallagher  Austin Indiana
Britney N. Mullins  Austin Indiana
Megan Grace Rosemeyer  Austin Indiana
Gary   Potts  Avon Indiana
Rachel Anne Robertson  Avon Indiana
Isabella G. Stallard  Avon Indiana
Jordan T. Gilpin  Bagdad Kentucky
Sam   Bair  Bedford Indiana
Gabby   Bartlett  Bedford Indiana
Gracie R. Crulo-Rood  Bedford Indiana
Kayla Shay Pritchett  Bedford Indiana
Jathan   Ritter  Bedford Indiana
Kalee R. Cook  Bedford Kentucky
Sebastian J. Burman  Bloomfield Hills Michigan
Alexandra L. Harris  Bluffton Indiana
Katie Elizabeth Cook  Boggstown Indiana
Ethan Michael Bilyk  Borden Indiana
Brooke Suzanne Chew  Borden Indiana
Harmony R. Hornback  Borden Indiana
Yesenia Lee House  Borden Indiana
Samuel James Moore  Borden Indiana
Marie Katherine Pearson  Borden Indiana
Hannah Nicole Ray  Borden Indiana
Curtis Lane Johnson  Brandenburg Kentucky
Fiona E. Vonderheide  Bristow Indiana
David Wyndham Takacs  Brookston Indiana
Paul   Kinter  Brownsburg Indiana
Rockie Joseph Piccione  Brownsburg Indiana
Hannah L. Fisher  Brownstown Indiana
Erik Christian Hackman  Brownstown Indiana
Laney M. Warren  Brownstown Indiana
Amber G. Tindall  Central Indiana
Maria   Alvarez  Charlestown Indiana
Kimberly Alexandra Bonilla-Escalante  Charlestown Indiana
Kaitlyn Faith Burdine  Charlestown Indiana
Reagan S. Coots  Charlestown Indiana
Heather M. Green  Charlestown Indiana
Grahme Bailey Gregory  Charlestown Indiana
Zoe Anne Jones  Charlestown Indiana
Brady Nicholas Kilner  Charlestown Indiana
Camden Rush Latham  Charlestown Indiana
Rachel Renee Li  Charlestown Indiana
Xiaokun   Li  Charlestown Indiana
Lucia Denyse Lopez  Charlestown Indiana
Kolby A. Mappins  Charlestown Indiana
Alyssa M. Miller  Charlestown Indiana
Eli   Nutter  Charlestown Indiana
John David Phipps  Charlestown Indiana
Noelia   Radke  Charlestown Indiana
Jacob   Riggs  Charlestown Indiana
Emmaly Grace Rose  Charlestown Indiana
Sara Elizabeth Rudolph  Charlestown Indiana
Clara   Sellers  Charlestown Indiana
Grace Elizabeth Sellers  Charlestown Indiana
Colin Preston Wood  Charlestown Indiana
Tyler L. Woodward  Charlestown Indiana
Myah Jade Bagshaw  Clarksville Indiana
Maggie June Baird  Clarksville Indiana
Benjamin   Baker  Clarksville Indiana
Amy   Catt  Clarksville Indiana
Sam   Dawson  Clarksville Indiana
Justin   Der  Clarksville Indiana
Brooke   Grizzle  Clarksville Indiana
Van   Harden  Clarksville Indiana
Lauren Danielle Harvey  Clarksville Indiana
Elizabeth Peyton Hollis  Clarksville Indiana
Ashley Denise Jackson  Clarksville Indiana
Maggie A. Kime  Clarksville Indiana
Ruthie   McDonald  Clarksville Indiana
Kelli Renee Peace  Clarksville Indiana
Noah James Roehrig  Clarksville Indiana
Brandon B. Scott  Clarksville Indiana
Hannah Nicole Sweet  Clarksville Indiana
Anna   Wiggins  Clarksville Indiana
Muzamel   Zai  Clarksville Indiana
Tierra   Nunley  Clay City Kentucky
Haley M. Smith  Cloverdale Indiana
Grace Ellen Lorimor  Columbus Indiana
Noah L. Mensendiek  Columbus Indiana
Kellen   Morrow  Columbus Indiana
Meghan R. Waggoner  Columbus Indiana
Cassidy Mychele Olds  Commiskey Indiana
Callie Jo Baker  Corydon Indiana
Lenzie   Coe  Corydon Indiana
Destiny Michelle Flanagan  Corydon Indiana
Tamara   Hedden  Corydon Indiana
Kennedy Nicole Heishman  Corydon Indiana
Alexis Shae Hornung  Corydon Indiana
Rayna Alexis Kelley  Corydon Indiana
Haley Nicole Leffler  Corydon Indiana
Kawehilani K. Leffler  Corydon Indiana
Harlee R. Megnin  Corydon Indiana
Nicole Rae Nance  Corydon Indiana
Alexis Camielle Orme  Corydon Indiana
Amelia A. Pauly  Corydon Indiana
Aaron Austin Pearson  Corydon Indiana
Jaden Nicole Wingler  Corydon Indiana
Arin Joseph Wise  Corydon Indiana
Jillian Alizabeth Wise  Corydon Indiana
Kara Page Wright  Corydon Indiana
Marcos Clemente Arrearan  Corydon Indiana
Zoe Lee Akers  Crandall Indiana
Brian Preston Lerud  Crandall Indiana
Samantha Ann Reynolds  Crestwood Kentucky
Brook Ann Elston  Cross Plains Indiana
Christian Ethan Henry  Crothersville Indiana
Rama   Hammami  Darien Illinois
Grant Richard Peretz  DeKalb Illinois
Maeley   Davis  Depauw Indiana
Jessica Nicole Eve Schneider  Depauw Indiana
Erin Reese Pittman  Deputy Indiana
James Richard Benstead  Doylestown Pennsylvania
Rebecca Lynn Brosmer  Dubois Indiana
Alexander Gary George  Dunnellon Florida
Kristen Grace Klosterman  Dupont Indiana
Chloe R. Wade  Elberfeld Indiana
Kathleen Renee Coulter  Elizabeth Indiana
Luke A. Duncan  Elizabeth Indiana
Kalynn   Hentrup  Elizabeth Indiana
Alyssa Beth Pumphrey  Elizabeth Indiana
Brooklynn Makenzie Smith  Elizabeth Indiana
Isabella   Thompson  Elizabeth Indiana
Adell F. Uhlig  Elizabethtown Kentucky
Morgan Rylee Akins  English Indiana
Addy Mae Simpson  English Indiana
Lexi Nichole Goldbach  Evansville Indiana
Megan   Peazzoni  Fairdale Kentucky
Megan E. Gogel  Ferdinand Indiana
Audrey Jane De Witt  Fishers Indiana
Connor Robert Dixon  Fishers Indiana
Kaylee Jeanne Newsom  Fisherville Kentucky
Kyler W. Anderson  Floyds Knobs Indiana
Azzam Belal Azzam  Floyds Knobs Indiana
Stephanie Marie Beaver  Floyds Knobs Indiana
Brooke   Cline  Floyds Knobs Indiana
Luke Steven Daily  Floyds Knobs Indiana
Madeline   Darst  Floyds Knobs Indiana
Makayla N. Denton  Floyds Knobs Indiana
Caroline Rose Eckart  Floyds Knobs Indiana
Grayson Zoeller Edwards  Floyds Knobs Indiana
Collin Christopher Engle  Floyds Knobs Indiana
Eden Bryn Gilbert  Floyds Knobs Indiana
Anouk Marie Guilmineau  Floyds Knobs Indiana
Jaden Victor Hardesty  Floyds Knobs Indiana
Rachel Ellen Hoffmann  Floyds Knobs Indiana
Emily Renee Jecker  Floyds Knobs Indiana
Kaitlyn L. Klain  Floyds Knobs Indiana
Abigail Brooke Lawrence  Floyds Knobs Indiana
Taylor D. Lockhart  Floyds Knobs Indiana
Elliott Francis Lonnemann  Floyds Knobs Indiana
Lola G. Lynch  Floyds Knobs Indiana
Kait Elizabeth Marler  Floyds Knobs Indiana
Kelsey Jo May  Floyds Knobs Indiana
Madison E. Moravec  Floyds Knobs Indiana
Kyle   Poe  Floyds Knobs Indiana
Crystal Sue Sexton  Floyds Knobs Indiana
Luke   Spine  Floyds Knobs Indiana
Alexa Grace Stewart  Floyds Knobs Indiana
Drew   Thornton  Floyds Knobs Indiana
Ethan   Thornton  Floyds Knobs Indiana
Miranda Taylor Veatch  Floyds Knobs Indiana
Averee Grace Yoder  Fort Wayne Indiana
Seth   Goode  Fredericksburg Indiana
Chelsey Nichole Gramlin  Fredericksburg Indiana
Emilee E. Organ  Freelandville Indiana
Alyssa M. Akermon  Georgetown Indiana
Kristofer James Beaton  Georgetown Indiana
Emily Lynn Butrum  Georgetown Indiana
Mikayla Marie Cline  Georgetown Indiana
Erin Elisabeth Coulson  Georgetown Indiana
Alayna G. Gauntt  Georgetown Indiana
Kailey Brooke Haydon  Georgetown Indiana
Aubrey Janice Hertle  Georgetown Indiana
Annie Isabella Hunchman  Georgetown Indiana
Bryce N. Kendall  Georgetown Indiana
Skyler Alaine Mavros  Georgetown Indiana
Jared Lucas Murray  Georgetown Indiana
Trennt L. Overstreet  Georgetown Indiana
Hannah Marie Roberts  Georgetown Indiana
Olivia Rayne Small  Georgetown Indiana
Gracie   Vanover  Georgetown Indiana
Laura Abbygail Zachow  Georgetown Indiana
Jeffrey John Becker  Goshen Kentucky
Madeleine Leslie Geis  Goshen Kentucky
Kyle   Mieczkowski  Goshen Kentucky
Nicci   Collisi  Greencastle Indiana
Erin   Medcalf  Greencastle Indiana
Ellie   Boehnlein  Greenville Indiana
Will Patrick Canning  Greenville Indiana
Aidan Charlie Dethy  Greenville Indiana
Noah A. Doranth  Greenville Indiana
Madelynn N. Farris  Greenville Indiana
Luke J. Mccauley  Greenville Indiana
Kaylyn Kathleen McGehee  Greenville Indiana
Brittany   Miller  Greenville Indiana
Isabelle R. Mullins  Greenville Indiana
Lexie Kay Pritchett  Greenville Indiana
Jade Renae Schenck  Greenville Indiana
Amy R. Standiford  Greenville Indiana
Victoria L. Trepal  Greenville Indiana
Kyle   Wood  Greenville Indiana
Ysa Jade Fox  Guilford Indiana
Stephanie Michelle Eaglin  Hanover Indiana
Landon David Blevins  Hardinsburg Indiana
Cole Matthew Walker  Haubstadt Indiana
Jennifer C. Turner  Heltonville Indiana
Clayton S. Brodfuehrer  Henryville Indiana
Mackenzie L. Cavanaugh  Henryville Indiana
Kevin   Hollis  Henryville Indiana
Cameron Elizabeth Kearney  Henryville Indiana
Malorie Anne King  Henryville Indiana
Bekah Anne Konkler  Henryville Indiana
Brandon R. Medlock  Henryville Indiana
Megan Elaine Medlock  Henryville Indiana
Kolby R. Jones  Huntingburg Indiana
Imani A’Lyce Blakley  Indianapolis Indiana
Brendon Eric Gibson  Indianapolis Indiana
Eli C. Franks  Jasper Indiana
Keregyn M. Masterson  Jasper Indiana
Hannah Taylor Scott  Jasper Indiana
Jake Richard Ackley  Jeffersonville Indiana
Meghan Elizabeth Auffrey  Jeffersonville Indiana
Camille Natalia Bayer  Jeffersonville Indiana
Jacob P. Bifone  Jeffersonville Indiana
Haley N. Brightwell  Jeffersonville Indiana
Allana   Brock  Jeffersonville Indiana
Jared Keith Cecil  Jeffersonville Indiana
Giscard   Ciney  Jeffersonville Indiana
Harlee Dawn Dorman  Jeffersonville Indiana
Emma K. Farnsley  Jeffersonville Indiana
LaCosta Marie Fike  Jeffersonville Indiana
Estefania Nicole Garcia  Jeffersonville Indiana
Jessica   Gladin  Jeffersonville Indiana
Caisey Jo Hale  Jeffersonville Indiana
Daniel Kai-Rose Hall  Jeffersonville Indiana
Tyler Zavier Howard  Jeffersonville Indiana
Amanda   Hullett  Jeffersonville Indiana
Justin   Hurst  Jeffersonville Indiana
Sam   Jones  Jeffersonville Indiana
Mark   Just  Jeffersonville Indiana
Matthew   Kahafer  Jeffersonville Indiana
Thomas   Kalonji  Jeffersonville Indiana
Maira   Kusherova  Jeffersonville Indiana
Kelsea L. Mauk  Jeffersonville Indiana
Kaylee N. Mayfield  Jeffersonville Indiana
Ethan Andrew Miles  Jeffersonville Indiana
Kenneth Alan Mudd  Jeffersonville Indiana
Lindsey M. Nelson  Jeffersonville Indiana
Marixa   Oceguera  Jeffersonville Indiana
Ivy Frances Patterson  Jeffersonville Indiana
Isabella Megan Paul  Jeffersonville Indiana
Makayla Alexis Penny  Jeffersonville Indiana
Michael   Quick  Jeffersonville Indiana
Bailey Dawn Ramer  Jeffersonville Indiana
Christopher James Schneider  Jeffersonville Indiana
Isaiah Jacob Simonis  Jeffersonville Indiana
Michael Anthony Sobieski  Jeffersonville Indiana
Austin Thomas Swartz  Jeffersonville Indiana
Jeffrey Michael Troub  Jeffersonville Indiana
Joshua Christian Walker-Miller  Jeffersonville Indiana
Joshua Michael Williams  Jeffersonville Indiana
Kristin Elizabeth Winchell  Jeffersonville Indiana
Lenore   Wooten  Jeffersonville Indiana
Shui Bing Zheng  Jeffersonville Indiana
Christopher A. Ballew  Jeffersonvlle Indiana
Kendall G. Kerberg  Jeffersonvlle Indiana
Josiah   Pohl  Jeffersonvlle Indiana
Lindsay K. Castor  La Grange Kentucky
Sean Michael Connaughton  La Grange Kentucky
Eli C. DeBurger  La Grange Kentucky
Jack Wylie Harrison  La Grange Kentucky
Casey Thomas Smith  La Grange Kentucky
Wesley A. Sonna  La Grange Kentucky
Kate   Witkowski  La Grange Kentucky
Justine Sterling Stone  Laconia Indiana
Natalie Raine Anthony  LaGrange Kentucky
Edeliza Pabalan Capitulo  LaGrange Kentucky
Kristopher Alex Koontz  LaGrange Kentucky
Timothy   Steinmetz  LaGrange Kentucky
Madison Kathleen Adams  Lanesville Indiana
Emma Marie Briscoe  Lanesville Indiana
Rachel M. Cain  Lanesville Indiana
Matthew H. Geer  Lanesville Indiana
Dylan Joseph Hampton  Lanesville Indiana
Samuel Johnathan Haney  Lanesville Indiana
Tyler Harrison Hickey  Lanesville Indiana
Reagan M. Kelley  Lanesville Indiana
Maggie   Korte  Lanesville Indiana
Nathanael L. Mann  Lanesville Indiana
Mackenzie   Pavey  Lanesville Indiana
Drew Evan Wiseman  Lanesville Indiana
Erin M. Jenkins  Leavenworth Indiana
Hannah   Wilbert  Lebanon Junction Kentucky
Jaidyn A. Horrom  Leopold Indiana
Cole   Hendrix  Lexington Indiana
Katrina Sylvia Joyce Whitaker  Lexington Indiana
Ayan Mohamed Abdikadir  Louisville Kentucky
Reem   Ahmed  Louisville Kentucky
Ellyssa Diane Anastas  Louisville Kentucky
Saylem Lynn Baril  Louisville Kentucky
Mikayla R. Baxter  Louisville Kentucky
Cassie   Bays  Louisville Kentucky
Kendall Faith Berry  Louisville Kentucky
Summer   Bliss  Louisville Kentucky
Sydney M. Brothers  Louisville Kentucky
Jeanette   Brown  Louisville Kentucky
John R. Brown II Louisville Kentucky
Bayley Rena Byrd  Louisville Kentucky
Roy   Byrd IV Louisville Kentucky
Trevor Matthew Campbell  Louisville Kentucky
Robert B. Carson  Louisville Kentucky
Taylor C. Chamberlain  Louisville Kentucky
Liam Charles Chesemore  Louisville Kentucky
Abriana Nicole Christman  Louisville Kentucky
Jonathan Carroll Clements  Louisville Kentucky
Samuel Beckham Corbett  Louisville Kentucky
Hannah Jenay Corus  Louisville Kentucky
Kyra N. Crawford  Louisville Kentucky
Matthew Keith Dawson  Louisville Kentucky
Kobey Ray Dierson  Louisville Kentucky
Allie N. Fey  Louisville Kentucky
Angela Day Fisher  Louisville Kentucky
Lina   Gao  Louisville Kentucky
Geneva Hendricks Gardner  Louisville Kentucky
Shewit Meaza Gebreselasei  Louisville Kentucky
Virginia A. Gilbert  Louisville Kentucky
Reece Jordan Grace  Louisville Kentucky
Samantha Michelle Greer  Louisville Kentucky
Adam Wesley Harbison  Louisville Kentucky
Sarah Elizabeth Hawkes  Louisville Kentucky
Mitchell   Henry  Louisville Kentucky
Ethan Raymond Hensley  Louisville Kentucky
Daniel   Holbrook  Louisville Kentucky
Julia   Holland  Louisville Kentucky
Ly K. Huynh  Louisville Kentucky
Helen Elizabeth Johnston  Louisville Kentucky
Casey   Jordan  Louisville Kentucky
Meliza Chattah Karmo  Louisville Kentucky
Austin Kyle Kelman  Louisville Kentucky
Kim   Kemper  Louisville Kentucky
Ellie   Kenney  Louisville Kentucky
Nathan   Ketterer  Louisville Kentucky
Edwin Brian Koressel  Louisville Kentucky
Dahra Lynn Lambert  Louisville Kentucky
Quest   Lawrence  Louisville Kentucky
Rhonda M. Lawson  Louisville Kentucky
Ashley Lizbeth Ledrick  Louisville Kentucky
Mason A. Lewter  Louisville Kentucky
Mason Xiao-long Lin  Louisville Kentucky
Anna Elizabeth Littlefield  Louisville Kentucky
Herson Armando Lopez-Ochoa  Louisville Kentucky
Elizabeth A. Lowden  Louisville Kentucky
Jaelynn   Malone  Louisville Kentucky
Jacob H. Matthews  Louisville Kentucky
Nikkolas Karl Kameananaikuliaikanuu Minton  Louisville Kentucky
Dylan Jacob Moore  Louisville Kentucky
Jacob James Morley  Louisville Kentucky
Anna Leigh Lister Mullen  Louisville Kentucky
Erin Michelle Muthler  Louisville Kentucky
Candace Lynn Nguyen  Louisville Kentucky
Sky T. Nguyen  Louisville Kentucky
Lisa Marie Nissen  Louisville Kentucky
Diana K. Offutt  Louisville Kentucky
Devyn Nicole O’Keefe  Louisville Kentucky
Samantha Kini Parker  Louisville Kentucky
Shamari Kiona Parrish  Louisville Kentucky
Chet Nath Pathak  Louisville Kentucky
Nicole E. Phillips  Louisville Kentucky
Emmy   Ralph  Louisville Kentucky
Jorden Nicholas Render  Louisville Kentucky
Brent S. Reynolds  Louisville Kentucky
Brenda Marie Roller  Louisville Kentucky
Craig   Roth  Louisville Kentucky
Sydney DeRosa Rudolf  Louisville Kentucky
Dako   Salah  Louisville Kentucky
Alex   Salgado  Louisville Kentucky
Parker D. Saylor  Louisville Kentucky
Kasey M. Scarbrough  Louisville Kentucky
Patrick James Schrader  Louisville Kentucky
Jacob   Sloan  Louisville Kentucky
Allison Paige Smith  Louisville Kentucky
Nastashia Jasmine Smyrichinsky  Louisville Kentucky
Jacob C. Snyder  Louisville Kentucky
Bennett   Spears  Louisville Kentucky
Demetrius Lamont Stanton II Louisville Kentucky
Adam   Steffen  Louisville Kentucky
Emma Rose   Strybel  Louisville Kentucky
Jomar J. Sullivan  Louisville Kentucky
Sasha   Taylor  Louisville Kentucky
Katelyn Ann Templeman  Louisville Kentucky
Chase W. Vanek  Louisville Kentucky
Cody Thomas Vaughn  Louisville Kentucky
Matthew Keith Waldeck  Louisville Kentucky
Jenna Marie Watkins  Louisville Kentucky
Simon E. Westmeyer  Louisville Kentucky
Christina Kay White  Louisville Kentucky
Luke William Whitehouse  Louisville Kentucky
Chase Jacob Whitt  Louisville Kentucky
Caitlyn Marie Wilder  Louisville Kentucky
Jonah Robert Wilga  Louisville Kentucky
Amanda K. Williams  Louisville Kentucky
Rachel   Winsch  Louisville Kentucky
Cecilia   Winters  Louisville Kentucky
Kelsie   Wisdom  Louisville Kentucky
Ethan Matthew Gilland  Louisville Kentucky
Crystal Michelle Bayne  Madison Indiana
Kerri   Buzzard  Madison Indiana
Brianna Nicole Torrance  Madison Indiana
Erin   Hogle  Marengo Indiana
Christina Ann Walton  Marengo Indiana
Breanna Renee Doss  Marysville Indiana
Shelby Grace Wills  Marysville Indiana
Abigail Elizabeth Miller  Mauckport Indiana
Jalen David Tiemeyer  Medora Indiana
Savanna Rachelle Wineinger  Medora Indiana
Paris K. Brock  Memphis Indiana
Carson Robert Cox  Memphis Indiana
Garrett J. Lane  Memphis Indiana
Natalie A. Lewis  Memphis Indiana
Mack   McCutcheon  Memphis Indiana
Matthew   Osterhoudt  Memphis Indiana
Kari Lea Standiford  Memphis Indiana
Anna   Tomes  Memphis Indiana
Caleb A. Brison  Milltown Indiana
Macy Lea Robbins  Mitchell Indiana
Vicky   Schlegel  Mitchell Indiana
Brooklyn   Gibbs  Mount Vernon Indiana
Joseph Brock Hammond  Mount Washington Kentucky
Miles Marie Higgs  Mount Washington Kentucky
Alex   Short  Mount Washington Kentucky
Garrett Julien Bessinger  Nabb Indiana
Meg   Everwine  Nabb Indiana
Elisa   Abundis Vazquez  New Albany Indiana
Ray Anthony Aponte  New Albany Indiana
Emma C. Arnold  New Albany Indiana
Myranda Claire Atkins  New Albany Indiana
Gavan J. Baker  New Albany Indiana
Alexandra Lebeth Ballew  New Albany Indiana
Jack Kimberly Barger  New Albany Indiana
Hannah M. Beickman  New Albany Indiana
Megan R. Biggerstaff  New Albany Indiana
Brandon C. Bissig  New Albany Indiana
Hannah Marie Bissig  New Albany Indiana
Jacob Michael Bratcher  New Albany Indiana
Sydney Nicole Brewster  New Albany Indiana
Isaac   Brimner  New Albany Indiana
Camrynn G. Brown  New Albany Indiana
Harli Michelle Brown  New Albany Indiana
Tanner Scott Burch  New Albany Indiana
Kaylan Marie Caufield  New Albany Indiana
Preston Jackson Chandler  New Albany Indiana
Erica Jane Cook  New Albany Indiana
John Patrick Cooke  New Albany Indiana
Rebekah   Cooper  New Albany Indiana
Andrew Wayne Crone  New Albany Indiana
Devan Matthew Davis  New Albany Indiana
Shaina   DeMoss  New Albany Indiana
Kaleb Austin Bryant Dill  New Albany Indiana
Jameson Ray Elkin  New Albany Indiana
Meg E. England  New Albany Indiana
Julie E. Faulds  New Albany Indiana
Nathan Miller Faust  New Albany Indiana
Raegan   Feuerbacher  New Albany Indiana
Kasmira Lynn Frazier  New Albany Indiana
Katlyn Jewell Gernand  New Albany Indiana
Austin   Grantz  New Albany Indiana
Zachary Andrew Gutermuth  New Albany Indiana
Amber M. Heiskell  New Albany Indiana
Brianna C. Hodges  New Albany Indiana
Charity   Hop  New Albany Indiana
Tamerra Monique Horton  New Albany Indiana
James   Huff  New Albany Indiana
Nusra Ayesha Jameel  New Albany Indiana
Morgan Joanna Jenks  New Albany Indiana
Kennedy Paige Johnson  New Albany Indiana
Zoie Faye Jones  New Albany Indiana
Robert Alfred Kemp II New Albany Indiana
Emma J. Kerr  New Albany Indiana
Chandler   Klein  New Albany Indiana
Darian Sue Koch  New Albany Indiana
Ethan Alexander Kruer  New Albany Indiana
Lexi Renee Lancaster  New Albany Indiana
Jessica Lynn Madison  New Albany Indiana
Ian Jay McDermott  New Albany Indiana
Nick   Mitchell  New Albany Indiana
Haleigh   Monks  New Albany Indiana
Sierra Grace Montgomery  New Albany Indiana
Mariel Hall Nash  New Albany Indiana
Joshua Lee Oberhausen  New Albany Indiana
Dannon Leif Olsen  New Albany Indiana
Clista L. Pappas  New Albany Indiana
Cade Evan Patton  New Albany Indiana
Dee   Pavey  New Albany Indiana
Justin Scott Pourteau  New Albany Indiana
Jackson Cade Ragains  New Albany Indiana
Rachel D. Rhodes  New Albany Indiana
Joshua M. Rinzel  New Albany Indiana
Aurora   Robinson  New Albany Indiana
Drizzt   Robinson  New Albany Indiana
Brandon Michael Romig  New Albany Indiana
Scott T. Schueler  New Albany Indiana
Christian   Smiley  New Albany Indiana
Alicia Dawn Smith  New Albany Indiana
Kevin Corydon Smith  New Albany Indiana
Molly Kathleen Sneed  New Albany Indiana
Sydney Madison Stevens  New Albany Indiana
Corey Matthew Summers  New Albany Indiana
Megan J. Swartz  New Albany Indiana
Madison Shea Trueblood  New Albany Indiana
Sarah Nicole VanIsenberg  New Albany Indiana
Katarina Elizabeth Walker  New Albany Indiana
Kade J. Wohlleb  New Albany Indiana
Matthew D. Wood  New Albany Indiana
Megan Nicole Wood  New Albany Indiana
Nathan Charles Wood  New Albany Indiana
Karleen R. Young  New Albany Indiana
Macie Renee Zink  New Albany Indiana
Amber   Wilson  New Market Indiana
Alexis   Blessinger  New Salisbury Indiana
Hannah M. Davis  New Salisbury Indiana
Justin C. Brewer  Norman Indiana
Gabriella Lee Mahoney  North Vernon Indiana
Breann Marie Mefford  North Vernon Indiana
Alicia Renee Simmons  Orleans Indiana
Ryan Parker Haymon  Otisco Indiana
Clayton Louis Rothbauer  Otisco Indiana
Scott Andrew Ulrich  Otisco Indiana
Corey Lucas Funk  Palmyra Indiana
Kimberly Cherise Sanders  Palmyra Indiana
Cody David Spencer  Palmyra Indiana
Kaden Rose Lewellyn  Paoli Indiana
John   Tunnell  Park Ridge Illinois
Isabell Gaillyn Claywell  Pekin Indiana
Tristan Cole Doane  Pekin Indiana
Morgan Janelle Farris  Pekin Indiana
Hannah Elizabeth Feist  Pekin Indiana
Angela   Hampton  Pekin Indiana
Riley   Hobson  Pekin Indiana
Marissa A. Murphy  Pekin Indiana
Mercedes   Terrell  Pekin Indiana
Shane M. Terrell  Pekin Indiana
Noah Alan Burrows  Pendleton Kentucky
Nate Todd Halsey  Pewee Valley Kentucky
Hayden Douglas Mays  Pewee Valley Kentucky
Derek Mitchell Wagner  Pittsboro Indiana
Maria E. Barker  Prospect Kentucky
Emma Layne Craggs  Prospect Kentucky
Bryce Armand Guidry  Prospect Kentucky
Bailey Shae Payne  Prospect Kentucky
Brooke M. Ryan  Prospect Kentucky
Zachary John Stratton  Prospect Kentucky
Janelle Elizabeth Amy  Ramsey Indiana
Kelly Ann Davis  Ramsey Indiana
Zachary Carmen Hougland  Ramsey Indiana
Jada Michelle Peyton  Ramsey Indiana
Carson Anthony Wetzel  Ramsey Indiana
Alyson   Ficker  Rockport Indiana
Sidney   Galey  Saint Croix Indiana
Mariah Nicole Benham  Salem Indiana
Kylie Nicole Brown  Salem Indiana
Chloe   Davis  Salem Indiana
Jennifer Leann Gibson  Salem Indiana
Meagan Elizabeth Gregerson  Salem Indiana
Chase Jamison Kemp  Salem Indiana
Lindsy   Kulikowski  Salem Indiana
Kaiden Alexander Nicholson  Salem Indiana
Nicholas Fox Noel  Salem Indiana
Sherene Dawn Sanders  Salem Indiana
Cora Lynn Saunders  Salem Indiana
Evan T. Shelby  Salem Indiana
Nathan William Smith  Salem Indiana
Lorianne   Snelling  Salem Indiana
Charles Austin Wheeler  Salem Indiana
Devon   Wynn  Salem Indiana
Isaiah Matthew Barber  Scottsburg Indiana
Blake   Bischoff  Scottsburg Indiana
Taylor Jo Hawkins  Scottsburg Indiana
Audrey M. LaMaster  Scottsburg Indiana
Blair McKinley Sanders  Scottsburg Indiana
Alee   Spicer  Scottsburg Indiana
Clayton J. Swift  Scottsburg Indiana
Danielle Kai Whitehouse  Scottsburg Indiana
William Kristopher Applegate  Sellersburg Indiana
Robbie E. Baker  Sellersburg Indiana
Noah D. Barnes  Sellersburg Indiana
Tyree B. Blackburn  Sellersburg Indiana
Bryan Graham Capito  Sellersburg Indiana
Heather E. Carter  Sellersburg Indiana
Brandon L. Collier  Sellersburg Indiana
Victoria L. Cook  Sellersburg Indiana
Abigail Marie Doherty  Sellersburg Indiana
Katie   Emly  Sellersburg Indiana
Emma Elizabeth Fletcher  Sellersburg Indiana
Ella Claire Gilbert  Sellersburg Indiana
James N. Gilbert  Sellersburg Indiana
Madison N. Hamilton  Sellersburg Indiana
December Leigh Hargrove  Sellersburg Indiana
Logan   Hudson  Sellersburg Indiana
Jordan Michael Johnson  Sellersburg Indiana
Sokheang   Leang  Sellersburg Indiana
Gannon M. McClain  Sellersburg Indiana
Elizabeth Skye Minnic  Sellersburg Indiana
Chase Matthew Murley  Sellersburg Indiana
Jackson Kyle Neely  Sellersburg Indiana
Zachary David Nolan  Sellersburg Indiana
Destiny   Ogden  Sellersburg Indiana
Jennifer Lynn Orr  Sellersburg Indiana
Myah Monet Peters  Sellersburg Indiana
Courtney Anne Pierce  Sellersburg Indiana
Andrew James Posante  Sellersburg Indiana
Collin Louis Rauck  Sellersburg Indiana
Hailey   Razer  Sellersburg Indiana
Johnna Renee Reiter  Sellersburg Indiana
Chloe M. Roberts  Sellersburg Indiana
Sarah Rose Ruppel  Sellersburg Indiana
Lauren Catherine Stapp  Sellersburg Indiana
Rachel Catherine Street  Sellersburg Indiana
Lane P. Taylor  Sellersburg Indiana
Eric   Troy  Sellersburg Indiana
Sarah Katherine Tucker  Sellersburg Indiana
Liliana   Velasco  Sellersburg Indiana
Elizabeth Nicole Williams  Sellersburg Indiana
Brian   Won  Seoul South Korea
Darian   Collier  Seymour Indiana
Colton   Cooper  Seymour Indiana
Josilyn Elizabeth Dailey  Seymour Indiana
Ty H. Gray  Seymour Indiana
Maddy   Jones  Seymour Indiana
Emilee Suzanne Lang  Seymour Indiana
McKenzie R. Purkhiser  Seymour Indiana
Austin Joseph Griffin  Shelbyville Kentucky
Logan Miles Dorsey  Shepherdsville Kentucky
Madison Lynne Duane  Shepherdsville Kentucky
Alanna Marie Long  Shepherdsville Kentucky
Jazz   Strope  Shepherdsville Kentucky
Haley Ann Tatasciore  Shepherdsville Kentucky
Chloe Faith Spencer  Shoals Indiana
Bryce   Trail  Sturgis Michigan
Briann Nicole Hager  Taswell Indiana
Branson David Ferrell  Taylorsville Kentucky
Lauren Nicole Lambdin  Taylorsville Kentucky
Bailee Jo Johnson  Tell City Indiana
Olivia Madison Werner  Tell City Indiana
Drew   Bishop  Terre Haute Indiana
Michael   Goldner  Terre Haute Indiana
Samuel Louie Wilkinson  Terre Haute Indiana
Shane   Sartell  Underwood Indiana
Rachel Elizabeth Wood  Versailles Indiana
Blake Taylor Cook  Waddy Kentucky
Eddie   Cox  Westfield Indiana
Eryn Nicole Hardin  Westfield Indiana

Author

Nancy Jo Trafton

