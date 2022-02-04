900 students honored for academics at IU Southeast

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (Feb. 4, 2022) – Indiana University Southeast is proud to announce members of the fall 2021 Dean’s List and Chancellor’s List.

For the fall 2021 semester, 243 students made the Chancellor’s List, while 657 students were named to the Dean’s List.

The Dean’s and Chancellor’s lists recognize students who have completed at least 12 graded credit hours each semester and have achieved outstanding semester honors in academics. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale. Those named to the Chancellor’s List received the highest academic honors in the semester.

CHANCELLOR’S LIST

NAME HOMETOWN Destinie Hope Achelpohl Austin Indiana Shaylia Kay Jones Austin Indiana Allie Elizabeth Crulo-Rood Bedford Indiana Alisha Dawn Cornwell Bloomington Indiana Natalie G. Schapker Bloomington Indiana Annmarie Rose Freshour Borden Indiana Garrett C. Sheely Borden Indiana Ellie Michelle Jackman Brazil Indiana Shelby Nicole Hughes Brooks Kentucky Adam C. Isaac Brooks Kentucky Sydney Ellen-Marie Kellermeier Brownstown Indiana Megan F. Pottschmidt Brownstown Indiana Isaiah James Steele Cambridge City Indiana Cham Phuong Wilcox Camby Indiana Morijah Joel Kahl Campbellsburg Indiana Krista Nicole Martin Cannelton Indiana Claire Elizabeth Schnell Celestine Indiana Sam Davidson Charlestown Indiana Emily Rose Fishman Charlestown Indiana Kaleigh M. Grayson Charlestown Indiana Raegan Macie Hebner Charlestown Indiana Joshua Allen McCoy Charlestown Indiana Claire M. Mitchell Charlestown Indiana Natalie Pinedo Jr Charlestown Indiana Ashlynn Elizabeth Rife Charlestown Indiana Abigail Marie Schnell Charlestown Indiana Alex Settles Charlestown Indiana Destiny N. Sparrow Charlestown Indiana Tyler Eversole Clarksville Indiana Olivia Llyn McCurdy Clarksville Indiana Tyler Schickel Clarksville Indiana Jesse Zoeller Clarksville Indiana Maura Danielle Van Deventer Columbus Indiana Kendra Nichole Baumgarten Corydon Indiana Brandi Bennett Corydon Indiana Rebecca Cherry Corydon Indiana Makenzie Renae Emily Corydon Indiana Olivia L. Ferriell Corydon Indiana Jessi L. Kramer Corydon Indiana Madalyn D. Marinc Corydon Indiana Paige Elizabeth Richardson Corydon Indiana Olivia Wilkin Corydon Indiana Cameron James Cadima Crestwood Kentucky Olivia Grace Curell Crestwood Kentucky Gracie Kaine Crestwood Kentucky Emily M. Owen Crestwood Kentucky Connor Seymour Crestwood Kentucky Kylee Nicole Wischmeier Crothersville Indiana Brooklyn A. Gonzales Dale Indiana Mason L. Napper Depauw Indiana Kaidyn Ryleigh Hall Elizabeth Indiana Hanna D. Mudd Elizabeth Indiana Taylor Ryan Jones Evansville Indiana Kevin F. Lincoln Fairdale Kentucky Dana Lynn Hoffman Ferdinand Indiana Adalyn De Witt Fishers Indiana Logan David Applewhite Floyds Knobs Indiana Phoebe Marie Bierman Floyds Knobs Indiana Ryan Charles Drury Floyds Knobs Indiana Tony William Engle Floyds Knobs Indiana Kevin Michael Keck Floyds Knobs Indiana Madison Marie Meers Floyds Knobs Indiana Sarah Anne Bacher Georgetown Indiana Jordan Zachary Bales Georgetown Indiana Addie L. Bullock Georgetown Indiana John Garcia Day Georgetown Indiana Jason E. Forbes Georgetown Indiana Joshua Hotaling Georgetown Indiana Carmen Elise Kurk Georgetown Indiana Sarah Michelle McNeill Georgetown Indiana Savannah Jewell Schroering Georgetown Indiana Alexa Sheffield Georgetown Indiana Eric Scott Stephenson Georgetown Indiana Claire R. Lobb Goshen Kentucky Ethan G. Weimer Greendale Indiana Cameron Michael Ragan Greenville Indiana Bethanie Rose Smith Greenville Indiana Logan J. Stafford Greenville Indiana Austyn Wilmoth Greenville Indiana Seth J. Jasek Greenwood Indiana Abigail Wilhite Greenwood Indiana Daunte M. DeCello Hamilton Ohio Sydney Alise Randall Hanover Indiana Bri Ann Little Hardinsburg Indiana Jacob R. Dietrich Henryville Indiana Josie Lynn Strange Henryville Indiana Cassidy R. Wright Henryville Indiana Shelby Grace Worden Huntingburg Indiana Chelsea Nicole Fentress Jeffersonville Indiana Hannah Jane Ferree Jeffersonville Indiana Sarah E. Fischer Jeffersonville Indiana Tien-Lu Huang Jeffersonville Indiana Kayla Ashley Kimberlin Jeffersonville Indiana Hallie Marie Lewis Jeffersonville Indiana Imani Christianne Maene Jeffersonville Indiana Elizabeth Danine Mittel Jeffersonville Indiana Gracy A. Noel Jeffersonville Indiana Emily Olascoaga Jeffersonville Indiana Abi Mae Pickett Jeffersonville Indiana Emily Snow Pitts Jeffersonville Indiana Amber Grace Schlosser Jeffersonville Indiana Amber Smith Jeffersonville Indiana Rachel Elaine Stephens Jeffersonville Indiana Robin Ann Taylor Jeffersonville Indiana Jimmy Vo Jeffersonville Indiana Karlee Willis Jeffersonville Indiana Perla Esmeralda Zavala Jeffersonville Indiana Zheng F. Zheng Jeffersonville Indiana Karah Morgan Reinert La Grange Kentucky Haley Dakota Feigel LaGrange Kentucky Jason Douglas Henry LaGrange Kentucky Kayla Hunter LaGrange Kentucky Sydney F. Jett LaGrange Kentucky Natalie Erin Cornwell Lanesville Indiana Emily Rae End Lanesville Indiana Rachel Elizabeth Harris Lanesville Indiana Kaitlyn Rickert Lanesville Indiana James Payton Stice Lebanon Junction Kentucky Madison L. Alvey Leopold Indiana Gracie Elizabeth Allgood Louisville Kentucky Brooklyn J. Arington Louisville Kentucky Kendall J. Beck Louisville Kentucky De’arra L. Brooks Louisville Kentucky Stephanie Renee Clark Louisville Kentucky James Thomas Deweese Louisville Kentucky Jacob Dismuke Louisville Kentucky Molly Aileen Fallon Louisville Kentucky Matthew C. Fante Louisville Kentucky Kyle D. Gaddis Louisville Kentucky Garrett Gramig Louisville Kentucky Vanessa Nicole Hall Louisville Kentucky Ethan Gregory Hans Louisville Kentucky Desiree Holmstrom-Brown Louisville Kentucky Abby Nicole Hommrich Louisville Kentucky Bailey Renee Horn Louisville Kentucky Rachel Anne Keens Louisville Kentucky Jackie Kelly Louisville Kentucky Emily Clare Kenney Louisville Kentucky Abigail Kruse Louisville Kentucky Lindsey N. Krystynak Louisville Kentucky Natalie Manning Louisville Kentucky Mary Charles Miller Louisville Kentucky Jit Aaron Mukerji Louisville Kentucky Ruth Munoz Louisville Kentucky Michele Pfeifer Louisville Kentucky Halen Ross Pruitt Louisville Kentucky Joseph Morgan Renfrow-Pike Louisville Kentucky Anthony T. Sego Louisville Kentucky Caleb W. Segree Louisville Kentucky Anna Helene Sloan Louisville Kentucky Sydney S. Smith Louisville Kentucky Kyle Jonathan Stamp Louisville Kentucky Melanie Renee Sykes Louisville Kentucky India Sierra Watkins Louisville Kentucky Logan Marley Webb Louisville Kentucky Michael Weeks Louisville Kentucky Brian Yuen Louisville Kentucky Ella E. Zoeller Louisville Kentucky Kayla N. Adkins Madison Indiana Katrena Marie Gobert Madison Indiana Rebecca K. Risley Marengo Indiana Breanna Renee Doss Marysville Indiana Christian Forrest Graf Memphis Indiana Derek Ray Sinex Memphis Indiana Rachel Montes Moores Hill Indiana Casie Danielle Adams Mt Washington Kentucky Eli Abel New Albany Indiana Natalie Ang New Albany Indiana Kia Black New Albany Indiana T’Asia Burrell New Albany Indiana Gabriela Calderon New Albany Indiana Cai Henriette-Cezanne Celestin New Albany Indiana Joshua Daniel Gould New Albany Indiana Cheyenne M. Helton New Albany Indiana Mark Hughes New Albany Indiana Ryan C. Hurst New Albany Indiana Elizabeth L. Hutchison New Albany Indiana Gabriel Long New Albany Indiana Molly Lynn Lueken New Albany Indiana Amanda Manzo New Albany Indiana Jasmin Owens New Albany Indiana Collin C. Patrick New Albany Indiana Hannah Bethany Powell New Albany Indiana Cheri Anne Receveur New Albany Indiana Tabitha Reed New Albany Indiana Andrew J. Roy New Albany Indiana Delaney Saalman New Albany Indiana Ellis K. Sigafoos New Albany Indiana Rebekah Amy Smith New Albany Indiana Christopher Shawn Summers New Albany Indiana Rebekah Young New Albany Indiana Sydney L. King New Salisbury Indiana Sadie M. Rothrock New Salisbury Indiana Abigail Elizabeth Vogel North Vernon Indiana Shelby N. Troncin Palmyra Indiana Jonathan Miller Griffith Paoli Indiana Ashton Gage Minton Paoli Indiana Hannah Elizabeth Ashby Pekin Indiana Tanya L. Cullins Pekin Indiana Rebekah Mae Feist Pekin Indiana Sierra Marie French Pekin Indiana Randall Cole Hoehn Pekin Indiana Gabriel Elisha Robinson Pekin Indiana Taylor B. Temple Pekin Indiana Madison Kays Prospect Kentucky Whitney Nicole Ward Rockport Indiana Emily Ann Flamion Saint Croix Indiana Hanna Elaine Bowman Salem Indiana Maddie Grace Bowsman Salem Indiana James Andrew Cooper Salem Indiana Khloe Mull Salem Indiana Randall Robert Pepmeier Salem Indiana Landon M. Suvak Salem Indiana Tyler E. Zink Salem Indiana Miranda Kaye Miller Santa Claus Indiana Hannah R. Brown Scottsburg Indiana Tim Jerome Bryant Scottsburg Indiana Gabby Dara Buckner Scottsburg Indiana Jaiden Marie Herald Scottsburg Indiana Kylie Anne Campbell Sellersburg Indiana Levi Edward Dailey Sellersburg Indiana Makayla Ann Daniel Sellersburg Indiana Jaclyn L. Emly Sellersburg Indiana Zion M. Emond Sellersburg Indiana Tina Marie Farney Sellersburg Indiana Molly E. Haeseley Sellersburg Indiana Keziah Noelle Jones Sellersburg Indiana Ashlynn Brooke Kitzmiller Sellersburg Indiana Caleb J. Stultz Sellersburg Indiana Kylee Ann Sumner Sellersburg Indiana Hannah Tate Sellersburg Indiana Ben Owen Wei Tompkins Sellersburg Indiana Jened Layman Seymour Indiana Lauryn Hargrove Shelbyville Kentucky Nichole Patterson Shelbyville Kentucky Victor Alejandro Santiago Loredo Shelbyville Kentucky Patrick Regan Shepherdsville Kentucky Brooklyn Taylor Thompson Shepherdsville Kentucky Brianna Goeing Taylorsville Kentucky Ashley J. Hanloh Tell City Indiana Abigail Marie Knecht Underwood Indiana Taylor C. Stover-McGuire Underwood Indiana Rebekah I. Luff Velpen Indiana Jana M. Page Westport Kentucky

DEAN’S LIST