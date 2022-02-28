Two-time heavyweight champion & global entrepreneur, George Foreman, to speak at IU Southeast

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (Feb. 28, 2022) – George Foreman, global entrepreneur and two time world heavy weight champion, will host a talk for the 2022 First Savings Bank Business Speaker Series at Indiana University Southeast.

Foreman, whose topic is “The Art of Fighting in Business and Life”, will share a variety of stories from his personal and professional experiences at 7 p.m. on March 10 as part of the First Savings Bank Business Speaker Series in the Paul W. Ogle Cultural and Community Center at IU Southeast. There will be a moderated Q&A session after the presentation including questions from the audience.

Born in Marshall, Texas, George Foreman is an Olympian, 2x World Heavyweight Champion, and the spokesperson for the globally loved George Foreman Lean Mean Fat Reducing Grill Machine.

Raised on the tough streets of Houston’s 5 th ward, Foreman joined the Job Corps in hopes of bettering his life. Under the mentorship of US Veterans at the Job Corps, George learned the trade of masonry and became a boxer. It wasn’t long before his boxing skills earned him an Olympic gold medal at the Mexico City games on Oct. 27, 1968.

Foreman went on to win the world heavyweight title by defeating Joe Frazier, but later lost the title to Muhammad Ali in 1974’s Rumble in the Jungle. He later regained the World Heavyweight Championship at 45 years old, becoming a cultural icon, which led to launching his business platform with the George Foreman Grill.

Today, George Foreman is not only a globally recognized entrepreneur, but he’s also father to 10 children, grandfather to 15, and a great-grandfather. In addition to his many business ventures, George is also a preacher at the Church of The Lord Jesus Christ.

The First Savings Bank Business Speaker Series was founded in partnership with IU Southeast through the generosity of First Savings Bank. First Savings Bank’s vision is to improve education in the state of Indiana by establishing a speaker series that engages students, faculty, and the business community of southern Indiana and to advance the mission of Indiana University Southeast.

This is a free event. Seating will be first-come, first-seated in the auditorium, but you need to RSVP for your seat. For questions, contact the School of Business at (812) 941-2664.