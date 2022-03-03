IU Southeast joins Amazon Career Choice Educational Partner Network

Indiana University Southeast announced today that they are now an educational partner with Amazon as part of the Amazon Career Choice Educational Partner Network.

Serving Southern Indiana and the Louisville metropolitan area, IU Southeast will offer local and regional Amazon associates the opportunity to earn their bachelor’s degree or career focused certificates as part of the program. IU Southeast offers more than 130-degree programs and concentrations including business administration, human resources management, and supply chain management to degrees in physical and social sciences, nursing, education, and arts and humanities. In addition, 13 undergraduate certificates are available in business and management as well as computer science, communications, and healthcare coding.

The Career Choice program is available to Amazon full and part time employees who have been employed for 90 days. Employees have access to annual funds for education as long as they remain at the company, with no limit to the number of years they can benefit.

Students may choose between attending in-person, fully online or hybrid classes. In addition, IU Southeast will provide support services such as free tutoring, mentoring services, counseling services, tech support, learning communities and access to more than 200 student organizations.

IU Southeast offers the most affordable tuition in the region for a four-year degree and allows Kentucky residents in eight counties to receive in-state tuition, saving more than $13,000 annually.

To apply to a class or program, a student must register with both Amazon Career Choice and also with IU Southeast.

Amazon launched the Career Choice program in 2012. Currently the program is offered in 14 countries with more than 50,000 Amazon employees having participated globally.

According to Amazon officials, Career Choice is an education benefit that empowers employees to learn new skills for career success at Amazon or elsewhere.

“We are proud to be a part of the Amazon Career Choice Network,” said Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, Kelly Ryan, Ph.D. “This is a tremendous benefit for our students and for Amazon employees to attain their educational goals. It will pay big dividends to the regional economy for decades to come.”