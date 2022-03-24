EVCAA Dr. Kelly Ryan named as Interim Chancellor at IU Southeast

(NEW ALBANY, Ind.)–Dr. Kelly Ryan, executive vice chancellor for academic affairs at IU Southeast, has been named the college’s Interim Chancellor, upon the retirement of Acting Chancellor Dr. Kathryn Girten.

Girten retires after nine years of service with Indiana University, having served as Chancellor of IU East during that time and Acting Chancellor of IU Southeast since August 1, 2021

Ryan’s term officially begins July 1, 2022.

Dr., Kelly Ryan, Interim Chancellor of IU Southeast

“I am honored and humbled to serve, and look forward to continuing to work on our shared goals with students, faculty, staff, and alumni,” Ryan said. “IU Southeast has been my home for nearly 15 years, and I’m passionate about seeing us meet our community’s needs.”

Ryan holds three degrees in History, a BA from George Mason University, an MA from Boston College, and a PhD from the University of Maryland.

She began her career at IU Southeast in 2007 as Assistant Professor of History, and was named Professor in 2019. Among other accolades, she has received the IU Trustees Teaching Award four times, as well as the Indiana Zeta Honored Professor Award.

Ryan has published widely in the field of Early American history, and has authored two books, including Everyday Crimes: Social Violence and Civil Rights in Early America (2019). She has also lent her expertise on colonial America to The Learning Channel’s popular genealogy program, Who Do You Think You Are?.

Prior to her current role, Ryan served as Coordinator of the Gender and Women’s Studies program from 2011-2013, Coordinator of the History department from 2014-1016, and Dean of the School of Social Sciences from 2016-2020.

Ryan has a stellar record of meaningful service to IU and IU Southeast, including membership in the IU Regional Campus Cabinet and the Vision 2030 Task Force organized by the IU Office of the Vice-President for Diversity, Equity, and Multicultural Affairs.

Susan Sciame-Giesecke, interim executive vice president for university academic affairs, selected Ryan for the position.

“She is a proven leader with a passion for the IU Southeast campus,” Sciame-Giesecke said. “Kelly is well versed in the needs of the campus, and she will provide continuity during this transition.”