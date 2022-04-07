By Steven Krolak

(NEW ALBANY, Ind.)–The IU Southeast International Festival returns with a standout lineup of entertainment and cuisine, bringing the world to the New Albany campus.

This year’s festival will take place on Monday, April 11, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. in the Caesars Foundation of Floyd County Amphitheater, behind the Ogle Center.

Sponsored by the Office of Study Abroad and Global Awareness (SAGA) in partnership with The Floyd County Public Library, the festival aims to raise international awareness, appreciation and respect.

Music and dance are center stage at this year’s festival, with acts spanning the globe and reflecting our region’s growing cultural diversity and our campus diversity commitment. Performing groups include:

Louisville Pipe Band

YAPA! (Andean-American fusion)

River Lotus Lion Dance

The Ryan Academy of Irish Dance

Natya Kendra Dance Academy (Bharatnatyam dance and Bollywood dance)

Aseye Ensemble (Ghana)

Flamenco of Louisville

Food has always been central to the International Festival. This year, the tasting menu will be provided by food trucks from the following local businesses:

All Thai’d Up

Bamba Eggrolls Company

The Celtic Pig

Fistful of Tacos

Sweet N Savory

Tickets for the tasting menu may be purchased on-site (cash, checks or CrimsonCard only–no credit cards) for $2 each, or 6 tickets for $10.

Beyond entertainment and food, the festival continues its tradition of offering information about and opportunities for involvement with organizations that reflect the international character of the region, be they businesses, nonprofits, places of worship or service providers. This year’s participating organizations include:

Backside Learning Center

Catholic Charities of Louisville

Center for Cultural Resources

Drepung Gomang Center for Engaging Compassion

Garcia Business

Japanese Saturday School at IU southeast

Just Creations

La Casita Center & Louisville Latinx Educational Outreach Project

Mentes Creativas by LB, LLC

Modern Languages at IU Southeast

Monde64

Multicultural Student Organization at IU Southeast

Nancy Davila

Peace Corps

RecycloCraftz

Scottish Society of Louisville

The Floyd County Library

Admission and parking are free. This is a rain or shine event–in case of inclement weather, the event will move to Stem Hall in the Ogle Center.