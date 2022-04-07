School of Business extends AACSB global accreditation

By Steven Krolak

(NEW ALBANY, Ind.)–The IU Southeast School of Business has earned an extension of its accreditation from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB).

“AACSB accreditation is held by less than ten percent of all universities worldwide and is only extended to schools that are able to document continuous improvement,” said Dr. David Eplion, dean of the School of Business. “This extension reflects our faculty and staff’s ongoing commitment to ensuring we offer high quality, state-of-the-art programs that lead to exciting career opportunities for our students when they graduate.”

According to Eplion the accreditation team praised the School of Business for its deep engagement with the local business community and for its diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

“The team further commended us for the impressive scores our graduating students achieve on standardized tests upon graduation, and for the high-quality internships they participate in while in our program,” Eplion said.

The AACSB provides quality assurance, business education intelligence, and learning and development services to over 1,700 member organizations and more than 900 accredited business schools worldwide.

Gaining accreditation is a multiyear peer-reviewed process during which schools develop and implement a plan to align with AACSB’s standards, which require excellence in areas relating to strategic management and innovation; student, faculty, and staff as active participants; learning and teaching; and academic and professional engagement.

“AACSB congratulates each institution on their achievement,” said Stephanie M. Bryant, executive vice president and chief accreditation officer of AACSB. “Every AACSB-accredited school has demonstrated a focus on excellence in all areas, including teaching, research, curricula development, and student learning. The intense peer-review process exemplifies their commitment to quality business education.”