2022 IU Southeast Commencement to be held Monday, May 9

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (May 3, 2022) – Indiana University Southeast will be honoring 853 graduates at its 54th Commencement ceremony next week.

Commencement will be held at 6:45 p.m., Monday, May 9, at Freedom Hall at the Kentucky Exposition Center, 937 Phillips Lane, near the Louisville International Airport. IU President, Pamela Whitten will preside over the ceremony with IU Southeast Acting Chancellor, Kathryn Girten.

The Class of 2022 will be awarded 862 degrees, including 702 bachelor’s degrees, 157 master’s degrees and 3 associate degrees.

The Class of 2022 ranges in age from 19 to 75 and hails from 38 Indiana counties, 9 U.S. states and 18 countries of origin. Over 31 percent of these candidates will become the first in their families to attain an undergraduate degree.

More than 40,000 IU Southeast degrees have been awarded since 1968. Nearly 80 percent of graduates remain in Indiana and the Louisville metropolitan area.

Luanne Didelot, senior nurse specialist in the Division of Infectious Diseases at the University of Louisville School of Medicine, will be presented with the distinguished alumni award during the commencement ceremony.

Didelot, who is an alumnus of IU Southeast, recently worked with the Louisville Metro Public Health Department to plan and coordinate the mass vaccination process instituted at Broadbent Arena in 2020 and 2021. Hundreds of training session for more than 3,000 healthcare workers and non-healthcare worker volunteers were held and more than 118,000 Covid-19 vaccinations were administered under her supervision.

Didelot has been awarded the title of Kentucky Colonel by Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear for leadership and service at the LouVax Broadbent mass vaccination site. She is a recipient of the IU President’s Award from the IU Alumni Association and Outstanding Alumni Award from the IU School of Nursing. She is a greater Louisville, Inc.,, Health Enterprise Network Fellow.

A live stream of the 2022 Commencement ceremony will be available on May 9, 2022 at southeast.iu.edu/commencement. An archived video of the 2022 ceremony will also be made available on that same website.

Visit southeast.iu.edu/commencement for the most current information regarding IU Southeast Commencement 2022 events.