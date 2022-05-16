Hoosier Rideboard shares a ride and lightens the load on cost

IU Southeast students, faculty and staff can now search for carpool partners on a secure portal only available to the campus community. Rides can be one-time carpool trips or daily commutes for people looking for savings on gasoline purchases, tolls, and vehicle maintenance.

The Rideboard site, available via One.iu.edu allows students, faculty, and staff to create a secure profile, search for rides or riders and contact a prospective travel match to work out the details of your ride. Rides can be to class or work, for concerts or sporting activities, to visit another IU campus or even rides to other cities.

The Hoosier Rideboard was developed by the transportation department in Bloomington to provide more environmentally friendly means of transportation, however, amid recent rising fuel costs and costs of living increases, the Rideboard should help students, faculty and staff realize cost savings while they impact climate change and increase sustainability efforts by limiting or sharing driving. For more information on the Rideboard, visit the parking website.

“Students are working harder than ever to stretch their financial resources in a turbulent economy,” said Dana Wavle, Vice Chancellor for Administration and Finance at IU Southeast. “The Hoosier Rideboard will give students, faculty, and staff a much-needed option to carpool for a variety of transportation needs. It’s a concept that’s been around for decades but re-introduced now in a digital format.”