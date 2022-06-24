Sincere condolences to the family of Roger A. Harbeson

New Albany, IN – It is with great regret that we announce that Roger Harbeson, longtime friend and current member of the IU Southeast Board of Advisors, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022.

Roger worked for Monroe Shine & Co., Inc. CPAs, an accounting firm, for the last 42 years where he provided audit, accounting, and tax services to a variety of public and closely-held businesses. He was active in several professional accounting organizations. Outside of his professional life, Roger was involved in local hospice organizations and Boy Scouts, serving as a treasurer on their boards and committees.

Roger graduated from IU Southeast with a B.S. Business, Accounting in 1981. He joined the IU Southeast Board of Advisors in 2021. He was also a life member of the IU Alumni Association and a member of the 1820 Society.

He is survived by his wife Karen, and three adult children, Audrey, Patrick and David.

Funeral services will be held Friday, July 1, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church - Bradford, 1400 Famers Lane NE, Greenville, IN, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions at 3309 Ballard Lane, New Albany, IN, Thursday, June 30, from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Friday, July 1, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

For more information: Roger Alan Harbeson obituary (The Courier-Journal, June 25, 2022).

Please keep the entire Harbeson family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.