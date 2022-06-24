Recent IU Southeast grads attain record outcomes and increased income levels in first year post graduation

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (June 24, 2022) – A new IU survey of graduate outcomes shows graduates of Indiana University Southeast leading all campuses of Indiana University in graduate outcomes and full-time employment. Additionally, graduates of IU Southeast on average, saw a 10 percent increase in first year salaries as compared to studies completed in 2018-19 and 2019-20.

The survey focuses on the outcome of IU graduates who were conferred an undergraduate degree during the 2020-2021 academic year. Data collected from primary and secondary sources, including student questionnaires, departmental reports and social media profiles were used to assemble the outcome profile.

The IU First Destination Survey explores the outcomes of IU undergraduate students in their first year after graduation. The project is a collaborative effort between the Office of Completion and Student Success, individual campus career services offices and institutional research offices and University Institutional Research and Reporting UIRR).

In all, data from 80.2 percent of IU Southeast graduates was collected.

Of these students, 99.4 percent were either employed (85.1%) or enrolled in an educational program such as graduate school (14.3%). The survey identified less than one percent of graduates who were still seeking employment (0.6%).

Of the 85 percent who had accepted offers of employment, nearly 87 percent were working full-time with an average salary of $45,900, an increase of 10.2 percent from the class of 2019-20. More than nine out of 10 graduates indicated their employment was in a career related to their field of study. Top employers include Norton Healthcare, Humana, UPS, Greater Clark County School District and University of Louisville.

“The incredible success of our students is consistently striking and reveals that the applied learning and mentorship afforded to students who attend IU Southeast is unparalleled,” said Dr. Kelly Ryan, executive vice chancellor for academic affairs. “We will continue supporting our local business and not-for-for profit community to find talent and develop its employees close to home. We’re also excited to see our next class of undergraduates fostered to the same level of success!”

Average salary among the recent graduates is more than twice the average student loan debt load of the graduating class, among graduates who borrowed. The number of students graduating with student loan debt has decreased 24 percent in the past five years.