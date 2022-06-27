IU Southeast announces spring 2022 Chancellor’s and Dean’s lists
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (June 27, 2022) – Indiana University Southeast is proud to announce members of the spring 2022 Dean’s List and Chancellor’s List.
For the spring 2022 semester, 244 students made the Chancellor’s List, while 636 students were named to the Dean’s List.
The Dean’s and Chancellor’s lists recognize students who have completed at least 12 graded credit hours each semester and have achieved outstanding semester honors in academics. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale. Those named to the Chancellor’s List received the highest academic honors in the semester.
CHANCELLOR’S LIST
Ashley Judd, 43, seemed to want to regain her youthfulness, but achieved the opposite result. The actress’s face showed a small swelling, which usually occurs in women after plastic surgery. In addition, Ashley Judd may have had Botox injections, which deformed her forehead. Fans of the famous actress did not approve of the change in her appearance and have already written messages on Twitter criticizing Ashley Judd plastic surgery. “What has Ashley Judd’s face become like? It’s puffy, even though she hasn’t gained any weight lately,” similar comments about Ashley appeared immediately after the TV show aired.
Name Hometown
|John Tunnell
|Park Ridge
|Illinois
|Macy Lynn Funk
|Austin
|Indiana
|Shaylia Kay Jones
|Austin
|Indiana
|Alisha Dawn Cornwell
|Bloomington
|Indiana
|Lizy Mae Dangler
|Borden
|Indiana
|Annmarie Rose Freshour
|Borden
|Indiana
|Samuel James Moore
|Borden
|Indiana
|Ellie Michelle Jackman
|Brazil
|Indiana
|Sydney Ellen-Marie Kellermeier
|Brownstown
|Indiana
|Cham Phuong Wilcox
|Camby
|Indiana
|Morijah Kahl
|Campbellsburg
|Indiana
|Krista Nicole Martin
|Cannelton
|Indiana
|Amber G. Tindall
|Central
|Indiana
|Xiaokun Li
|Charlestown
|Indiana
|Kirstin Marie Mason
|Charlestown
|Indiana
|Joshua Allen Mccoy
|Charlestown
|Indiana
|Brandi Nicole Morrow
|Charlestown
|Indiana
|Ashlynn Elizabeth Rife
|Charlestown
|Indiana
|Abigail Marie Schnell
|Charlestown
|Indiana
|Clara Sellers
|Charlestown
|Indiana
|Alex Settles
|Charlestown
|Indiana
|Destiny N. Sparrow
|Charlestown
|Indiana
|Tyler Eversole
|Clarksville
|Indiana
|Emily Rae Perez
|Clarksville
|Indiana
|Rebecca K. Risley
|Clarksville
|Indiana
|Noah James Roehrig
|Clarksville
|Indiana
|Jesse Zoeller
|Clarksville
|Indiana
|Zach T. Butler
|Columbus
|Indiana
|Cassidy Mychele Olds
|Commiskey
|Indiana
|Kendra Nichole Baumgarten
|Corydon
|Indiana
|Alexis Shae Hornung
|Corydon
|Indiana
|Jessi L. Kramer
|Corydon
|Indiana
|Madalyn D. Marinc
|Corydon
|Indiana
|Harlee R. Megnin
|Corydon
|Indiana
|Alexis Camielle Orme
|Corydon
|Indiana
|Olivia Wilkin
|Corydon
|Indiana
|Jaden Nicole Wingler
|Corydon
|Indiana
|Brook Ann Elston
|Cross Plains
|Indiana
|Kylee Nicole Wischmeier
|Crothersville
|Indiana
|Brooklyn A. Gonzales
|Dale
|Indiana
|Justin Heath Deatrick
|Depauw
|Indiana
|Kallee Smith
|Depauw
|Indiana
|Erin Reese Pittman
|Deputy
|Indiana
|Madison L. Alvey
|Derby
|Indiana
|Kaidyn Ryleigh Hall
|Elizabeth
|Indiana
|Taylor Ryan Jones
|Evansville
|Indiana
|Dana Lynn Hoffman
|Ferdinand
|Indiana
|Adalyn De Witt
|Fishers
|Indiana
|Phoebe Marie Bierman
|Floyds Knobs
|Indiana
|Anna Catherine Clarke
|Floyds Knobs
|Indiana
|Makayla N. Denton
|Floyds Knobs
|Indiana
|Ryan Charles Drury
|Floyds Knobs
|Indiana
|Tony William Engle
|Floyds Knobs
|Indiana
|Tatum Amanda Gatton
|Floyds Knobs
|Indiana
|Kaitlyn L. Klain
|Floyds Knobs
|Indiana
|Taylor D. Lockhart
|Floyds Knobs
|Indiana
|Madison Marie Meers
|Floyds Knobs
|Indiana
|Kyle Poe
|Floyds Knobs
|Indiana
|Andrew J. Roy
|Floyds Knobs
|Indiana
|Alexa Grace Stewart
|Floyds Knobs
|Indiana
|Emilee Danielle Edwards
|Fort Branch
|Indiana
|John Garcia Day
|Georgetown
|Indiana
|Joshua Hotaling
|Georgetown
|Indiana
|Sarah Michelle Mcneill
|Georgetown
|Indiana
|Samantha Jayne Robinson
|Georgetown
|Indiana
|Savannah Jewell Schroering
|Georgetown
|Indiana
|Alexa Sheffield
|Georgetown
|Indiana
|Isabelle R. Mullins
|Greenville
|Indiana
|Cameron Michael Ragan
|Greenville
|Indiana
|Logan J. Stafford
|Greenville
|Indiana
|Abigail Wilhite
|Greenwood
|Indiana
|Clayton S. Brodfuehrer
|Henryville
|Indiana
|Jacob R. Dietrich
|Henryville
|Indiana
|Kevin Hollis
|Henryville
|Indiana
|Cameron Elizabeth Kearney
|Henryville
|Indiana
|Malorie Anne King
|Henryville
|Indiana
|Cassidy R. Wright
|Henryville
|Indiana
|Shelby Grace Worden
|Huntingburg
|Indiana
|Jake Richard Ackley
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Riley A. Combs
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Harlee Dawn Dorman
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Chelsea Nicole Fentress
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Caisey Jo Hale
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Tien-Lu Huang
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Thomas Kalonji
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Avery Nathaniel Mason
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Elizabeth Danine Mittel
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Lindsey M. Nelson
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Gracy A. Noel
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Emily Olascoaga
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Makayla Alexis Penny
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Abi Mae Pickett
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Michael Quick
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Isaiah Jacob Simonis
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Emily Leighton Snow
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Libby Sobieski
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Kelsey Watts
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Zheng F. Zheng
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Josiah Pohl
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Tyler Harrison Hickey
|Lanesville
|Indiana
|Jaidyn A. Horrom
|Leopold
|Indiana
|Katrina Sylvia Joyce Whitaker
|Lexington
|Indiana
|Katrena Marie Gobert
|Madison
|Indiana
|Shelby Grace Wills
|Marysville
|Indiana
|Savanna Rachelle Wineinger
|Medora
|Indiana
|Jessica Taylor James
|Nabb
|Indiana
|Eli Abel
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Natalie Ang
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Kia Black
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Emma Marie Briscoe
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Tanner Scott Burch
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Gabriela Calderon
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Cai Henriette-Cezanne Celestin
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Jordan T. Conard
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Rebekah Cooper
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Caitlin Nicole Deweese
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Jameson Ray Elkin
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Julie E. Faulds
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Hayley Rebekah Ferguson
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Raegan Feuerbacher
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Joshua Daniel Gould
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Austin Grantz
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Cheyenne M. Helton
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Ryan C. Hurst
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Elizabeth L. Hutchison
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Alex William Judd
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Emma J. Kerr
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Ethan Alexander Kruer
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Molly Lynn Lueken
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Mariel Hall Nash
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Dannon Leif Olsen
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Tabitha Reed
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Delaney Saalman
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Ellis Sigafoos
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Rebekah Amy Smith
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Kevin Corydon Smith
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Morgan Mae Spencer
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Natalie Ray Stewart
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Christopher Shawn Summers
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Rebekah Young
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Hannah M. Davis
|New Salisbury
|Indiana
|Sadie M. Rothrock
|New Salisbury
|Indiana
|Canaan J. Clark
|North Vernon
|Indiana
|Abigail Elizabeth Vogel
|North Vernon
|Indiana
|Alicia Renee Simmons
|Orleans
|Indiana
|Ashton Gage Minton
|Paoli
|Indiana
|Elliott Byron Brown
|Pekin
|Indiana
|Gavan Houston Doane
|Pekin
|Indiana
|Morgan Janelle Farris
|Pekin
|Indiana
|Rebekah Mae Feist
|Pekin
|Indiana
|Hannah Elizabeth Feist
|Pekin
|Indiana
|Sierra Marie French
|Pekin
|Indiana
|Randall Cole Hoehn
|Pekin
|Indiana
|Marissa A. Murphy
|Pekin
|Indiana
|Taylor B. Temple
|Pekin
|Indiana
|Derek Mitchell Wagner
|Pittsboro
|Indiana
|Makenzie Reese Martin
|Ramsey
|Indiana
|Carson Anthony Wetzel
|Ramsey
|Indiana
|Whitney Nicole Ward
|Rockport
|Indiana
|Maddie Grace Bowsman
|Salem
|Indiana
|Jennifer Leann Gibson
|Salem
|Indiana
|Khloe Mull
|Salem
|Indiana
|Randall Robert Pepmeier
|Salem
|Indiana
|Charles Austin Wheeler
|Salem
|Indiana
|Garrett Keith Wiseman
|Salem
|Indiana
|Hannah R. Brown
|Scottsburg
|Indiana
|Sam Dawson
|Scottsburg
|Indiana
|Jaiden Marie Herald
|Scottsburg
|Indiana
|Blair Mckinley Sanders
|Scottsburg
|Indiana
|Alee Spicer
|Scottsburg
|Indiana
|Haley Grace Austin-Caraway
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Monica Rose Broady
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Graham Capito
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Brandon L. Collier
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Levi Edward Dailey
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Natalie Ann Day
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Katie Emly
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Keziah Noelle Jones
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Allie Gentry Jones
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Garett R. Nash
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Sarah Rose Ruppel
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Haley Jo Renee Sims
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Lauren Catherine Stapp
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Rachel Catherine Street
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Caleb J. Stultz
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Hannah Tate
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Ben Owen Wei Tompkins
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Eric Troy
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Chloe Walls
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Maddy Jones
|Seymour
|Indiana
|Mckenzie R. Purkhiser
|Seymour
|Indiana
|Bailee Jo Johnson
|Tell City
|Indiana
|Abigail Marie Knecht
|Underwood
|Indiana
|Rebekah I. Luff
|Velpen
|Indiana
|Shelby Nicole Hughes
|Brooks
|Kentucky
|Hunter Cordell Kloke
|Corydon
|Kentucky
|Cameron James Cadima
|Crestwood
|Kentucky
|Olivia Grace Curell
|Crestwood
|Kentucky
|Kevin F. Lincoln
|Fairdale
|Kentucky
|Claire R. Lobb
|Goshen
|Kentucky
|Julianna Joy Jakubiak
|LaGrange
|Kentucky
|Elijah Alexander Allgeier
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Gracie Elizabeth Allgood
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Brooklyn J. Arington
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Mikayla R. Baxter
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Kendall J. Beck
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Bayley Byrd
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Samuel Beckham Corbett
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Christina Crockett
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Adrienne Elder
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Matthew C. Fante
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Kyle D. Gaddis
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Reece Jordan Grace
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Garrett Gramig
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Vanessa Nicole Hall
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Rachel Anne Keens
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Emily Clare Kenney
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Ellie Kenney
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Taylor Lorraine Klumb
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Stephanie Keith Lee
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Natalie Manning
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Mary Charles Miller
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Jit Aaron Mukerji
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Ruth Munoz
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Erin Michelle Muthler
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Michele Pfeifer
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Joseph Morgan Renfrow-Pike
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Brent S. Reynolds
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Anthony T. Sego
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Sydney S. Smith
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Kyle Jonathan Stamp
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Sasha Taylor
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Simon E. Westmeyer
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Amanda K. Williams
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Brian Yuen
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Ella E. Zoeller
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Casie Danielle Adams
|Mt Washington
|Kentucky
|Madison Kays
|Prospect
|Kentucky
|John Drake Marquis
|Prospect
|Kentucky
|Bailey Shae Payne
|Prospect
|Kentucky
|Victor Alejandro Santiago Loredo
|Shelbyville
|Kentucky
|Patrick Regan
|Shepherdsville
|Kentucky
|Haley Ann Tatasciore
|Shepherdsville
|Kentucky
|Brooklyn Taylor Thompson
|Shepherdsville
|Kentucky
DEAN’S LIST
Name Hometown
|Brooke Haley Forshee
|Largo
|Florida
|Rama Hammami
|Darien
|Illinois
|RJ Nelms
|Lawrenceville
|Illinois
|Taylor Ryan Ingle
|Aurora
|Indiana
|Kenzie A. Carter
|Austin
|Indiana
|Randall Jacob Cole
|Austin
|Indiana
|Nicole Gallagher
|Austin
|Indiana
|Megan Danielle Johnson
|Austin
|Indiana
|Britney N. Mullins
|Austin
|Indiana
|Jordan Joseph Robinson
|Austin
|Indiana
|Megan Grace Rosemeyer
|Austin
|Indiana
|Sam Bair
|Bedford
|Indiana
|Duncan Ray King
|Bedford
|Indiana
|Jathan Ritter
|Bedford
|Indiana
|Natalie G. Schapker
|Bloomington
|Indiana
|Esther Chepkorir Yebei
|Bloomington
|Indiana
|Katie Elizabeth Cook
|Boggstown
|Indiana
|Samuel I. Gasper
|Borden
|Indiana
|Harmony R. Hornback
|Borden
|Indiana
|Yesenia Lee House
|Borden
|Indiana
|Jessica Ann Kay
|Borden
|Indiana
|Courtney Rena Kessinger
|Borden
|Indiana
|Sam McManus
|Borden
|Indiana
|Marie Katherine Pearson
|Borden
|Indiana
|Garrett C. Sheely
|Borden
|Indiana
|Josie Renee Voyles
|Borden
|Indiana
|Morgan Renae Judy
|Bristow
|Indiana
|Fiona E. Vonderheide
|Bristow
|Indiana
|David Wyndham Takacs
|Brookston
|Indiana
|Paul Kinter
|Brownsburg
|Indiana
|Erik Christian Hackman
|Brownstown
|Indiana
|Laney M. Warren
|Brownstown
|Indiana
|Isaiah Steele
|Cambridge City
|Indiana
|Alexandria Nicole Chastain
|Campbellsburg
|Indiana
|Emma Lee Miller
|Campbellsburg
|Indiana
|Mattie Gene Robertson
|Cannelton
|Indiana
|Kimberly Alexandra Bonilla-Escalante
|Charlestown
|Indiana
|Morgan Reese Christy
|Charlestown
|Indiana
|Chloe Anne Fellows
|Charlestown
|Indiana
|Kaleigh M. Grayson
|Charlestown
|Indiana
|Heather M. Green
|Charlestown
|Indiana
|Veronica Alexandria Harris
|Charlestown
|Indiana
|Zoe Anne Jones
|Charlestown
|Indiana
|Brady Nicholas Kilner
|Charlestown
|Indiana
|Rachel Renee Li
|Charlestown
|Indiana
|Alex BrenninLee Maher
|Charlestown
|Indiana
|Kolby A. Mappins
|Charlestown
|Indiana
|Kelsea L. Mauk
|Charlestown
|Indiana
|Conner Wade Mayfield
|Charlestown
|Indiana
|Alyssa M. Miller
|Charlestown
|Indiana
|Claire M. Mitchell
|Charlestown
|Indiana
|Eli Nutter
|Charlestown
|Indiana
|John David Phipps
|Charlestown
|Indiana
|Natalie Pinedo Jr
|Charlestown
|Indiana
|Joleen Faith Powell
|Charlestown
|Indiana
|Amber Sue-lynn Ray
|Charlestown
|Indiana
|Jacob Riggs
|Charlestown
|Indiana
|Emmaly Grace Rose
|Charlestown
|Indiana
|Sara Elizabeth Rudolph
|Charlestown
|Indiana
|Grace Elizabeth Sellers
|Charlestown
|Indiana
|Lucas Jordan Sever
|Charlestown
|Indiana
|Lexi Striegel
|Charlestown
|Indiana
|Ricky Tindle
|Charlestown
|Indiana
|Karston Rae Watson
|Charlestown
|Indiana
|Ashley Elizabeth Wight
|Charlestown
|Indiana
|Colin Preston Wood
|Charlestown
|Indiana
|Tyler L. Woodward
|Charlestown
|Indiana
|Myah Jade Bagshaw
|Clarksville
|Indiana
|Benjamin Baker
|Clarksville
|Indiana
|Cameron Rian Bir
|Clarksville
|Indiana
|Amy Catt
|Clarksville
|Indiana
|Sakyia Farris
|Clarksville
|Indiana
|Karalynn Rose Flora
|Clarksville
|Indiana
|Elizabeth Peyton Hollis
|Clarksville
|Indiana
|Bridgette Lynn Koch
|Clarksville
|Indiana
|Lauren Ray Lindquist
|Clarksville
|Indiana
|Olivia Llyn McCurdy
|Clarksville
|Indiana
|Ruthie McDonald
|Clarksville
|Indiana
|Amy Nicole Mobley
|Clarksville
|Indiana
|Sierra Grace Montgomery
|Clarksville
|Indiana
|Yajaira Osorio
|Clarksville
|Indiana
|Irene Gonzalez Romero
|Clarksville
|Indiana
|Tyler Schickel
|Clarksville
|Indiana
|Jaren Isaiah Starks
|Clarksville
|Indiana
|Hannah Nicole Sweet
|Clarksville
|Indiana
|Anna Wiggins
|Clarksville
|Indiana
|Theingi Win
|Clarksville
|Indiana
|Presley J. Wrighthouse
|Clarksville
|Indiana
|Haley M. Smith
|Cloverdale
|Indiana
|Abigail E. Bodart
|Columbus
|Indiana
|Grace Ellen Lorimor
|Columbus
|Indiana
|Riley Catherine Shea Meade
|Columbus
|Indiana
|Noah L. Mensendiek
|Columbus
|Indiana
|Kellen Morrow
|Columbus
|Indiana
|Hailey Rae Sorrells
|Columbus
|Indiana
|Meghan R. Waggoner
|Columbus
|Indiana
|Callie Baker
|Corydon
|Indiana
|Kelsey Elizabeth Bruce
|Corydon
|Indiana
|Kaitlyn Danielle Coddington
|Corydon
|Indiana
|Makenzie Renae Emily
|Corydon
|Indiana
|Olivia L. Ferriell
|Corydon
|Indiana
|Kennedy Nicole Heishman
|Corydon
|Indiana
|Joseph Colin Lyell
|Corydon
|Indiana
|Luis Jesus Martinez
|Corydon
|Indiana
|Abigail Lynne Milliner
|Corydon
|Indiana
|Amelia A. Pauly
|Corydon
|Indiana
|Aaron Austin Pearson
|Corydon
|Indiana
|Evie J. Sronce
|Corydon
|Indiana
|Marcie Stewart
|Corydon
|Indiana
|Christina Ann Walton
|Corydon
|Indiana
|Jillian Alizabeth Wise
|Corydon
|Indiana
|Emma G. Wise
|Corydon
|Indiana
|Kara Page Wright
|Corydon
|Indiana
|Zoe Lee Akers
|Crandall
|Indiana
|Brian Preston Lerud
|Crandall
|Indiana
|Christian Ethan Henry
|Crothersville
|Indiana
|Dathana Grace Wilson
|Crothersville
|Indiana
|Tyler Wayne Crecelius
|Depauw
|Indiana
|Maeley Davis
|Depauw
|Indiana
|Mason L. Napper
|Depauw
|Indiana
|Jessica Nicole Eve Schneider
|Depauw
|Indiana
|Rebecca Lynn Brosmer
|Dubois
|Indiana
|Kristen Grace Klosterman
|Dupont
|Indiana
|Nathan Dale Farnsley
|Elizabeth
|Indiana
|Kalynn Hentrup
|Elizabeth
|Indiana
|Erin Brooke Milliner
|Elizabeth
|Indiana
|Hanna D. Mudd
|Elizabeth
|Indiana
|Alyssa Beth Pumphrey
|Elizabeth
|Indiana
|Sheldon Shaffer
|Elizabeth
|Indiana
|Isabella Thompson
|Elizabeth
|Indiana
|Morgan Rylee Akins
|English
|Indiana
|Claudia Sloan Fraze
|English
|Indiana
|Megan E. Gogel
|Ferdinand
|Indiana
|Audrey Jane De Witt
|Fishers
|Indiana
|Connor Robert Dixon
|Fishers
|Indiana
|Kyler W. Anderson
|Floyds Knobs
|Indiana
|Logan David Applewhite
|Floyds Knobs
|Indiana
|Azzam Belal Azzam
|Floyds Knobs
|Indiana
|Jacqueline Inez Corbin
|Floyds Knobs
|Indiana
|Mazden Daily
|Floyds Knobs
|Indiana
|Luke Steven Daily
|Floyds Knobs
|Indiana
|Madeline Darst
|Floyds Knobs
|Indiana
|Caroline Rose Eckart
|Floyds Knobs
|Indiana
|Grayson Zoeller Edwards
|Floyds Knobs
|Indiana
|Collin Christopher Engle
|Floyds Knobs
|Indiana
|Anouk Marie Guilmineau
|Floyds Knobs
|Indiana
|LaVonne Inez Happel
|Floyds Knobs
|Indiana
|Rachel Hoffmann
|Floyds Knobs
|Indiana
|Emily Renee Jecker
|Floyds Knobs
|Indiana
|Elliott Francis Lonnemann
|Floyds Knobs
|Indiana
|Lola G. Lynch
|Floyds Knobs
|Indiana
|Georgia Lily Mathewson
|Floyds Knobs
|Indiana
|Kelsey Jo May
|Floyds Knobs
|Indiana
|Bailey Michelle McLean
|Floyds Knobs
|Indiana
|Makenna Elizabeth Moravec
|Floyds Knobs
|Indiana
|Madison E. Moravec
|Floyds Knobs
|Indiana
|Harrison Grace Moyer
|Floyds Knobs
|Indiana
|Luke Spine
|Floyds Knobs
|Indiana
|Ethan Thornton
|Floyds Knobs
|Indiana
|Miranda Taylor Veatch
|Floyds Knobs
|Indiana
|Tiffany Phuong Thao Vu
|Floyds Knobs
|Indiana
|Averee Grace Yoder
|Fort Wayne
|Indiana
|Seth Goode
|Fredericksburg
|Indiana
|Chelsey Nichole Gramlin
|Fredericksburg
|Indiana
|Emilee E. Organ
|Freelandville
|Indiana
|Paige Marie Eileen Adams
|Georgetown
|Indiana
|Kenneth Grant Allen
|Georgetown
|Indiana
|Jordan Zachary Bales
|Georgetown
|Indiana
|Kristofer James Beaton
|Georgetown
|Indiana
|Hannah Bubnar
|Georgetown
|Indiana
|Emily Lynn Butrum
|Georgetown
|Indiana
|Mikayla Marie Cline
|Georgetown
|Indiana
|Erin Elisabeth Coulson
|Georgetown
|Indiana
|Charity Diehl
|Georgetown
|Indiana
|Marty Finerty
|Georgetown
|Indiana
|Jason E. Forbes
|Georgetown
|Indiana
|Alayna G. Gauntt
|Georgetown
|Indiana
|Dallas M. Henderson
|Georgetown
|Indiana
|Destinie Anne Henley
|Georgetown
|Indiana
|Aubrey Janice Hertle
|Georgetown
|Indiana
|Annie Isabella Hunchman
|Georgetown
|Indiana
|Clay C. Jackson
|Georgetown
|Indiana
|Jadrian L. Morris
|Georgetown
|Indiana
|Madison Nichols
|Georgetown
|Indiana
|Hannah R. Nunemaker
|Georgetown
|Indiana
|Trennt L. Overstreet
|Georgetown
|Indiana
|Emily Polk
|Georgetown
|Indiana
|Olivia Rayne Small
|Georgetown
|Indiana
|Gracie Vanover
|Georgetown
|Indiana
|Laura Abbygail Zachow
|Georgetown
|Indiana
|Erin Medcalf
|Greencastle
|Indiana
|Ellie Boehnlein
|Greenville
|Indiana
|Will Patrick Canning
|Greenville
|Indiana
|Garrett Lee Carroll
|Greenville
|Indiana
|Aidan Charlie Dethy
|Greenville
|Indiana
|Madelynn N. Farris
|Greenville
|Indiana
|Mackenzie Hashem
|Greenville
|Indiana
|Kayla Nicole Hess
|Greenville
|Indiana
|Ella E. Hoehn
|Greenville
|Indiana
|Gavin C. Kaiser
|Greenville
|Indiana
|Elaina G. Lewis
|Greenville
|Indiana
|Sarah I. Lundy
|Greenville
|Indiana
|Kaylyn Kathleen McGehee
|Greenville
|Indiana
|Brittany Miller
|Greenville
|Indiana
|Lexie Kay Pritchett
|Greenville
|Indiana
|Jade Renae Schenck
|Greenville
|Indiana
|Lainie Melissa Slavik
|Greenville
|Indiana
|Bethanie Rose Smith
|Greenville
|Indiana
|Amy R. Standiford
|Greenville
|Indiana
|Victoria L. Trepal
|Greenville
|Indiana
|Austyn Wilmoth
|Greenville
|Indiana
|Kyle Wood
|Greenville
|Indiana
|Zakary Rasener
|Greenwood
|Indiana
|Alan Miguel Zaragoza
|Greenwood
|Indiana
|Ysa Jade Fox
|Guilford
|Indiana
|Sarah Kay Smith
|Hanover
|Indiana
|Cole Matthew Walker
|Haubstadt
|Indiana
|Jennifer C. Turner
|Heltonville
|Indiana
|John Emerson Joseph Dietrich
|Henryville
|Indiana
|Jana Provo
|Henryville
|Indiana
|Kolby R. Jones
|Huntingburg
|Indiana
|Reagan Marissa Peters
|Huntingburg
|Indiana
|Dean Fraker
|Indianapolis
|Indiana
|Alisha Marie Gray
|Indianapolis
|Indiana
|Katy Panetta
|Indianapolis
|Indiana
|Eli C. Franks
|Jasper
|Indiana
|Erika Martinez
|Jasper
|Indiana
|Keregyn M. Masterson
|Jasper
|Indiana
|Catherine E. Rosales Garcia
|Jasper
|Indiana
|Hannah Taylor Scott
|Jasper
|Indiana
|Madelene R. Allen
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Griffin Tyler Anderson
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Camron Reese Armstrong
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Kevin A. Ballew
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Daniel Jordan Barrett
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Jacob P. Bifone
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Lilly Kathryn Carkuff
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Stacie Dunn
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|LaCosta Marie Fike
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Megan Carolyn Gallagher
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Kelsey Joy Goodwin
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Daniel Kai-Rose Hall
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Darah Charlesie Hayes
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Tyler Zavier Howard
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Sophie Genet Howie
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Amanda Hullett
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Justin Hurst
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Zaid Khaja Hussain
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Anthony Derell Johnson
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Matthew Kahafer
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Thomas Kalonji
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Ariel Kabongo Kalonji
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Kameron Montrez Kery
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Maira Kusherova
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Alana Danae Leggins
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Imani Christianne Maene
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Kaylee N. Mayfield
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Keegan Lyle Merritt
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Ethan Andrew Miles
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Alijah M. Owens
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Ren Patterson
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Isabella Megan Paul
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Eugene J. Pirozek
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Sophea Raksmey
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Elizabeth Roig-Martinez
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Joanna E. Roy
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Christopher James Schneider
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Blake Schremp
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|John Austin Smedal
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Michael A. Sobieski
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Rachel Elaine Stephens
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Lilly Lynn Thom
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Jimmy Vo
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Joshua Michael Williams
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Christopher Andrew Ballew
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Justine Sterling Stone
|Laconia
|Indiana
|Madison Kathleen Adams
|Lanesville
|Indiana
|Rachel M. Cain
|Lanesville
|Indiana
|Emily Rae End
|Lanesville
|Indiana
|Matthew H. Geer
|Lanesville
|Indiana
|Dylan Joseph Hampton
|Lanesville
|Indiana
|Rachel Elizabeth Harris
|Lanesville
|Indiana
|Reagan M. Kelley
|Lanesville
|Indiana
|Emma Jameson Konick
|Lanesville
|Indiana
|Maggie Korte
|Lanesville
|Indiana
|Nathanael L. Mann
|Lanesville
|Indiana
|Nathan Louis Popp
|Lanesville
|Indiana
|Kaitlyn Rickert
|Lanesville
|Indiana
|Ashlie N. Ripperdan
|Lanesville
|Indiana
|Tanner Riley Wulkopf
|Lanesville
|Indiana
|Erin M. Jenkins
|Leavenworth
|Indiana
|Hailey Nicole Dotson
|Lexington
|Indiana
|Cole Hendrix
|Lexington
|Indiana
|Crystal Michelle Bayne
|Madison
|Indiana
|Kerri Buzzard
|Madison
|Indiana
|Gabe Caudill
|Madison
|Indiana
|Alex Hobson
|Madison
|Indiana
|Hannah Grace Hughes
|Madison
|Indiana
|Eric Andrew Scott
|Madison
|Indiana
|Brianna Nicole Torrance
|Madison
|Indiana
|Jordan Denise Dunaway
|Marengo
|Indiana
|Breanna Renee Doss
|Marysville
|Indiana
|Montana Marie Stout
|Medora
|Indiana
|Paris K. Brock
|Memphis
|Indiana
|Julianne Gail Gibbs
|Memphis
|Indiana
|Garrett J. Lane
|Memphis
|Indiana
|Natalie A. Lewis
|Memphis
|Indiana
|Sarah K. McRae
|Memphis
|Indiana
|Matthew Osterhoudt
|Memphis
|Indiana
|Olivia Danielle Ross
|Memphis
|Indiana
|Derek Ray Sinex
|Memphis
|Indiana
|Anna Tomes
|Memphis
|Indiana
|Vicky Schlegel
|Mitchell
|Indiana
|Rachel Montes
|Moores Hill
|Indiana
|Bailey Alexander Rene
|Mooresville
|Indiana
|Alexis Ann Franks
|Muncie
|Indiana
|Garrett Julien Bessinger
|Nabb
|Indiana
|Elisa Abundis Vazquez
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Cierra Nichole Aguilar
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Casandra Paloma Angeles
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Emma C. Arnold
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Alexandra Lebeth Ballew
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Jaicee Paige Barstow
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Megan R. Biggerstaff
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Brandon C. Bissig
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Hannah Marie Bissig
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Jacob Michael Bratcher
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Sydney Nicole Brewster
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Isaac Brimner
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Camrynn G. Brown
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Erica Jane Cook
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Devan Matthew Davis
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Shaina DeMoss
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Mariesha Lynn Devine
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Kaleb Austin Bryant Dill
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Bethany Nicole Eldridge
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Meg E. England
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Cody Ferguson
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Kelly A. Gerka
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Amber M. Heiskell
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Tamerra Monique Horton
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Harley M. Houser
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Maggie Wynn Keller
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Robert Alfred Kemp II
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Chandler Klein
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Lexi Renee Lancaster
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Kristin Lewter
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Jessica Lynn Madison
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Rian Jackson MarQuand
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Nick Mitchell
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Haleigh Monks
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Joshua Lee Oberhausen
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Cozette Michael Offutt
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Cade Evan Patton
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Justin Scott Pourteau
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Hannah Bethany Powell
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Ruby Sage Quinn
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Jackson Cade Ragains
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Elliott Ramey
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Cheri Anne Receveur
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Rachel D. Rhodes
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Tyler Joseph Schaefer
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Melissa Ann Slate
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Pooneh Taherpour
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Madison Shea Trueblood
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Kenna Mae Uhl
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Sarah Nicole VanIsenberg
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Nykayla R. Whitt
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Nick Winchell
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Kristin Elizabeth Winchell
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Kade J. Wohlleb
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Megan Nicole Wood
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Nathan Charles Wood
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Jaime D. Young Irvin
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Alexis Blessinger
|New Salisbury
|Indiana
|Ali Nichole Gieselman
|New Salisbury
|Indiana
|Cameron Alan Higdon
|New Salisbury
|Indiana
|Tyler Oakley
|New Salisbury
|Indiana
|Andrew Matthew Weston
|New Salisbury
|Indiana
|Alexis Nicole Bales
|Noblesville
|Indiana
|Justin C. Brewer
|Norman
|Indiana
|Dalton James Burge
|North Vernon
|Indiana
|Kilee Rychole Littrell
|North Vernon
|Indiana
|Breann Marie Mefford
|North Vernon
|Indiana
|Ryan Parker Haymon
|Otisco
|Indiana
|Scott Andrew Ulrich
|Otisco
|Indiana
|Corey Lucas Funk
|Palmyra
|Indiana
|Chase D. Long
|Palmyra
|Indiana
|Kimberly Cherise Sanders
|Palmyra
|Indiana
|Cody David Spencer
|Palmyra
|Indiana
|Morgan Marie Apple
|Paoli
|Indiana
|Kaden Rose Lewellyn
|Paoli
|Indiana
|Tristan Cole Doane
|Pekin
|Indiana
|Gracie Noel Gibson
|Pekin
|Indiana
|Angela Hampton
|Pekin
|Indiana
|Riley Hobson
|Pekin
|Indiana
|Gabriel Elisha Robinson
|Pekin
|Indiana
|Olivia P. Sowder
|Pekin
|Indiana
|Shane M. Terrell
|Pekin
|Indiana
|Kelly Ann Davis
|Ramsey
|Indiana
|Jada Michelle Peyton
|Ramsey
|Indiana
|Brinna JoLee Erwin
|Rockport
|Indiana
|Autumn L. Mardis
|Rushville
|Indiana
|Emily Ann Flamion
|Saint Croix
|Indiana
|Lucas Beswick
|Salem
|Indiana
|Kylie Nicole Brown
|Salem
|Indiana
|Steven Scott Burrell
|Salem
|Indiana
|Kristopher Trey Cooper
|Salem
|Indiana
|Brandon Corbin
|Salem
|Indiana
|Zina Curtis
|Salem
|Indiana
|Karli Ilyssa Denny
|Salem
|Indiana
|Mason Woodward Galvin
|Salem
|Indiana
|Meagan Elizabeth Gregerson
|Salem
|Indiana
|Bradey Nathaniel Hargis
|Salem
|Indiana
|Chase Jamison Kemp
|Salem
|Indiana
|Leah Miller
|Salem
|Indiana
|Jennifer Gail Pavey
|Salem
|Indiana
|Cora Lynn Saunders
|Salem
|Indiana
|Evan T. Shelby
|Salem
|Indiana
|Nathan William Smith
|Salem
|Indiana
|Landon M. Suvak
|Salem
|Indiana
|Karly JoAnn Sweeney
|Salem
|Indiana
|Zachary Thomas Wiseman
|Salem
|Indiana
|Tyler E. Zink
|Salem
|Indiana
|Miranda Kaye Miller
|Santa Claus
|Indiana
|Alexander Hupp Sr
|Scipio
|Indiana
|Blake Bischoff
|Scottsburg
|Indiana
|Tim Jerome Bryant
|Scottsburg
|Indiana
|Emily Michelle Butler
|Scottsburg
|Indiana
|Izaak McCauley Cline
|Scottsburg
|Indiana
|Abby Christine Colson
|Scottsburg
|Indiana
|Marissa Craft
|Scottsburg
|Indiana
|Lauren Nicole Jeffries
|Scottsburg
|Indiana
|Jodi Johnson
|Scottsburg
|Indiana
|Baylee Jean Riley
|Scottsburg
|Indiana
|Clayton J. Swift
|Scottsburg
|Indiana
|William Kristopher Applegate
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Simon Banda Resendiz
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Noah D. Barnes
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Lesly Falcon Barnette
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Gracie Beck
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Katie Beyl
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Kylie Anne Campbell
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Riley Grace Case
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Makenna Rae Cato
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Makayla Ann Daniel
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Abigail Marie Doherty
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Zion M. Emond
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Emma Elizabeth Fletcher
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|James N. Gilbert
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Ella Claire Gilbert
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Madison N. Hamilton
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Cheyenne M. Hawk
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Logan Hudson
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Ashlynn Brooke Kitzmiller
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Sokheang Leang
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Gannon M. McClain
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Elizabeth Skye Minnic
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Chase Matthew Murley
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Jackson Kyle Neely
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Zachary David Nolan
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Destiny Ogden
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Jessica Marshall Oltman
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Jennifer Lynn Orr
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Dee Pavey
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Courtney Anne Pierce
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Matthew Powell
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Andre Staley
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Kylee Ann Sumner
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Lane P. Taylor
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Sarah Katherine Tucker
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Liliana Velasco
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Trenton Michael Waiz
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Elizabeth Nicole Williams
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Darian Collier
|Seymour
|Indiana
|Colton Cooper
|Seymour
|Indiana
|Emilee Suzanne Lang
|Seymour
|Indiana
|Jened Layman
|Seymour
|Indiana
|Glenn Richard Justice
|Shelbyville
|Indiana
|Briann Nicole Hager
|Taswell
|Indiana
|Holly R. Olberding
|Tell City
|Indiana
|Bryon Reid
|Tell City
|Indiana
|Olivia Madison Werner
|Tell City
|Indiana
|Drew Bishop
|Terre Haute
|Indiana
|Michael Goldner
|Terre Haute
|Indiana
|Aaliyah Rose Elverd
|Troy
|Indiana
|Shane Sartell
|Underwood
|Indiana
|Jaden Michelle Hogan
|Vallonia
|Indiana
|Rachel Elizabeth Wood
|Versailles
|Indiana
|Eddie Cox
|Westfield
|Indiana
|Jennifer Isaac
|Brooks
|Kentucky
|Caden Christopher Edwards
|Crestwood
|Kentucky
|Gracie Kaine
|Crestwood
|Kentucky
|Emily M. Owen
|Crestwood
|Kentucky
|Connor Seymour
|Crestwood
|Kentucky
|Adell F. Uhlig
|Elizabethtown
|Kentucky
|Amber Christine Blankenship
|Fairdale
|Kentucky
|Megan Peazzoni
|Fairdale
|Kentucky
|Kaylee Jeanne Newsom
|Fisherville
|Kentucky
|Kyle Mieczkowski
|Goshen
|Kentucky
|Nicholas Tolbert Burdette
|La Grange
|Kentucky
|Lindsay K. Castor
|La Grange
|Kentucky
|Sean Michael Connaughton
|La Grange
|Kentucky
|Eli C. DeBurger
|La Grange
|Kentucky
|Jack Wylie Harrison
|La Grange
|Kentucky
|John David Hatton
|La Grange
|Kentucky
|Karah Morgan Reinert
|La Grange
|Kentucky
|Casey Thomas Smith
|La Grange
|Kentucky
|Wesley A. Sonna
|La Grange
|Kentucky
|Kate Witkowski
|La Grange
|Kentucky
|Brynna Q. Blackburn
|LaGrange
|Kentucky
|Edeliza Pabalan Capitulo
|LaGrange
|Kentucky
|Jason Douglas Henry
|LaGrange
|Kentucky
|Sydney F. Jett
|LaGrange
|Kentucky
|Hannah Wilbert
|Lebanon Junction
|Kentucky
|Olivia Grace Arnold
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Saylem Lynn Baril
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Cassie Bays
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Kendall Faith Berry
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Summer Bliss
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|De’arra L. Brooks
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|John R. Brown II
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Jeanette Brown
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Lori Burke
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Kiara D. Burton
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Layla Marie Campbell
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Robert B. Carson
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Tatiana L. Carter
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Hannah Jenay Corus
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Sara Craft
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Kyra N. Crawford
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Molly Claire Cucullu
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Kobey Ray Dierson
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Russell Colton Duff
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Amber Layla Embry
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|David Christopher England
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Bryan Daniel Espinosa
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Olivia Rose Eytalis
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Allie N. Fey
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Conner J. Fries
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Geneva Hendricks Gardner
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Shewit Meaza Gebreselasei
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Virginia A. Gilbert
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Olivia Danielle Goff
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Ethan Gregory Hans
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Lily P. Hellmann
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Ian Patrick Helmon
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Ethan Raymond Hensley
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Julia Holland
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Joshua Michael Howard
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Ly K. Huynh
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Heaven Johnson
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Helen Elizabeth Johnston
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Casey Jordan
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Jackie Kelly
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Austin Kyle Kelman
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Lindsey Michelle Kelty
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Brendan David Koester
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Dahra Lynn Lambert
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Benjamin Masters Lanham
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Rhonda M. Lawson
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Rachel Leis
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Kayla Lewis
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Mason A. Lewter
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Mason Xiao-long Lin
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Chelsea Kalynn Lintelman
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Sydney Ann Madison
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Hamdi Ali Mahmoud
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Jacob H. Matthews
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Alyssa Paige McCabe
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Niaza J. Mcelroy
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Anthony Jacob Miles
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Nikkolas Karl Kameananaikuliaikanuu Minton
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Jacob James Morley
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Erin A. Morris
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Anna Leigh Lister Mullen
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Tori Demone Neely
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Caleb L. Omeara
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Samantha Kini Parker
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Chet Nath Pathak
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Chase Patton
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Nicole E. Phillips
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Amee Marie Pierce
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Halen Ross Pruitt
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Emmy Ralph
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Aarren Reeves
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Brenda Marie Roller
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Craig Roth
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Parker D. Saylor
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Amanda Jean Schneider
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Caleb W. Segree
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Claire Charlotte Sinnott
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Katelin V. Skirvin
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Jacob C. Snyder
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Bennett Spears
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Caylee Staton
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Jomar J. Sullivan
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Erin Nichole Templeman
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Heather Marie Thomas
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Justin Hiroshi Toyama
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Madeline J. Ulaszek
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|John Arrington Ullom
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Cody Thomas Vaughn
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Matthew Keith Waldeck
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Nicki Jean Walden
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Jenna Marie Watkins
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Logan Marley Webb
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Michael Gregory Weeks
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Christina Kay White
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Chase Jacob Whitt
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Caitlyn Marie Wilder
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Jonah Robert Wilga
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Kameron Brabston Williams
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Alex Short
|Mt Washington
|Kentucky
|Noah Alan Burrows
|Pendleton
|Kentucky
|Nate Todd Halsey
|Pewee Valley
|Kentucky
|Hayden Douglas Mays
|Pewee Valley
|Kentucky
|Cecilia Winters
|Pleasureville
|Kentucky
|Emma Layne Craggs
|Prospect
|Kentucky
|Ava Q. Minnery
|Prospect
|Kentucky
|Zachary John Stratton
|Prospect
|Kentucky
|Austin Joseph Griffin
|Shelbyville
|Kentucky
|Kristin Gabrielle King
|Shelbyville
|Kentucky
|Nichole Patterson
|Shelbyville
|Kentucky
|Logan Miles Dorsey
|Shepherdsville
|Kentucky
|Madison Lynne Duane
|Shepherdsville
|Kentucky
|Gene Vowels
|Simpsonville
|Kentucky
|Erin Nicole Curtsinger
|Taylorsville
|Kentucky
|Brianna Goeing
|Taylorsville
|Kentucky
|Lauren Nicole Lambdin
|Taylorsville
|Kentucky
|Jana M. Page
|Westport
|Kentucky
|Sebastian J. Burman
|Bloomfield Hills
|Michigan
|Bryce Trail
|Sturgis
|Michigan
|Gabriel Andres Casillas
|Cincinnati
|Ohio
|Daunte M. DeCello
|Hamilton
|Ohio
|Rachel Anne Robertson
|Mc Ewen
|Tennessee