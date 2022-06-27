Skip to main content
IU Southeast announces spring 2022 Chancellor’s and Dean’s lists

Jun 27, 2022

IU Southeast announces spring 2022 Chancellor’s and Dean’s lists

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (June 27, 2022) – Indiana University Southeast is proud to announce members of the spring 2022 Dean’s List and Chancellor’s List.

For the spring 2022 semester, 244 students made the Chancellor’s List, while 636 students were named to the Dean’s List.

The Dean’s and Chancellor’s lists recognize students who have completed at least 12 graded credit hours each semester and have achieved outstanding semester honors in academics. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale. Those named to the Chancellor’s List received the highest academic honors in the semester.

 

CHANCELLOR’S LIST

Name                                                               Hometown

John Tunnell Park Ridge Illinois
Macy Lynn Funk Austin Indiana
Shaylia Kay Jones Austin Indiana
Alisha Dawn Cornwell Bloomington Indiana
Lizy Mae Dangler Borden Indiana
Annmarie Rose Freshour Borden Indiana
Samuel James Moore Borden Indiana
Ellie Michelle Jackman Brazil Indiana
Sydney Ellen-Marie Kellermeier Brownstown Indiana
Cham Phuong Wilcox Camby Indiana
Morijah Kahl Campbellsburg Indiana
Krista Nicole Martin Cannelton Indiana
Amber G. Tindall Central Indiana
Xiaokun Li Charlestown Indiana
Kirstin Marie Mason Charlestown Indiana
Joshua Allen Mccoy Charlestown Indiana
Brandi Nicole Morrow Charlestown Indiana
Ashlynn Elizabeth Rife Charlestown Indiana
Abigail Marie Schnell Charlestown Indiana
Clara Sellers Charlestown Indiana
Alex Settles Charlestown Indiana
Destiny N. Sparrow Charlestown Indiana
Tyler Eversole Clarksville Indiana
Emily Rae Perez Clarksville Indiana
Rebecca K. Risley Clarksville Indiana
Noah James Roehrig Clarksville Indiana
Jesse Zoeller Clarksville Indiana
Zach T. Butler Columbus Indiana
Cassidy Mychele Olds Commiskey Indiana
Kendra Nichole Baumgarten Corydon Indiana
Alexis Shae Hornung Corydon Indiana
Jessi L. Kramer Corydon Indiana
Madalyn D. Marinc Corydon Indiana
Harlee R. Megnin Corydon Indiana
Alexis Camielle Orme Corydon Indiana
Olivia Wilkin Corydon Indiana
Jaden Nicole Wingler Corydon Indiana
Brook Ann Elston Cross Plains Indiana
Kylee Nicole Wischmeier Crothersville Indiana
Brooklyn A. Gonzales Dale Indiana
Justin Heath Deatrick Depauw Indiana
Kallee Smith Depauw Indiana
Erin Reese Pittman Deputy Indiana
Madison L. Alvey Derby Indiana
Kaidyn Ryleigh Hall Elizabeth Indiana
Taylor Ryan Jones Evansville Indiana
Dana Lynn Hoffman Ferdinand Indiana
Adalyn De Witt Fishers Indiana
Phoebe Marie Bierman Floyds Knobs Indiana
Anna Catherine Clarke Floyds Knobs Indiana
Makayla N. Denton Floyds Knobs Indiana
Ryan Charles Drury Floyds Knobs Indiana
Tony William Engle Floyds Knobs Indiana
Tatum Amanda Gatton Floyds Knobs Indiana
Kaitlyn L. Klain Floyds Knobs Indiana
Taylor D. Lockhart Floyds Knobs Indiana
Madison Marie Meers Floyds Knobs Indiana
Kyle Poe Floyds Knobs Indiana
Andrew J. Roy Floyds Knobs Indiana
Alexa Grace Stewart Floyds Knobs Indiana
Emilee Danielle Edwards Fort Branch Indiana
John Garcia Day Georgetown Indiana
Joshua Hotaling Georgetown Indiana
Sarah Michelle Mcneill Georgetown Indiana
Samantha Jayne Robinson Georgetown Indiana
Savannah Jewell Schroering Georgetown Indiana
Alexa Sheffield Georgetown Indiana
Isabelle R. Mullins Greenville Indiana
Cameron Michael Ragan Greenville Indiana
Logan J. Stafford Greenville Indiana
Abigail Wilhite Greenwood Indiana
Clayton S. Brodfuehrer Henryville Indiana
Jacob R. Dietrich Henryville Indiana
Kevin Hollis Henryville Indiana
Cameron Elizabeth Kearney Henryville Indiana
Malorie Anne King Henryville Indiana
Cassidy R. Wright Henryville Indiana
Shelby Grace Worden Huntingburg Indiana
Jake Richard Ackley Jeffersonville Indiana
Riley A. Combs Jeffersonville Indiana
Harlee Dawn Dorman Jeffersonville Indiana
Chelsea Nicole Fentress Jeffersonville Indiana
Caisey Jo Hale Jeffersonville Indiana
Tien-Lu Huang Jeffersonville Indiana
Thomas Kalonji Jeffersonville Indiana
Avery Nathaniel Mason Jeffersonville Indiana
Elizabeth Danine Mittel Jeffersonville Indiana
Lindsey M. Nelson Jeffersonville Indiana
Gracy A. Noel Jeffersonville Indiana
Emily Olascoaga Jeffersonville Indiana
Makayla Alexis Penny Jeffersonville Indiana
Abi Mae Pickett Jeffersonville Indiana
Michael Quick Jeffersonville Indiana
Isaiah Jacob Simonis Jeffersonville Indiana
Emily Leighton Snow Jeffersonville Indiana
Libby Sobieski Jeffersonville Indiana
Kelsey Watts Jeffersonville Indiana
Zheng F. Zheng Jeffersonville Indiana
Josiah Pohl Jeffersonville Indiana
Tyler Harrison Hickey Lanesville Indiana
Jaidyn A. Horrom Leopold Indiana
Katrina Sylvia Joyce Whitaker Lexington Indiana
Katrena Marie Gobert Madison Indiana
Shelby Grace Wills Marysville Indiana
Savanna Rachelle Wineinger Medora Indiana
Jessica Taylor James Nabb Indiana
Eli Abel New Albany Indiana
Natalie Ang New Albany Indiana
Kia Black New Albany Indiana
Emma Marie Briscoe New Albany Indiana
Tanner Scott Burch New Albany Indiana
Gabriela Calderon New Albany Indiana
Cai Henriette-Cezanne Celestin New Albany Indiana
Jordan T. Conard New Albany Indiana
Rebekah Cooper New Albany Indiana
Caitlin Nicole Deweese New Albany Indiana
Jameson Ray Elkin New Albany Indiana
Julie E. Faulds New Albany Indiana
Hayley Rebekah Ferguson New Albany Indiana
Raegan Feuerbacher New Albany Indiana
Joshua Daniel Gould New Albany Indiana
Austin Grantz New Albany Indiana
Cheyenne M. Helton New Albany Indiana
Ryan C. Hurst New Albany Indiana
Elizabeth L. Hutchison New Albany Indiana
Alex William Judd New Albany Indiana
Emma J. Kerr New Albany Indiana
Ethan Alexander Kruer New Albany Indiana
Molly Lynn Lueken New Albany Indiana
Mariel Hall Nash New Albany Indiana
Dannon Leif Olsen New Albany Indiana
Tabitha Reed New Albany Indiana
Delaney Saalman New Albany Indiana
Ellis Sigafoos New Albany Indiana
Rebekah Amy Smith New Albany Indiana
Kevin Corydon Smith New Albany Indiana
Morgan Mae Spencer New Albany Indiana
Natalie Ray Stewart New Albany Indiana
Christopher Shawn Summers New Albany Indiana
Rebekah Young New Albany Indiana
Hannah M. Davis New Salisbury Indiana
Sadie M. Rothrock New Salisbury Indiana
Canaan J. Clark North Vernon Indiana
Abigail Elizabeth Vogel North Vernon Indiana
Alicia Renee Simmons Orleans Indiana
Ashton Gage Minton Paoli Indiana
Elliott Byron Brown Pekin Indiana
Gavan Houston Doane Pekin Indiana
Morgan Janelle Farris Pekin Indiana
Rebekah Mae Feist Pekin Indiana
Hannah Elizabeth Feist Pekin Indiana
Sierra Marie French Pekin Indiana
Randall Cole Hoehn Pekin Indiana
Marissa A. Murphy Pekin Indiana
Taylor B. Temple Pekin Indiana
Derek Mitchell Wagner Pittsboro Indiana
Makenzie Reese Martin Ramsey Indiana
Carson Anthony Wetzel Ramsey Indiana
Whitney Nicole Ward Rockport Indiana
Maddie Grace Bowsman Salem Indiana
Jennifer Leann Gibson Salem Indiana
Khloe Mull Salem Indiana
Randall Robert Pepmeier Salem Indiana
Charles Austin Wheeler Salem Indiana
Garrett Keith Wiseman Salem Indiana
Hannah R. Brown Scottsburg Indiana
Sam Dawson Scottsburg Indiana
Jaiden Marie Herald Scottsburg Indiana
Blair Mckinley Sanders Scottsburg Indiana
Alee Spicer Scottsburg Indiana
Haley Grace Austin-Caraway Sellersburg Indiana
Monica Rose Broady Sellersburg Indiana
Graham Capito Sellersburg Indiana
Brandon L. Collier Sellersburg Indiana
Levi Edward Dailey Sellersburg Indiana
Natalie Ann Day Sellersburg Indiana
Katie Emly Sellersburg Indiana
Keziah Noelle Jones Sellersburg Indiana
Allie Gentry Jones Sellersburg Indiana
Garett R. Nash Sellersburg Indiana
Sarah Rose Ruppel Sellersburg Indiana
Haley Jo Renee Sims Sellersburg Indiana
Lauren Catherine Stapp Sellersburg Indiana
Rachel Catherine Street Sellersburg Indiana
Caleb J. Stultz Sellersburg Indiana
Hannah Tate Sellersburg Indiana
Ben Owen Wei Tompkins Sellersburg Indiana
Eric Troy Sellersburg Indiana
Chloe Walls Sellersburg Indiana
Maddy Jones Seymour Indiana
Mckenzie R. Purkhiser Seymour Indiana
Bailee Jo Johnson Tell City Indiana
Abigail Marie Knecht Underwood Indiana
Rebekah I. Luff Velpen Indiana
Shelby Nicole Hughes Brooks Kentucky
Hunter Cordell Kloke Corydon Kentucky
Cameron James Cadima Crestwood Kentucky
Olivia Grace Curell Crestwood Kentucky
Kevin F. Lincoln Fairdale Kentucky
Claire R. Lobb Goshen Kentucky
Julianna Joy Jakubiak LaGrange Kentucky
Elijah Alexander Allgeier Louisville Kentucky
Gracie Elizabeth Allgood Louisville Kentucky
Brooklyn J. Arington Louisville Kentucky
Mikayla R. Baxter Louisville Kentucky
Kendall J. Beck Louisville Kentucky
Bayley Byrd Louisville Kentucky
Samuel Beckham Corbett Louisville Kentucky
Christina Crockett Louisville Kentucky
Adrienne Elder Louisville Kentucky
Matthew C. Fante Louisville Kentucky
Kyle D. Gaddis Louisville Kentucky
Reece Jordan Grace Louisville Kentucky
Garrett Gramig Louisville Kentucky
Vanessa Nicole Hall Louisville Kentucky
Rachel Anne Keens Louisville Kentucky
Emily Clare Kenney Louisville Kentucky
Ellie Kenney Louisville Kentucky
Taylor Lorraine Klumb Louisville Kentucky
Stephanie Keith Lee Louisville Kentucky
Natalie Manning Louisville Kentucky
Mary Charles Miller Louisville Kentucky
Jit Aaron Mukerji Louisville Kentucky
Ruth Munoz Louisville Kentucky
Erin Michelle Muthler Louisville Kentucky
Michele Pfeifer Louisville Kentucky
Joseph Morgan Renfrow-Pike Louisville Kentucky
Brent S. Reynolds Louisville Kentucky
Anthony T. Sego Louisville Kentucky
Sydney S. Smith Louisville Kentucky
Kyle Jonathan Stamp Louisville Kentucky
Sasha Taylor Louisville Kentucky
Simon E. Westmeyer Louisville Kentucky
Amanda K. Williams Louisville Kentucky
Brian Yuen Louisville Kentucky
Ella E. Zoeller Louisville Kentucky
Casie Danielle Adams Mt Washington Kentucky
Madison Kays Prospect Kentucky
John Drake Marquis Prospect Kentucky
Bailey Shae Payne Prospect Kentucky
Victor Alejandro Santiago Loredo Shelbyville Kentucky
Patrick Regan Shepherdsville Kentucky
Haley Ann Tatasciore Shepherdsville Kentucky
Brooklyn Taylor Thompson Shepherdsville Kentucky

DEAN’S LIST

Name                                                               Hometown

Brooke Haley Forshee Largo Florida
Rama Hammami Darien Illinois
RJ Nelms Lawrenceville Illinois
Taylor Ryan Ingle Aurora Indiana
Kenzie A. Carter Austin Indiana
Randall Jacob Cole Austin Indiana
Nicole Gallagher Austin Indiana
Megan Danielle Johnson Austin Indiana
Britney N. Mullins Austin Indiana
Jordan Joseph Robinson Austin Indiana
Megan Grace Rosemeyer Austin Indiana
Sam Bair Bedford Indiana
Duncan Ray King Bedford Indiana
Jathan Ritter Bedford Indiana
Natalie G. Schapker Bloomington Indiana
Esther Chepkorir Yebei Bloomington Indiana
Katie Elizabeth Cook Boggstown Indiana
Samuel I. Gasper Borden Indiana
Harmony R. Hornback Borden Indiana
Yesenia Lee House Borden Indiana
Jessica Ann Kay Borden Indiana
Courtney Rena Kessinger Borden Indiana
Sam McManus Borden Indiana
Marie Katherine Pearson Borden Indiana
Garrett C. Sheely Borden Indiana
Josie Renee Voyles Borden Indiana
Morgan Renae Judy Bristow Indiana
Fiona E. Vonderheide Bristow Indiana
David Wyndham Takacs Brookston Indiana
Paul Kinter Brownsburg Indiana
Erik Christian Hackman Brownstown Indiana
Laney M. Warren Brownstown Indiana
Isaiah Steele Cambridge City Indiana
Alexandria Nicole Chastain Campbellsburg Indiana
Emma Lee Miller Campbellsburg Indiana
Mattie Gene Robertson Cannelton Indiana
Kimberly Alexandra Bonilla-Escalante Charlestown Indiana
Morgan Reese Christy Charlestown Indiana
Chloe Anne Fellows Charlestown Indiana
Kaleigh M. Grayson Charlestown Indiana
Heather M. Green Charlestown Indiana
Veronica Alexandria Harris Charlestown Indiana
Zoe Anne Jones Charlestown Indiana
Brady Nicholas Kilner Charlestown Indiana
Rachel Renee Li Charlestown Indiana
Alex BrenninLee Maher Charlestown Indiana
Kolby A. Mappins Charlestown Indiana
Kelsea L. Mauk Charlestown Indiana
Conner Wade Mayfield Charlestown Indiana
Alyssa M. Miller Charlestown Indiana
Claire M. Mitchell Charlestown Indiana
Eli Nutter Charlestown Indiana
John David Phipps Charlestown Indiana
Natalie Pinedo Jr Charlestown Indiana
Joleen Faith Powell Charlestown Indiana
Amber Sue-lynn Ray Charlestown Indiana
Jacob Riggs Charlestown Indiana
Emmaly Grace Rose Charlestown Indiana
Sara Elizabeth Rudolph Charlestown Indiana
Grace Elizabeth Sellers Charlestown Indiana
Lucas Jordan Sever Charlestown Indiana
Lexi Striegel Charlestown Indiana
Ricky Tindle Charlestown Indiana
Karston Rae Watson Charlestown Indiana
Ashley Elizabeth Wight Charlestown Indiana
Colin Preston Wood Charlestown Indiana
Tyler L. Woodward Charlestown Indiana
Myah Jade Bagshaw Clarksville Indiana
Benjamin Baker Clarksville Indiana
Cameron Rian Bir Clarksville Indiana
Amy Catt Clarksville Indiana
Sakyia Farris Clarksville Indiana
Karalynn Rose Flora Clarksville Indiana
Elizabeth Peyton Hollis Clarksville Indiana
Bridgette Lynn Koch Clarksville Indiana
Lauren Ray Lindquist Clarksville Indiana
Olivia Llyn McCurdy Clarksville Indiana
Ruthie McDonald Clarksville Indiana
Amy Nicole Mobley Clarksville Indiana
Sierra Grace Montgomery Clarksville Indiana
Yajaira Osorio Clarksville Indiana
Irene Gonzalez Romero Clarksville Indiana
Tyler Schickel Clarksville Indiana
Jaren Isaiah Starks Clarksville Indiana
Hannah Nicole Sweet Clarksville Indiana
Anna Wiggins Clarksville Indiana
Theingi Win Clarksville Indiana
Presley J. Wrighthouse Clarksville Indiana
Haley M. Smith Cloverdale Indiana
Abigail E. Bodart Columbus Indiana
Grace Ellen Lorimor Columbus Indiana
Riley Catherine Shea Meade Columbus Indiana
Noah L. Mensendiek Columbus Indiana
Kellen Morrow Columbus Indiana
Hailey Rae Sorrells Columbus Indiana
Meghan R. Waggoner Columbus Indiana
Callie Baker Corydon Indiana
Kelsey Elizabeth Bruce Corydon Indiana
Kaitlyn Danielle Coddington Corydon Indiana
Makenzie Renae Emily Corydon Indiana
Olivia L. Ferriell Corydon Indiana
Kennedy Nicole Heishman Corydon Indiana
Joseph Colin Lyell Corydon Indiana
Luis Jesus Martinez Corydon Indiana
Abigail Lynne Milliner Corydon Indiana
Amelia A. Pauly Corydon Indiana
Aaron Austin Pearson Corydon Indiana
Evie J. Sronce Corydon Indiana
Marcie Stewart Corydon Indiana
Christina Ann Walton Corydon Indiana
Jillian Alizabeth Wise Corydon Indiana
Emma G. Wise Corydon Indiana
Kara Page Wright Corydon Indiana
Zoe Lee Akers Crandall Indiana
Brian Preston Lerud Crandall Indiana
Christian Ethan Henry Crothersville Indiana
Dathana Grace Wilson Crothersville Indiana
Tyler Wayne Crecelius Depauw Indiana
Maeley Davis Depauw Indiana
Mason L. Napper Depauw Indiana
Jessica Nicole Eve Schneider Depauw Indiana
Rebecca Lynn Brosmer Dubois Indiana
Kristen Grace Klosterman Dupont Indiana
Nathan Dale Farnsley Elizabeth Indiana
Kalynn Hentrup Elizabeth Indiana
Erin Brooke Milliner Elizabeth Indiana
Hanna D. Mudd Elizabeth Indiana
Alyssa Beth Pumphrey Elizabeth Indiana
Sheldon Shaffer Elizabeth Indiana
Isabella Thompson Elizabeth Indiana
Morgan Rylee Akins English Indiana
Claudia Sloan Fraze English Indiana
Megan E. Gogel Ferdinand Indiana
Audrey Jane De Witt Fishers Indiana
Connor Robert Dixon Fishers Indiana
Kyler W. Anderson Floyds Knobs Indiana
Logan David Applewhite Floyds Knobs Indiana
Azzam Belal Azzam Floyds Knobs Indiana
Jacqueline Inez Corbin Floyds Knobs Indiana
Mazden Daily Floyds Knobs Indiana
Luke Steven Daily Floyds Knobs Indiana
Madeline Darst Floyds Knobs Indiana
Caroline Rose Eckart Floyds Knobs Indiana
Grayson Zoeller Edwards Floyds Knobs Indiana
Collin Christopher Engle Floyds Knobs Indiana
Anouk Marie Guilmineau Floyds Knobs Indiana
LaVonne Inez Happel Floyds Knobs Indiana
Rachel Hoffmann Floyds Knobs Indiana
Emily Renee Jecker Floyds Knobs Indiana
Elliott Francis Lonnemann Floyds Knobs Indiana
Lola G. Lynch Floyds Knobs Indiana
Georgia Lily Mathewson Floyds Knobs Indiana
Kelsey Jo May Floyds Knobs Indiana
Bailey Michelle McLean Floyds Knobs Indiana
Makenna Elizabeth Moravec Floyds Knobs Indiana
Madison E. Moravec Floyds Knobs Indiana
Harrison Grace Moyer Floyds Knobs Indiana
Luke Spine Floyds Knobs Indiana
Ethan Thornton Floyds Knobs Indiana
Miranda Taylor Veatch Floyds Knobs Indiana
Tiffany Phuong Thao Vu Floyds Knobs Indiana
Averee Grace Yoder Fort Wayne Indiana
Seth Goode Fredericksburg Indiana
Chelsey Nichole Gramlin Fredericksburg Indiana
Emilee E. Organ Freelandville Indiana
Paige Marie Eileen Adams Georgetown Indiana
Kenneth Grant Allen Georgetown Indiana
Jordan Zachary Bales Georgetown Indiana
Kristofer James Beaton Georgetown Indiana
Hannah Bubnar Georgetown Indiana
Emily Lynn Butrum Georgetown Indiana
Mikayla Marie Cline Georgetown Indiana
Erin Elisabeth Coulson Georgetown Indiana
Charity Diehl Georgetown Indiana
Marty Finerty Georgetown Indiana
Jason E. Forbes Georgetown Indiana
Alayna G. Gauntt Georgetown Indiana
Dallas M. Henderson Georgetown Indiana
Destinie Anne Henley Georgetown Indiana
Aubrey Janice Hertle Georgetown Indiana
Annie Isabella Hunchman Georgetown Indiana
Clay C. Jackson Georgetown Indiana
Jadrian L. Morris Georgetown Indiana
Madison Nichols Georgetown Indiana
Hannah R. Nunemaker Georgetown Indiana
Trennt L. Overstreet Georgetown Indiana
Emily Polk Georgetown Indiana
Olivia Rayne Small Georgetown Indiana
Gracie Vanover Georgetown Indiana
Laura Abbygail Zachow Georgetown Indiana
Erin Medcalf Greencastle Indiana
Ellie Boehnlein Greenville Indiana
Will Patrick Canning Greenville Indiana
Garrett Lee Carroll Greenville Indiana
Aidan Charlie Dethy Greenville Indiana
Madelynn N. Farris Greenville Indiana
Mackenzie Hashem Greenville Indiana
Kayla Nicole Hess Greenville Indiana
Ella E. Hoehn Greenville Indiana
Gavin C. Kaiser Greenville Indiana
Elaina G. Lewis Greenville Indiana
Sarah I. Lundy Greenville Indiana
Kaylyn Kathleen McGehee Greenville Indiana
Brittany Miller Greenville Indiana
Lexie Kay Pritchett Greenville Indiana
Jade Renae Schenck Greenville Indiana
Lainie Melissa Slavik Greenville Indiana
Bethanie Rose Smith Greenville Indiana
Amy R. Standiford Greenville Indiana
Victoria L. Trepal Greenville Indiana
Austyn Wilmoth Greenville Indiana
Kyle Wood Greenville Indiana
Zakary Rasener Greenwood Indiana
Alan Miguel Zaragoza Greenwood Indiana
Ysa Jade Fox Guilford Indiana
Sarah Kay Smith Hanover Indiana
Cole Matthew Walker Haubstadt Indiana
Jennifer C. Turner Heltonville Indiana
John Emerson Joseph Dietrich Henryville Indiana
Jana Provo Henryville Indiana
Kolby R. Jones Huntingburg Indiana
Reagan Marissa Peters Huntingburg Indiana
Dean Fraker Indianapolis Indiana
Alisha Marie Gray Indianapolis Indiana
Katy Panetta Indianapolis Indiana
Eli C. Franks Jasper Indiana
Erika Martinez Jasper Indiana
Keregyn M. Masterson Jasper Indiana
Catherine E. Rosales Garcia Jasper Indiana
Hannah Taylor Scott Jasper Indiana
Madelene R. Allen Jeffersonville Indiana
Griffin Tyler Anderson Jeffersonville Indiana
Camron Reese Armstrong Jeffersonville Indiana
Kevin A. Ballew Jeffersonville Indiana
Daniel Jordan Barrett Jeffersonville Indiana
Jacob P. Bifone Jeffersonville Indiana
Lilly Kathryn Carkuff Jeffersonville Indiana
Stacie Dunn Jeffersonville Indiana
LaCosta Marie Fike Jeffersonville Indiana
Megan Carolyn Gallagher Jeffersonville Indiana
Kelsey Joy Goodwin Jeffersonville Indiana
Daniel Kai-Rose Hall Jeffersonville Indiana
Darah Charlesie Hayes Jeffersonville Indiana
Tyler Zavier Howard Jeffersonville Indiana
Sophie Genet Howie Jeffersonville Indiana
Amanda Hullett Jeffersonville Indiana
Justin Hurst Jeffersonville Indiana
Zaid Khaja Hussain Jeffersonville Indiana
Anthony Derell Johnson Jeffersonville Indiana
Matthew Kahafer Jeffersonville Indiana
Thomas Kalonji Jeffersonville Indiana
Ariel Kabongo Kalonji Jeffersonville Indiana
Kameron Montrez Kery Jeffersonville Indiana
Maira Kusherova Jeffersonville Indiana
Alana Danae Leggins Jeffersonville Indiana
Imani Christianne Maene Jeffersonville Indiana
Kaylee N. Mayfield Jeffersonville Indiana
Keegan Lyle Merritt Jeffersonville Indiana
Ethan Andrew Miles Jeffersonville Indiana
Alijah M. Owens Jeffersonville Indiana
Ren Patterson Jeffersonville Indiana
Isabella Megan Paul Jeffersonville Indiana
Eugene J. Pirozek Jeffersonville Indiana
Sophea Raksmey Jeffersonville Indiana
Elizabeth Roig-Martinez Jeffersonville Indiana
Joanna E. Roy Jeffersonville Indiana
Christopher James Schneider Jeffersonville Indiana
Blake Schremp Jeffersonville Indiana
John Austin Smedal Jeffersonville Indiana
Michael A. Sobieski Jeffersonville Indiana
Rachel Elaine Stephens Jeffersonville Indiana
Lilly Lynn Thom Jeffersonville Indiana
Jimmy Vo Jeffersonville Indiana
Joshua Michael Williams Jeffersonville Indiana
Christopher Andrew Ballew Jeffersonville Indiana
Justine Sterling Stone Laconia Indiana
Madison Kathleen Adams Lanesville Indiana
Rachel M. Cain Lanesville Indiana
Emily Rae End Lanesville Indiana
Matthew H. Geer Lanesville Indiana
Dylan Joseph Hampton Lanesville Indiana
Rachel Elizabeth Harris Lanesville Indiana
Reagan M. Kelley Lanesville Indiana
Emma Jameson Konick Lanesville Indiana
Maggie Korte Lanesville Indiana
Nathanael L. Mann Lanesville Indiana
Nathan Louis Popp Lanesville Indiana
Kaitlyn Rickert Lanesville Indiana
Ashlie N. Ripperdan Lanesville Indiana
Tanner Riley Wulkopf Lanesville Indiana
Erin M. Jenkins Leavenworth Indiana
Hailey Nicole Dotson Lexington Indiana
Cole Hendrix Lexington Indiana
Crystal Michelle Bayne Madison Indiana
Kerri Buzzard Madison Indiana
Gabe Caudill Madison Indiana
Alex Hobson Madison Indiana
Hannah Grace Hughes Madison Indiana
Eric Andrew Scott Madison Indiana
Brianna Nicole Torrance Madison Indiana
Jordan Denise Dunaway Marengo Indiana
Breanna Renee Doss Marysville Indiana
Montana Marie Stout Medora Indiana
Paris K. Brock Memphis Indiana
Julianne Gail Gibbs Memphis Indiana
Garrett J. Lane Memphis Indiana
Natalie A. Lewis Memphis Indiana
Sarah K. McRae Memphis Indiana
Matthew Osterhoudt Memphis Indiana
Olivia Danielle Ross Memphis Indiana
Derek Ray Sinex Memphis Indiana
Anna Tomes Memphis Indiana
Vicky Schlegel Mitchell Indiana
Rachel Montes Moores Hill Indiana
Bailey Alexander Rene Mooresville Indiana
Alexis Ann Franks Muncie Indiana
Garrett Julien Bessinger Nabb Indiana
Elisa Abundis Vazquez New Albany Indiana
Cierra Nichole Aguilar New Albany Indiana
Casandra Paloma Angeles New Albany Indiana
Emma C. Arnold New Albany Indiana
Alexandra Lebeth Ballew New Albany Indiana
Jaicee Paige Barstow New Albany Indiana
Megan R. Biggerstaff New Albany Indiana
Brandon C. Bissig New Albany Indiana
Hannah Marie Bissig New Albany Indiana
Jacob Michael Bratcher New Albany Indiana
Sydney Nicole Brewster New Albany Indiana
Isaac Brimner New Albany Indiana
Camrynn G. Brown New Albany Indiana
Erica Jane Cook New Albany Indiana
Devan Matthew Davis New Albany Indiana
Shaina DeMoss New Albany Indiana
Mariesha Lynn Devine New Albany Indiana
Kaleb Austin Bryant Dill New Albany Indiana
Bethany Nicole Eldridge New Albany Indiana
Meg E. England New Albany Indiana
Cody Ferguson New Albany Indiana
Kelly A. Gerka New Albany Indiana
Amber M. Heiskell New Albany Indiana
Tamerra Monique Horton New Albany Indiana
Harley M. Houser New Albany Indiana
Maggie Wynn Keller New Albany Indiana
Robert Alfred Kemp II New Albany Indiana
Chandler Klein New Albany Indiana
Lexi Renee Lancaster New Albany Indiana
Kristin Lewter New Albany Indiana
Jessica Lynn Madison New Albany Indiana
Rian Jackson MarQuand New Albany Indiana
Nick Mitchell New Albany Indiana
Haleigh Monks New Albany Indiana
Joshua Lee Oberhausen New Albany Indiana
Cozette Michael Offutt New Albany Indiana
Cade Evan Patton New Albany Indiana
Justin Scott Pourteau New Albany Indiana
Hannah Bethany Powell New Albany Indiana
Ruby Sage Quinn New Albany Indiana
Jackson Cade Ragains New Albany Indiana
Elliott Ramey New Albany Indiana
Cheri Anne Receveur New Albany Indiana
Rachel D. Rhodes New Albany Indiana
Tyler Joseph Schaefer New Albany Indiana
Melissa Ann Slate New Albany Indiana
Pooneh Taherpour New Albany Indiana
Madison Shea Trueblood New Albany Indiana
Kenna Mae Uhl New Albany Indiana
Sarah Nicole VanIsenberg New Albany Indiana
Nykayla R. Whitt New Albany Indiana
Nick Winchell New Albany Indiana
Kristin Elizabeth Winchell New Albany Indiana
Kade J. Wohlleb New Albany Indiana
Megan Nicole Wood New Albany Indiana
Nathan Charles Wood New Albany Indiana
Jaime D. Young Irvin New Albany Indiana
Alexis Blessinger New Salisbury Indiana
Ali Nichole Gieselman New Salisbury Indiana
Cameron Alan Higdon New Salisbury Indiana
Tyler Oakley New Salisbury Indiana
Andrew Matthew Weston New Salisbury Indiana
Alexis Nicole Bales Noblesville Indiana
Justin C. Brewer Norman Indiana
Dalton James Burge North Vernon Indiana
Kilee Rychole Littrell North Vernon Indiana
Breann Marie Mefford North Vernon Indiana
Ryan Parker Haymon Otisco Indiana
Scott Andrew Ulrich Otisco Indiana
Corey Lucas Funk Palmyra Indiana
Chase D. Long Palmyra Indiana
Kimberly Cherise Sanders Palmyra Indiana
Cody David Spencer Palmyra Indiana
Morgan Marie Apple Paoli Indiana
Kaden Rose Lewellyn Paoli Indiana
Tristan Cole Doane Pekin Indiana
Gracie Noel Gibson Pekin Indiana
Angela Hampton Pekin Indiana
Riley Hobson Pekin Indiana
Gabriel Elisha Robinson Pekin Indiana
Olivia P. Sowder Pekin Indiana
Shane M. Terrell Pekin Indiana
Kelly Ann Davis Ramsey Indiana
Jada Michelle Peyton Ramsey Indiana
Brinna JoLee Erwin Rockport Indiana
Autumn L. Mardis Rushville Indiana
Emily Ann Flamion Saint Croix Indiana
Lucas Beswick Salem Indiana
Kylie Nicole Brown Salem Indiana
Steven Scott Burrell Salem Indiana
Kristopher Trey Cooper Salem Indiana
Brandon Corbin Salem Indiana
Zina Curtis Salem Indiana
Karli Ilyssa Denny Salem Indiana
Mason Woodward Galvin Salem Indiana
Meagan Elizabeth Gregerson Salem Indiana
Bradey Nathaniel Hargis Salem Indiana
Chase Jamison Kemp Salem Indiana
Leah Miller Salem Indiana
Jennifer Gail Pavey Salem Indiana
Cora Lynn Saunders Salem Indiana
Evan T. Shelby Salem Indiana
Nathan William Smith Salem Indiana
Landon M. Suvak Salem Indiana
Karly JoAnn Sweeney Salem Indiana
Zachary Thomas Wiseman Salem Indiana
Tyler E. Zink Salem Indiana
Miranda Kaye Miller Santa Claus Indiana
Alexander Hupp Sr Scipio Indiana
Blake Bischoff Scottsburg Indiana
Tim Jerome Bryant Scottsburg Indiana
Emily Michelle Butler Scottsburg Indiana
Izaak McCauley Cline Scottsburg Indiana
Abby Christine Colson Scottsburg Indiana
Marissa Craft Scottsburg Indiana
Lauren Nicole Jeffries Scottsburg Indiana
Jodi Johnson Scottsburg Indiana
Baylee Jean Riley Scottsburg Indiana
Clayton J. Swift Scottsburg Indiana
William Kristopher Applegate Sellersburg Indiana
Simon Banda Resendiz Sellersburg Indiana
Noah D. Barnes Sellersburg Indiana
Lesly Falcon Barnette Sellersburg Indiana
Gracie Beck Sellersburg Indiana
Katie Beyl Sellersburg Indiana
Kylie Anne Campbell Sellersburg Indiana
Riley Grace Case Sellersburg Indiana
Makenna Rae Cato Sellersburg Indiana
Makayla Ann Daniel Sellersburg Indiana
Abigail Marie Doherty Sellersburg Indiana
Zion M. Emond Sellersburg Indiana
Emma Elizabeth Fletcher Sellersburg Indiana
James N. Gilbert Sellersburg Indiana
Ella Claire Gilbert Sellersburg Indiana
Madison N. Hamilton Sellersburg Indiana
Cheyenne M. Hawk Sellersburg Indiana
Logan Hudson Sellersburg Indiana
Ashlynn Brooke Kitzmiller Sellersburg Indiana
Sokheang Leang Sellersburg Indiana
Gannon M. McClain Sellersburg Indiana
Elizabeth Skye Minnic Sellersburg Indiana
Chase Matthew Murley Sellersburg Indiana
Jackson Kyle Neely Sellersburg Indiana
Zachary David Nolan Sellersburg Indiana
Destiny Ogden Sellersburg Indiana
Jessica Marshall Oltman Sellersburg Indiana
Jennifer Lynn Orr Sellersburg Indiana
Dee Pavey Sellersburg Indiana
Courtney Anne Pierce Sellersburg Indiana
Matthew Powell Sellersburg Indiana
Andre Staley Sellersburg Indiana
Kylee Ann Sumner Sellersburg Indiana
Lane P. Taylor Sellersburg Indiana
Sarah Katherine Tucker Sellersburg Indiana
Liliana Velasco Sellersburg Indiana
Trenton Michael Waiz Sellersburg Indiana
Elizabeth Nicole Williams Sellersburg Indiana
Darian Collier Seymour Indiana
Colton Cooper Seymour Indiana
Emilee Suzanne Lang Seymour Indiana
Jened Layman Seymour Indiana
Glenn Richard Justice Shelbyville Indiana
Briann Nicole Hager Taswell Indiana
Holly R. Olberding Tell City Indiana
Bryon Reid Tell City Indiana
Olivia Madison Werner Tell City Indiana
Drew Bishop Terre Haute Indiana
Michael Goldner Terre Haute Indiana
Aaliyah Rose Elverd Troy Indiana
Shane Sartell Underwood Indiana
Jaden Michelle Hogan Vallonia Indiana
Rachel Elizabeth Wood Versailles Indiana
Eddie Cox Westfield Indiana
Jennifer Isaac Brooks Kentucky
Caden Christopher Edwards Crestwood Kentucky
Gracie Kaine Crestwood Kentucky
Emily M. Owen Crestwood Kentucky
Connor Seymour Crestwood Kentucky
Adell F. Uhlig Elizabethtown Kentucky
Amber Christine Blankenship Fairdale Kentucky
Megan Peazzoni Fairdale Kentucky
Kaylee Jeanne Newsom Fisherville Kentucky
Kyle Mieczkowski Goshen Kentucky
Nicholas Tolbert Burdette La Grange Kentucky
Lindsay K. Castor La Grange Kentucky
Sean Michael Connaughton La Grange Kentucky
Eli C. DeBurger La Grange Kentucky
Jack Wylie Harrison La Grange Kentucky
John David Hatton La Grange Kentucky
Karah Morgan Reinert La Grange Kentucky
Casey Thomas Smith La Grange Kentucky
Wesley A. Sonna La Grange Kentucky
Kate Witkowski La Grange Kentucky
Brynna Q. Blackburn LaGrange Kentucky
Edeliza Pabalan Capitulo LaGrange Kentucky
Jason Douglas Henry LaGrange Kentucky
Sydney F. Jett LaGrange Kentucky
Hannah Wilbert Lebanon Junction Kentucky
Olivia Grace Arnold Louisville Kentucky
Saylem Lynn Baril Louisville Kentucky
Cassie Bays Louisville Kentucky
Kendall Faith Berry Louisville Kentucky
Summer Bliss Louisville Kentucky
De’arra L. Brooks Louisville Kentucky
John R. Brown II Louisville Kentucky
Jeanette Brown Louisville Kentucky
Lori Burke Louisville Kentucky
Kiara D. Burton Louisville Kentucky
Layla Marie Campbell Louisville Kentucky
Robert B. Carson Louisville Kentucky
Tatiana L. Carter Louisville Kentucky
Hannah Jenay Corus Louisville Kentucky
Sara Craft Louisville Kentucky
Kyra N. Crawford Louisville Kentucky
Molly Claire Cucullu Louisville Kentucky
Kobey Ray Dierson Louisville Kentucky
Russell Colton Duff Louisville Kentucky
Amber Layla Embry Louisville Kentucky
David Christopher England Louisville Kentucky
Bryan Daniel Espinosa Louisville Kentucky
Olivia Rose Eytalis Louisville Kentucky
Allie N. Fey Louisville Kentucky
Conner J. Fries Louisville Kentucky
Geneva Hendricks Gardner Louisville Kentucky
Shewit Meaza Gebreselasei Louisville Kentucky
Virginia A. Gilbert Louisville Kentucky
Olivia Danielle Goff Louisville Kentucky
Ethan Gregory Hans Louisville Kentucky
Lily P. Hellmann Louisville Kentucky
Ian Patrick Helmon Louisville Kentucky
Ethan Raymond Hensley Louisville Kentucky
Julia Holland Louisville Kentucky
Joshua Michael Howard Louisville Kentucky
Ly K. Huynh Louisville Kentucky
Heaven Johnson Louisville Kentucky
Helen Elizabeth Johnston Louisville Kentucky
Casey Jordan Louisville Kentucky
Jackie Kelly Louisville Kentucky
Austin Kyle Kelman Louisville Kentucky
Lindsey Michelle Kelty Louisville Kentucky
Brendan David Koester Louisville Kentucky
Dahra Lynn Lambert Louisville Kentucky
Benjamin Masters Lanham Louisville Kentucky
Rhonda M. Lawson Louisville Kentucky
Rachel Leis Louisville Kentucky
Kayla Lewis Louisville Kentucky
Mason A. Lewter Louisville Kentucky
Mason Xiao-long Lin Louisville Kentucky
Chelsea Kalynn Lintelman Louisville Kentucky
Sydney Ann Madison Louisville Kentucky
Hamdi Ali Mahmoud Louisville Kentucky
Jacob H. Matthews Louisville Kentucky
Alyssa Paige McCabe Louisville Kentucky
Niaza J. Mcelroy Louisville Kentucky
Anthony Jacob Miles Louisville Kentucky
Nikkolas Karl Kameananaikuliaikanuu Minton Louisville Kentucky
Jacob James Morley Louisville Kentucky
Erin A. Morris Louisville Kentucky
Anna Leigh Lister Mullen Louisville Kentucky
Tori Demone Neely Louisville Kentucky
Caleb L. Omeara Louisville Kentucky
Samantha Kini Parker Louisville Kentucky
Chet Nath Pathak Louisville Kentucky
Chase Patton Louisville Kentucky
Nicole E. Phillips Louisville Kentucky
Amee Marie Pierce Louisville Kentucky
Halen Ross Pruitt Louisville Kentucky
Emmy Ralph Louisville Kentucky
Aarren Reeves Louisville Kentucky
Brenda Marie Roller Louisville Kentucky
Craig Roth Louisville Kentucky
Parker D. Saylor Louisville Kentucky
Amanda Jean Schneider Louisville Kentucky
Caleb W. Segree Louisville Kentucky
Claire Charlotte Sinnott Louisville Kentucky
Katelin V. Skirvin Louisville Kentucky
Jacob C. Snyder Louisville Kentucky
Bennett Spears Louisville Kentucky
Caylee Staton Louisville Kentucky
Jomar J. Sullivan Louisville Kentucky
Erin Nichole Templeman Louisville Kentucky
Heather Marie Thomas Louisville Kentucky
Justin Hiroshi Toyama Louisville Kentucky
Madeline J. Ulaszek Louisville Kentucky
John Arrington Ullom Louisville Kentucky
Cody Thomas Vaughn Louisville Kentucky
Matthew Keith Waldeck Louisville Kentucky
Nicki Jean Walden Louisville Kentucky
Jenna Marie Watkins Louisville Kentucky
Logan Marley Webb Louisville Kentucky
Michael Gregory Weeks Louisville Kentucky
Christina Kay White Louisville Kentucky
Chase Jacob Whitt Louisville Kentucky
Caitlyn Marie Wilder Louisville Kentucky
Jonah Robert Wilga Louisville Kentucky
Kameron Brabston Williams Louisville Kentucky
Alex Short Mt Washington Kentucky
Noah Alan Burrows Pendleton Kentucky
Nate Todd Halsey Pewee Valley Kentucky
Hayden Douglas Mays Pewee Valley Kentucky
Cecilia Winters Pleasureville Kentucky
Emma Layne Craggs Prospect Kentucky
Ava Q. Minnery Prospect Kentucky
Zachary John Stratton Prospect Kentucky
Austin Joseph Griffin Shelbyville Kentucky
Kristin Gabrielle King Shelbyville Kentucky
Nichole Patterson Shelbyville Kentucky
Logan Miles Dorsey Shepherdsville Kentucky
Madison Lynne Duane Shepherdsville Kentucky
Gene Vowels Simpsonville Kentucky
Erin Nicole Curtsinger Taylorsville Kentucky
Brianna Goeing Taylorsville Kentucky
Lauren Nicole Lambdin Taylorsville Kentucky
Jana M. Page Westport Kentucky
Sebastian J. Burman Bloomfield Hills Michigan
Bryce Trail Sturgis Michigan
Gabriel Andres Casillas Cincinnati Ohio
Daunte M. DeCello Hamilton Ohio
Rachel Anne Robertson Mc Ewen Tennessee

Nancy Jo Trafton

