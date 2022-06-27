IU Southeast announces spring 2022 Chancellor’s and Dean’s lists

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (June 27, 2022) – Indiana University Southeast is proud to announce members of the spring 2022 Dean’s List and Chancellor’s List.

For the spring 2022 semester, 244 students made the Chancellor’s List, while 636 students were named to the Dean’s List.

The Dean’s and Chancellor’s lists recognize students who have completed at least 12 graded credit hours each semester and have achieved outstanding semester honors in academics. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale. Those named to the Chancellor’s List received the highest academic honors in the semester.

CHANCELLOR’S LIST

Name Hometown

John Tunnell Park Ridge Illinois Macy Lynn Funk Austin Indiana Shaylia Kay Jones Austin Indiana Alisha Dawn Cornwell Bloomington Indiana Lizy Mae Dangler Borden Indiana Annmarie Rose Freshour Borden Indiana Samuel James Moore Borden Indiana Ellie Michelle Jackman Brazil Indiana Sydney Ellen-Marie Kellermeier Brownstown Indiana Cham Phuong Wilcox Camby Indiana Morijah Kahl Campbellsburg Indiana Krista Nicole Martin Cannelton Indiana Amber G. Tindall Central Indiana Xiaokun Li Charlestown Indiana Kirstin Marie Mason Charlestown Indiana Joshua Allen Mccoy Charlestown Indiana Brandi Nicole Morrow Charlestown Indiana Ashlynn Elizabeth Rife Charlestown Indiana Abigail Marie Schnell Charlestown Indiana Clara Sellers Charlestown Indiana Alex Settles Charlestown Indiana Destiny N. Sparrow Charlestown Indiana Tyler Eversole Clarksville Indiana Emily Rae Perez Clarksville Indiana Rebecca K. Risley Clarksville Indiana Noah James Roehrig Clarksville Indiana Jesse Zoeller Clarksville Indiana Zach T. Butler Columbus Indiana Cassidy Mychele Olds Commiskey Indiana Kendra Nichole Baumgarten Corydon Indiana Alexis Shae Hornung Corydon Indiana Jessi L. Kramer Corydon Indiana Madalyn D. Marinc Corydon Indiana Harlee R. Megnin Corydon Indiana Alexis Camielle Orme Corydon Indiana Olivia Wilkin Corydon Indiana Jaden Nicole Wingler Corydon Indiana Brook Ann Elston Cross Plains Indiana Kylee Nicole Wischmeier Crothersville Indiana Brooklyn A. Gonzales Dale Indiana Justin Heath Deatrick Depauw Indiana Kallee Smith Depauw Indiana Erin Reese Pittman Deputy Indiana Madison L. Alvey Derby Indiana Kaidyn Ryleigh Hall Elizabeth Indiana Taylor Ryan Jones Evansville Indiana Dana Lynn Hoffman Ferdinand Indiana Adalyn De Witt Fishers Indiana Phoebe Marie Bierman Floyds Knobs Indiana Anna Catherine Clarke Floyds Knobs Indiana Makayla N. Denton Floyds Knobs Indiana Ryan Charles Drury Floyds Knobs Indiana Tony William Engle Floyds Knobs Indiana Tatum Amanda Gatton Floyds Knobs Indiana Kaitlyn L. Klain Floyds Knobs Indiana Taylor D. Lockhart Floyds Knobs Indiana Madison Marie Meers Floyds Knobs Indiana Kyle Poe Floyds Knobs Indiana Andrew J. Roy Floyds Knobs Indiana Alexa Grace Stewart Floyds Knobs Indiana Emilee Danielle Edwards Fort Branch Indiana John Garcia Day Georgetown Indiana Joshua Hotaling Georgetown Indiana Sarah Michelle Mcneill Georgetown Indiana Samantha Jayne Robinson Georgetown Indiana Savannah Jewell Schroering Georgetown Indiana Alexa Sheffield Georgetown Indiana Isabelle R. Mullins Greenville Indiana Cameron Michael Ragan Greenville Indiana Logan J. Stafford Greenville Indiana Abigail Wilhite Greenwood Indiana Clayton S. Brodfuehrer Henryville Indiana Jacob R. Dietrich Henryville Indiana Kevin Hollis Henryville Indiana Cameron Elizabeth Kearney Henryville Indiana Malorie Anne King Henryville Indiana Cassidy R. Wright Henryville Indiana Shelby Grace Worden Huntingburg Indiana Jake Richard Ackley Jeffersonville Indiana Riley A. Combs Jeffersonville Indiana Harlee Dawn Dorman Jeffersonville Indiana Chelsea Nicole Fentress Jeffersonville Indiana Caisey Jo Hale Jeffersonville Indiana Tien-Lu Huang Jeffersonville Indiana Thomas Kalonji Jeffersonville Indiana Avery Nathaniel Mason Jeffersonville Indiana Elizabeth Danine Mittel Jeffersonville Indiana Lindsey M. Nelson Jeffersonville Indiana Gracy A. Noel Jeffersonville Indiana Emily Olascoaga Jeffersonville Indiana Makayla Alexis Penny Jeffersonville Indiana Abi Mae Pickett Jeffersonville Indiana Michael Quick Jeffersonville Indiana Isaiah Jacob Simonis Jeffersonville Indiana Emily Leighton Snow Jeffersonville Indiana Libby Sobieski Jeffersonville Indiana Kelsey Watts Jeffersonville Indiana Zheng F. Zheng Jeffersonville Indiana Josiah Pohl Jeffersonville Indiana Tyler Harrison Hickey Lanesville Indiana Jaidyn A. Horrom Leopold Indiana Katrina Sylvia Joyce Whitaker Lexington Indiana Katrena Marie Gobert Madison Indiana Shelby Grace Wills Marysville Indiana Savanna Rachelle Wineinger Medora Indiana Jessica Taylor James Nabb Indiana Eli Abel New Albany Indiana Natalie Ang New Albany Indiana Kia Black New Albany Indiana Emma Marie Briscoe New Albany Indiana Tanner Scott Burch New Albany Indiana Gabriela Calderon New Albany Indiana Cai Henriette-Cezanne Celestin New Albany Indiana Jordan T. Conard New Albany Indiana Rebekah Cooper New Albany Indiana Caitlin Nicole Deweese New Albany Indiana Jameson Ray Elkin New Albany Indiana Julie E. Faulds New Albany Indiana Hayley Rebekah Ferguson New Albany Indiana Raegan Feuerbacher New Albany Indiana Joshua Daniel Gould New Albany Indiana Austin Grantz New Albany Indiana Cheyenne M. Helton New Albany Indiana Ryan C. Hurst New Albany Indiana Elizabeth L. Hutchison New Albany Indiana Alex William Judd New Albany Indiana Emma J. Kerr New Albany Indiana Ethan Alexander Kruer New Albany Indiana Molly Lynn Lueken New Albany Indiana Mariel Hall Nash New Albany Indiana Dannon Leif Olsen New Albany Indiana Tabitha Reed New Albany Indiana Delaney Saalman New Albany Indiana Ellis Sigafoos New Albany Indiana Rebekah Amy Smith New Albany Indiana Kevin Corydon Smith New Albany Indiana Morgan Mae Spencer New Albany Indiana Natalie Ray Stewart New Albany Indiana Christopher Shawn Summers New Albany Indiana Rebekah Young New Albany Indiana Hannah M. Davis New Salisbury Indiana Sadie M. Rothrock New Salisbury Indiana Canaan J. Clark North Vernon Indiana Abigail Elizabeth Vogel North Vernon Indiana Alicia Renee Simmons Orleans Indiana Ashton Gage Minton Paoli Indiana Elliott Byron Brown Pekin Indiana Gavan Houston Doane Pekin Indiana Morgan Janelle Farris Pekin Indiana Rebekah Mae Feist Pekin Indiana Hannah Elizabeth Feist Pekin Indiana Sierra Marie French Pekin Indiana Randall Cole Hoehn Pekin Indiana Marissa A. Murphy Pekin Indiana Taylor B. Temple Pekin Indiana Derek Mitchell Wagner Pittsboro Indiana Makenzie Reese Martin Ramsey Indiana Carson Anthony Wetzel Ramsey Indiana Whitney Nicole Ward Rockport Indiana Maddie Grace Bowsman Salem Indiana Jennifer Leann Gibson Salem Indiana Khloe Mull Salem Indiana Randall Robert Pepmeier Salem Indiana Charles Austin Wheeler Salem Indiana Garrett Keith Wiseman Salem Indiana Hannah R. Brown Scottsburg Indiana Sam Dawson Scottsburg Indiana Jaiden Marie Herald Scottsburg Indiana Blair Mckinley Sanders Scottsburg Indiana Alee Spicer Scottsburg Indiana Haley Grace Austin-Caraway Sellersburg Indiana Monica Rose Broady Sellersburg Indiana Graham Capito Sellersburg Indiana Brandon L. Collier Sellersburg Indiana Levi Edward Dailey Sellersburg Indiana Natalie Ann Day Sellersburg Indiana Katie Emly Sellersburg Indiana Keziah Noelle Jones Sellersburg Indiana Allie Gentry Jones Sellersburg Indiana Garett R. Nash Sellersburg Indiana Sarah Rose Ruppel Sellersburg Indiana Haley Jo Renee Sims Sellersburg Indiana Lauren Catherine Stapp Sellersburg Indiana Rachel Catherine Street Sellersburg Indiana Caleb J. Stultz Sellersburg Indiana Hannah Tate Sellersburg Indiana Ben Owen Wei Tompkins Sellersburg Indiana Eric Troy Sellersburg Indiana Chloe Walls Sellersburg Indiana Maddy Jones Seymour Indiana Mckenzie R. Purkhiser Seymour Indiana Bailee Jo Johnson Tell City Indiana Abigail Marie Knecht Underwood Indiana Rebekah I. Luff Velpen Indiana Shelby Nicole Hughes Brooks Kentucky Hunter Cordell Kloke Corydon Kentucky Cameron James Cadima Crestwood Kentucky Olivia Grace Curell Crestwood Kentucky Kevin F. Lincoln Fairdale Kentucky Claire R. Lobb Goshen Kentucky Julianna Joy Jakubiak LaGrange Kentucky Elijah Alexander Allgeier Louisville Kentucky Gracie Elizabeth Allgood Louisville Kentucky Brooklyn J. Arington Louisville Kentucky Mikayla R. Baxter Louisville Kentucky Kendall J. Beck Louisville Kentucky Bayley Byrd Louisville Kentucky Samuel Beckham Corbett Louisville Kentucky Christina Crockett Louisville Kentucky Adrienne Elder Louisville Kentucky Matthew C. Fante Louisville Kentucky Kyle D. Gaddis Louisville Kentucky Reece Jordan Grace Louisville Kentucky Garrett Gramig Louisville Kentucky Vanessa Nicole Hall Louisville Kentucky Rachel Anne Keens Louisville Kentucky Emily Clare Kenney Louisville Kentucky Ellie Kenney Louisville Kentucky Taylor Lorraine Klumb Louisville Kentucky Stephanie Keith Lee Louisville Kentucky Natalie Manning Louisville Kentucky Mary Charles Miller Louisville Kentucky Jit Aaron Mukerji Louisville Kentucky Ruth Munoz Louisville Kentucky Erin Michelle Muthler Louisville Kentucky Michele Pfeifer Louisville Kentucky Joseph Morgan Renfrow-Pike Louisville Kentucky Brent S. Reynolds Louisville Kentucky Anthony T. Sego Louisville Kentucky Sydney S. Smith Louisville Kentucky Kyle Jonathan Stamp Louisville Kentucky Sasha Taylor Louisville Kentucky Simon E. Westmeyer Louisville Kentucky Amanda K. Williams Louisville Kentucky Brian Yuen Louisville Kentucky Ella E. Zoeller Louisville Kentucky Casie Danielle Adams Mt Washington Kentucky Madison Kays Prospect Kentucky John Drake Marquis Prospect Kentucky Bailey Shae Payne Prospect Kentucky Victor Alejandro Santiago Loredo Shelbyville Kentucky Patrick Regan Shepherdsville Kentucky Haley Ann Tatasciore Shepherdsville Kentucky Brooklyn Taylor Thompson Shepherdsville Kentucky

DEAN’S LIST

Name Hometown