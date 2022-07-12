IU Southeast, Ivy Tech to expand Green-Crimson Dual Admission Program

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (July 12, 2022) – Indiana University Southeast and Ivy Tech Community College (ITCC) will expand their guaranteed admission program to further cement a seamless transfer experience between ITCC and IU Southeast. This agreement will enhance intercampus student, faculty, and advisor interaction between IU Southeast and ITCC. Furthermore, it will enhance the degree attainment possibilities for students in southern Indiana and Louisville, Kentucky region.

Starting in the fall of 2022, students enrolled at Ivy Tech in an associate degree program that can progress directly into a bachelor’s degree will automatically be admitted to IU Southeast. The students will not be enrolled until they’ve completed their associate degree. However, these students will be eligible for:

Advising from IU Southeast academic advisors

Participation in IU Southeast’s Research and Creativity Conference

Attendance at IU Southeast events relevant to their degree/interest area

Financial aid counseling

Access to the IU Southeast library, bookstore, athletic events and events at the Ogle Center that do not have fees for admission

$500 or $1000 transfer scholarship depending on credit hours earned, which can be renewable for an additional year depending on academic standing.

“We’re excited about our enhanced partnership with Ivy Tech,” said IU Southeast Interim Chancellor, Dr. Kelly Ryan. “This agreement allows us to tackle together the need for Kentuckiana residents, on both sides of the river, to have an affordable and high-quality education close to home. By combining an associate degree, or its equivalent, from Ivy Tech with undergraduate work at IU Southeast, students will be increasing their potential for career success, higher wages, and better health outcomes for them and their families.”

“We want students at Ivy Tech to feel at home at IU Southeast before they even come here for the discipline-specific training,” added Ryan. “By working with our advisors, careers counselors and faculty, Ivy Tech students will be more likely to persist in their pursuit of a four-year degree and achieve those dreams they set for themselves.”

“This partnership demonstrates the commitment both institutions have to increase the educational opportunities for our students and our expanded community,” said Ivy Tech Community College-Sellersburg Chancellor, Dr. Travis Haire. “We know students who complete an associate degree are far more likely to persist and complete their bachelor’s degree. Using the resources from both institutions provides students with the needed support to enhance their opportunities for completion.”

The program is also available to students from southern Indiana and Kentucky residents from Jefferson, Oldham, Bullitt, Trimble, Meade, Shelby, Spencer and Henry counties.

Students in this program will have to complete a special dual admissions application through Ivy Tech Community College. For more information about the Green-Crimson Dual Admission program visit the website at southeast.iu.edu/undergraduate-admissions/apply/transfer/dual-admission.html.