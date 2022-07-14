Trevor Campbell named RSC Male Athlete of the Year 2021-22

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio – Indiana University Southeast baseball senior Trevor Campbell has been voted as the 2021-22 River States Conference Male Athlete of the Year. The Louisville, Ky., native was selected after a vote of the athletic directors in the conference.

Campbell finished up an outstanding baseball career in the conference as the 2022 RSC Baseball Player of the Year. He led the Grenadiers to the RSC Baseball Championship title and the NAIA National Championship Opening Round. Campbell was later named NAIA Baseball Second Team All-American at third base, one of only two players named nationally at the position.

Campbell’s 2022 season had him carrry a .421 batting average into the national tournament. He was ninth in the NAIA with 93 hits in 55 games, and he was third in the country with 27 doubles. Campbell also posted 10 home runs, 53 RBIs and was 25 for 28 in stolen bases.

Campbell was the selection at third base on the All-RSC Baseball First Team. It was the third time he earned first-team honors in his career. Campbell was all-conference first team at shortstop in 2021 and 2019 as a member of the Asbury (Ky.) team. Campbell was RSC Baseball Freshman of the Year in 2019 as well.

IU Southeast claimed the RSC Male Athlete of the Year award for the second-straight year as Matt Monahan earned the honor for the 2019-20 school year.

RSC/KIAC MALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR (SINCE 2009-10)

2009-10 – Kyle Lenn, IU Southeast – Baseball

2010-11 – Jazzmarr Ferguson, IU Southeast – Men’s Basketball

2011-12 – Marcus Isaac, IU Southeast – Men’s Basketball

2012-13 – Matt Lowe, Brescia (Ky.) – Cross Country/Track & Field

2013-14 – Hank Stewart, Brescia (Ky.) – Baseball

2014-15 – Lucas Silva, Point Park (Pa.) – Men’s Soccer

2015-16 – Willian Paulino, Rio Grande (Ohio) – Men’s Soccer

2016-17 – Jorge Guinovart, Rio Grande (Ohio) – Men’s Soccer

2017-18 – Trenton Thompson, Asbury (Ky.) – Men’s Basketball

2018-19 – Joshua Turnquest, Asbury (Ky.) – Men’s Tennis

2019-20 – Bishop Smith, IU East – Men’s Basketball

2020-21 – Matt Monahan, IU Southeast – Baseball

2021-22 – Trevor Campbell, IU Southeast, Baseball