Jomar Sullivan earns KyCPA diversity scholarship

By Steven Krolak

(NEW ALBANY, Ind.)–Jomar Sullivan, a senior Honors student from Louisville, Kentucky majoring in accounting, has earned a diversity scholarship from the Kentucky Society of Certified Public Accountants (KyCPA).

The scholarship provides recipients with review materials for the CPA exam. These materials, including curricula, videos, books and practice exams, can cost as much as $3,500 for the premium packages that were awarded. For the scholarship recipients, materials were donated by industry leaders Gleim CPA Review, Becker CPA Review and Surgent CPA Review.

Founded in 1924, the KyCPA is a statewide, non-profit professional organization serving nearly 4,500 CPAs in public accounting firms, business, industry, government and education with a mission of improving the lives of CPAs through education, networking, talent development, broadening access and legislative advocacy.

The KyCPA is also dedicatedto expanding opportunities for diversity and inclusion in accounting, hence the new diversity scholar program.

To earn the scholarship, candidates from minority backgrounds submitted an essay describing their personal and professional goals, what receiving the award would mean to them, and how they would give back in the future to help society.

Sullivan envisions giving back by teaching financial literacy.

“The ability to manage your money and make smart decisions based on your money can change your life for the better,” Sullivan said. “I want to help people achieve financial literacy so that they can get opportunities that they couldn’t get before.”

Christy Burge, lecturer in accounting, taught Sullivan in a 300-level accounting class. She recognized qualities that made him a natural candidate for the KyCPA’s first diversity scholarship.

“Jomar is extremely hardworking,” Burge said. “His communication skills, attention to details, and analytical and problem-solving skills set him apart from his peers.”

Homepage photo courtesy of Jomar Sullivan.