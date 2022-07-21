IU Southeast Offers $500 Scholarship to every LSI NEXGEN graduate

Indiana University Southeast has agreed to offer a $500 Scholarship to every graduate of Leadership Southern Indiana’s NEXGEN Program. The scholarship opportunity will start with the LSI NEXGEN class of 2023 and is renewable for up to 4 years.

“I am very excited to announce this new partnership between Leadership Southern Indiana and IU Southeast. This not only encourages our students to stay local, but it also shows IU Southeast is engaged in our community by providing this opportunity to our NEXGEN students”, says Mark Eddy, President/CEO of Leadership SI.

NEXGEN is Southern Indiana’s award-winning youth leadership program that was added to Leadership SI’s list of programs in 2014. Open to any high school junior in the Southern Indiana region, the program’s objectives will provide experiences for young leaders of our community to encourage their future success.

“IU Southeast is proud to support the future education of these youth leaders through this partnership with Leadership Southern Indiana,” said Dr. Kelly Ryan, Interim Chancellor at IU Southeast. “Our graduates stay in our local area to live, work, and raise families. They contribute to the Southern Indiana community and become our next leaders. What better way to help them on this pathway to their dreams than through NEXGEN.”

Students in the LSI NEXGEN program attend a class as part of their studies

Students will have seven in-person/virtual days, as well as Orientation and Graduation events. Each NEXGEN student can expect to:

grow as a leader by learning and embracing the personality traits

increase financial literacy through engaging concepts

kick start a love for supporting the community’s not for profit sectors

make new friends and connections

see Southern Indiana in a whole new light!

build college/career profile and network

For more information about the Leadership Southern Indiana NEXGEN Program, please visit: https://leadershipsi.org/program/nexgen/.