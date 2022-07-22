IU Southeast announces adult education classes for fall lifelong learning

Beginning this fall, IU Southeast will expand its learning options to include non-credit programs for all ages. These classes are part of the Lifelong Learning initiative, demonstrating IU Southeast’s commitment to the community and region to promote growth, learning and well-being.

In addition to the well-established Arts Institute, which offers private instruction in music and theater, and Project AHEAD, an educational program designed for gifted and talented students, Lifelong Learning adds adult education in a variety of subjects from IU Southeast’s top-notch faculty and from area experts. Fall’s offerings will include courses in music, safety, science, and personal health.

Learners can choose from the following courses:

Personal self-defense & awareness,

Emergency survival skills

Yoga

Personal planning: From frazzled to focused

Getting started with guitar

Bourbon, an introduction for the inquisitive drinker

The chemistry of beer

Mindfulness & meditation

Arts Institute, private instruction in music and theater

Some programs begin as early as August 24, and fees for the courses range from free to $300, with most courses costing $100-$125 for four-to-six sessions.

“The Lifelong Learning program solidifies the IU Southeast campus’s commitment to expanding knowledge, skills, and experiences, for people of all ages throughout our community,” said Jim Hesselman, dean of the School of Arts & Letters. “Once learning begins, no one ever really stops being a student of life. The School of Arts & Letters is here to help everyone continue that exciting journey.”