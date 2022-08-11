IU Southeast & ASB Custom Homes to Host Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Drive

New Albany, Ind. (Aug. 11, 2022) – ASB Custom Homes will collect supplies for Eastern Kentucky residents affected by recent flooding 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 20 at Indiana University Southeast in the Evergreen East Parking Lot. Lunch will be provided to those who donate while supplies last.
ASB has confirmed the following items are needed:
- Nonperishable Food
- Pet Food
- Electrolyte Drinks (ie. Gatorad,e Liquid I.V.)
- Baby Formula
- Diapers
- Toiletries (Toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, deodorant, shampoo, feminine products, toilet paper, hand soap)
- Cleaning supplies (Pine Sol, wipes, rags, bath towels/wash cloths, disinfectant wipes)
- Cleaning tools (Brooms, squeegees, shovels, etc.)
- Blankets
- First Aid Kits
- Reading Glasses
- Over-The-Counter Medicine (ie. Infant Tylenol, adult Tylenol, etc.)
All items donated will be delivered to the flood-ravaged areas of Eastern Kentucky. Donations are accepted from the general public as well as students, faculty and staff of Indiana University Southeast.