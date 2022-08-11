IU Southeast & ASB Custom Homes to Host Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Drive

New Albany, Ind. (Aug. 11, 2022) – ASB Custom Homes will collect supplies for Eastern Kentucky residents affected by recent flooding 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 20 at Indiana University Southeast in the Evergreen East Parking Lot. Lunch will be provided to those who donate while supplies last.

ASB has confirmed the following items are needed:

Nonperishable Food

Pet Food

Electrolyte Drinks (ie. Gatorad,e Liquid I.V.)

Baby Formula

Diapers

Toiletries (Toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, deodorant, shampoo, feminine products, toilet paper, hand soap)

Cleaning supplies (Pine Sol, wipes, rags, bath towels/wash cloths, disinfectant wipes)

Cleaning tools (Brooms, squeegees, shovels, etc.)

Blankets

First Aid Kits

Reading Glasses

Over-The-Counter Medicine (ie. Infant Tylenol, adult Tylenol, etc.)

All items donated will be delivered to the flood-ravaged areas of Eastern Kentucky. Donations are accepted from the general public as well as students, faculty and staff of Indiana University Southeast.