Skip to main content
Southeast News & Events Indiana University

IU Southeast & ASB Custom Homes to Host Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Drive

Aug 11, 2022

New Albany, Ind. (Aug. 11, 2022) – ASB Custom Homes will collect supplies for Eastern Kentucky residents affected by recent flooding 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 20 at Indiana University Southeast in the Evergreen East Parking Lot. Lunch will be provided to those who donate while supplies last.

ASB has confirmed the following items are needed:

  • Nonperishable Food
  • Pet Food
  • Electrolyte Drinks (ie. Gatorad,e Liquid I.V.)
  • Baby Formula
  • Diapers
  • Toiletries (Toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, deodorant, shampoo, feminine products, toilet paper, hand soap)
  • Cleaning supplies (Pine Sol, wipes, rags, bath towels/wash cloths, disinfectant wipes)
  • Cleaning tools (Brooms, squeegees, shovels, etc.)
  • Blankets
  • First Aid Kits
  • Reading Glasses
  • Over-The-Counter Medicine (ie. Infant Tylenol, adult Tylenol, etc.)

All items donated will be delivered to the flood-ravaged areas of Eastern Kentucky. Donations are accepted from the general public as well as students, faculty and staff of Indiana University Southeast.

Author

Nancy Jo Trafton

More stories