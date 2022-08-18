2022 Week of Welcome promises fun for everyone

Week of Welcome kicks off on Monday, Aug. 22, and runs through Friday, Aug. 26. Coordinated by the Campus Activities Board, the week is packed with daily activities that include cookouts, free soft drinks, live music, directions and opportunities to get involved in the campus community. As more events are added to the schedule below, check back for updates on GrenadierCentral.

The schedule for the week is as follows:

Week of Welcome

Monday, Aug. 22

T-Shirt Trade 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Campus Life Office Bring in an old t-shirt and get a new IU Southeast shirt. Shirts that are in good condition will be donated. Bring your old shirts to the Campus Life Office.

Coke Booth 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., McCullough Plaza The coke booth will be run by both staff and faculty who will be giving out refreshments to students.

Chancellor’s Pancake Breakfast by Chris Cakes 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., McCullough Plaza Chris Cakes will be flipping pancakes for students, staff, and faculty to welcome them back.

Adult Student Center Welcome Back Snack Attack! 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., US 206

Student Involvement & Resource Fair 11:00 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., McCullough Plaza Student organizations, university departments, and off-campus organizations will set up tables around McCullough Plaza to showcase their organization to students.

Kona Ice Truck 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., McCullough Plaza Kona Ice Truck will be parked outside of UC to make Kona Ice for students.

Maestro J Band (Neo Soul Jazz Violinist) 12:15 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., McCullough Plaza

Ultimate Frisbee Night led by Christian Student Fellowship 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., North Lawn



Students enjoying 2021 Week of Welcome Activities at McCullough Plaza

Tuesday, Aug. 23

T-Shirt Trade 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Campus Life Office

Coke Booth 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., McCullough Plaza The coke booth will be run by both staff and faculty who will be giving out refreshments to students.

Adult Student Center Welcome Back Snack Attack! 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., US 206

Student Involvement & Resource Fair 11:00 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., McCullough Plaza

Cheerleaders Performance 12:00 p.m. to 12:10 p.m., McCullough Plaza IU Southeast Cheerleaders will give a short routine.

Musician Angie Kielhauer 12:15 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., McCullough Plaza Angie K performed on the Voice season 10.

Kona Ice Truck 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., McCullough Plaza Kona Ice Truck will be parked outside of UC to make Kona Ice for students.

Chicken Sandwich Giveaway 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., McCullough Plaza Stop by McCullough Plaza and grab a free chicken sandwich from Zaxby’s.

Weekly CRU Meeting 5:00 p.m., IUS campus amphitheater

Tethered Balloon Rides 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., South of tennis courts and Willow parking lot

Creativity Night by Creativity Club and CSF 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Lake Shelter Rock painting and sidewalk chalk together



Wednesday, Aug. 24

T-Shirt Trade 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Campus Life Office

Coke Booth 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., McCullough Plaza

Kona Ice Truck 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., McCullough Plaza Kona Ice Truck will be parked outside of UC to make Kona Ice for students.

Beatbox Champion Sungbeats 12:10 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., McCullough Plaza SungBeats will teach students how to beatbox and create a custom song.

Grillin’ with Greek Life 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Shelter House Greeks will mingle with students to talk about recruitment and rush.

Prayer Walk led by Christian Student Fellowship 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. starting at clocktower Join CSF as we pray for and encourage those on the IUS campus.



Thursday, Aug. 25

T-Shirt Trade 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Campus Life Office

Student Involvement & Resource 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., McCullough Plaza

Coke Booth 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., McCullough Plaza

Kona Ice Truck 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., McCullough Plaza Kona Ice Truck will be parked outside of UC to make Kona Ice for students.

Pizza Fest sponsored by Christian Student Fellowship (CSF) 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., McCullough Plaza Stop by McCullough Plaza and grab a free slice of pizza.

YAPA! Band 12:15 to 1:00 p.m., McCullough Plaza YAPA brings indigenous melodies of Andes Mountains to the traditional and popular dance musics of the world.

Kappa Sigma Slip ‘n Slide 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Knobview Lawn

CONNECT: Campus Worship Night hosted by Christian Student Fellowship 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., McCullough Plaza Join in for a night of fellowship, worship and a great message! Open to everyone.

Volleyball vs. Hanover College 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Activities Building



Friday, Aug. 26