Partnership between IU Southeast Library and Floyd County Library increases services for campus and community

New Albany, Ind (August 22, 2022) – Beginning today, residents of Floyd County and the employees and students of IU Southeast can take advantage of a new Floyd County Library branch location and collection thanks to a grant from the Caesars Foundation of Floyd County. The new location will be called Floyd County Library @ IU Southeast.

“Having a satellite branch of the Floyd County Library on campus has been something we have been interested in pursuing for several years, and we are happy to be moving forward with this in time for the Fall 2022 semester,” said Kate Moore, director of library services at IU Southeast. “This partnership benefits our students, faculty, staff, and the community, and we look forward to increasing access to Floyd County Library resources on our campus and in the surrounding area.”

Under the agreement, IU Southeast has created a mini Floyd County Library branch on the main floor of its library using existing space, shelving, and furniture, with implementation and support provided by current personnel at both libraries.

A seed collection of fiction, non-fiction, young adult fiction and non-fiction, and children’s picture books has been purchased through the grant from the Caesars Foundation of Floyd County. Residents of Floyd County, as well as students and employees at IU Southeast, may access the collection.

“This partnership and satellite branch increases accessibility, providing an expanded collection of library books and digital resources for IU Southeast students and staff, Floyd County Library patrons, and community members,” said Melissa Merida, director at the Floyd County Library.

A Floyd County Library card will be necessary to check out books from the collection or to check out electronic eBook and audio-book collections. Residents of Floyd County as well as students and employees of IU Southeast can apply for or renew a Floyd County Library card at the IU Southeast Library or visit the Floyd County Library website for more information on how to apply.

Additionally, the IU Southeast Library will serve as a pickup and drop off point for Floyd County Library materials from other locations. Training for the personnel of both libraries has been ongoing since July.

“We are pleased to support this project, which will expand access to the many shared resources of the Floyd County Library and IU Southeast,” said Josh Kornberg, executive director of the Caesars Foundation of Floyd County. “This partnership is the perfect example of collaboration for the benefit of Floyd County and our residents.”