New Chancellor’s Medallion scholarship recipients announced

The Chancellor’s Medallion Scholarship recognizes academic excellence, leadership, and perseverance. It is one of the most coveted scholarships available at IU Southeast. Each year, four recipients of junior standing, with a minimum of 60 credit hours, are selected by the Chancellor of IU Southeast. Criteria for selection include:

Minimum of 60 credit hours beginning Fall semester of selection,

Maintaining full-time enrollment of 15 credit hours or more,

Minimum GPA of 3.0 out of 4.0,

Preference given for financial need, and

Completed application including essay, extra-curricular activities (civic and non-university volunteer activities), special accomplishments and letter of recommendation.

2022-2023 Junior Chancellor Medallion Scholarship Recipients

Reece Grace

Reece Grace is a junior majoring in criminal justice/criminology with a minor in computer science. A Louisville Western High School graduate, Grace works for Educational Justice, a non-profit organization that connects high achieving high school students with middle school students and 5th grade students who need tutoring.

On campus, Grace works as a receptionist in the multicultural student center to assist with diversity events and direct students to multicultural opportunities. He also serves as a student leader for the Reading, Writing and Peopling Program where he helps students transition back into in-person activities. This past summer, Grace added orientation leader to his resume. In that role he helps acquaint new students and their families with campus services, activities, facilities, and rules.

As to why Grace chose IU Southeast over other universities, it was a combination of in-state tuition, smaller and more personal class structure, and the beautiful lodges for on campus living.

“Receiving the Chancellor’s Medallion Scholarship is a tremendous honor and a substantial financial relief for me and my family,” said Grace. “It also reminds me of my long-term goals that motivate me to keep working hard.”

Keziah Jones

Hailing from Olathe, Kansas, Keziah Jones is a junior studying nursing at IU Southeast. Jones is currently working as a nursing assistant at Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany, Indiana. On campus activities include serving on the Student Government Association and as a chair of the Honors Program Student Advisory Board.

Jones was attracted to IU Southeast by the small campus and close community it offers. “I appreciate the intention of the faculty and staff to support each student in their academic pursuits,” said Jones. “As a nursing student, the excellent reputation of IU Southeast’s nursing program was also a major draw.”

Upon learning of her award of the Chancellor’s Medallion Scholarship, Jones said, “I am so honored and grateful to be a recipient. As a nursing student, it is very difficult for me to work full time and go to school full time. This scholarship has helped me pay for one year of my college education, assisting me tremendously to reach my academic goals.”

Courtney Kessinger

For Courtney Kessinger, choosing IU Southeast was in part due to the friendly administration, faculty, and staff. However, once she arrived as a freshman, a couple of her instructors challenged her and encouraged her to do more. The result of that challenge has been that she has grown and reached more of her full potential as a student.

The junior from Greenville, Indiana, is studying journalism, media, and strategic communication – multimedia journalism, and working at the Floyd County Prosecutor’s Office as a legal intern. There she helps manage case files to properly e-file them, attends court hearings and trials and prep attorney court calendars. Her dream is to attend law school and become a practicing attorney. Additionally, she has been a family nanny for the past five years.

Receiving the Chancellor’s Medallion Scholarship has helped Kessinger to focus beyond her career at IU Southeast. “This scholarship means a lot more to me than just receiving money,” said Kessinger. “It is a light that will continue to push me to strive to reach all of my short- and long-term educational goals at IU Southeast and beyond.”

Cheri Receveur

Initially, Cheri Receveur was attracted to IU Southeast by its proximity to home and affordable tuition. What she didn’t realize at the beginning, was how much she would come to love being a student at IU Southeast. To Receveur, the small class sizes really make a difference. With a learning disability, the personal connections with her professors have helped her to learn more and create deeper connections.

And Receveur has definitely made connections. A senior from New Albany majoring in interdisciplinary studies with focuses in communications, English writing and theater, Receveur is involved all over campus. She served as an orientation leader over the summer, welcoming new students to campus and held an internship at Awesome Kids Camp as their social media content curator. She also bartends at O’Shea’s on Baxter Avenue. For the fall semester Receveur will be a supplemental instructor for the Motivation & Self-Management course, a consultant in the Writing Center, and a receptionist in the Office of Campus Life. Additionally, she is President and founder of the Creativity Club, participates in the Honors program and serves as a peer mentor in the Mentoring Program.

“I feel so much community here at IU Southeast, and I’ve even found my lifelong friends here,” said Receveur. “I’m proud to call IU Southeast my home.”

These four scholars, along with senior scholars, Hannah Fisher, Sierra French, Jack Harrison and Ashton Minton, will be recognized at the 27th Chancellor’s Medallion Dinner on April 8, 2023, at Caesar’s Southern Indiana.

The Chancellor’s Medallion award is up to $6,000, based on tuition and is renewable. Application deadline for next year’s Chancellor’s Medallion Scholarship is May 31, 2023.