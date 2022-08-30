Disability Visibility: A Community Discussion

On Thursday, October 13, from 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p,m,, Jeffersonville Township Public Library, Indiana University Southeast Honors Program students (in conjunction with the IU Southeast Common Experience), and disability rights activist Loren Pilcher will host a discussion of editor and activist Alice Wong’s Disability Visibility: First-Person Stories from the Twenty-First Century.

Wong, a Hoosier native, is the founder of The Disability Visibility Project.

The book is a compilation of stories from disabled Americans, revealing their lives with disability from first person perspectives. Copies of the book are available through Jeffersonville Township Public Library via interlibrary loan or direct checkout.

The discussion will meet in the Jeffersonville Library’s North Program Room. This presentation is recommended for teen and adult patrons. For more information on programs, visit jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar or call 812-285-5641. The Jeffersonville library is located at 211 East Court Avenue, Jeffersonville, IN 47130.

Learn more about the IU Southeast Common Experience.