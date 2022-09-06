IU Southeast student chapter receives merit award from SHRM

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (Sept. 6, 2022) – Today, SHRM (the Society for Human Resource Management) awarded a 2021-2022 Superior Merit designation to the Indiana University Southeast SHRM student chapter for providing outstanding growth and development opportunities to its student members.

The SHRM Student Chapter Merit Award program encourages the development of more effective student chapters and distinguishes outstanding activities and projects. Chapters are recognized based on operations, chapter programming and professional development of members, support of the human resource profession, and SHRM engagement.

“The Superior Merit Award is one of the highest student awards granted by the Society for Human Resource Management, the most respected HR professional organization with members from all over the world,” said Dr. Alysa Lambert, professor of human resources management at IU Southeast. “The award validates the hard work our IU Southeast School of Business students put in beyond the classroom to network and support the HR profession. It also highlights the quality of the program and students we have here at IU Southeast. We have some exciting new things in the works for 2022-2023 and are looking forward to another great year!”

SHRM student chapters have the opportunity to earn an award based on the number of activities they complete during the merit award cycle, the most recent one of which lasted from May 1, 2021, to April 30, 2022.

The IU Southeast SHRM student chapter organizes the Human Resources Breakfast Series. All sessions are held at IU Southeast in University Center, room 127. For more information or to RSVP contact iushrm@ius.edu. Upcoming topics include:

September 9, 2022: National Culture and Persuasion Skills — Yang Zhang, Ph.D.

October 14, 2022: Marketing Your Internal Health Initiatives — Ashley Thomas, Ph.D.

November 11, 2022: An Introduction to Creative Problem Solving — J. Brian Atwater, Ph.D., CPIM

December 9, 2022 (online only): Workforce Wake-up Call: The Case for Operationalizing Turnover — Kristie Crenshaw

January 13, 2023 (online only): Workplace Violence: Preparing for and Recognizing Potential Signs — Alysa D. Lambert, Ph.D.

February 10, 2023: Workplace Investigations — John Hall

March 10, 2023: Employment Law Update — Marianna J. Michael, JD

April 14, 2023: 2023 Mercer National Survey: Benefit Trends — Amanda Tewell