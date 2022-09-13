IU Southeast welcomes eight members to board of advisors

On June 21, 2022, the IU Southeast Board of Advisors welcomed eight new board members. “These new board members have deep roots in the local community and will continue to help connect IU Southeast to our local mission of serving our students and our region,” said Joe Glover, Interim Vice Chancellor for Advancement, Alumni and External Affairs.

Ideisha Bellamy is the chief operating officer of Maryhurst, Inc., a non-profit dedicated to supporting the residential and academic needs of girls who have experienced severe emotional and physical trauma. Cory Cochran, executive director of River Hills, an economic development district regional planning commission, joins the board with strong ties to economic development, and higher education. Patty Cress, retired from human resources officer at the US Census Bureau in Clarksville. Lisa Huber is the government and community relations manager for Duke Energy.

is the market president of Indiana Members Credit Union, which recently opened a new location across from IU Southeast on Grant Line Road. Nick Garing will be serving the Board of Advisors as the IU Alumni Association Kentuckiana Region President for the 2022-23 academic year. Garing is the General Manager at The Exchange Pub and Kitchen in downtown New Albany.

Outgoing members of the Board of Advisors include Ron Barnes (2016-2022), David Laughlin (2016-2022), Brad Seigel (2016-2022), David Vince (2017-2022), Gary Libs (2019-2022) and Jodie Spencer-Lethgo (2021-2022).