Tee off for IU Southeast’s 2022 School of Business Golf Scramble

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (September 15, 2022) – The IU Southeast School of Business will host its annual 4-person golf scramble on Friday, Sept. 30, at Champions Pointe Golf Club.

Registration begins at 8 a.m., and the event will tee off at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start. Prizes will be awarded for the top three teams, the longest drive, the longest putt and the closest to the pin. There will also be multiple prize drawings after the event has concluded.

The cost for a 4-person team is $460, with $120 being tax deductible. The cost for an individual is $125, with $40 being tax deductible. This cost includes green fees, a golf cart, a pre-packaged breakfast, and a boxed lunch. Sponsorships are available at each level: $660 for Platinum, $310 for Gold and $250 for Silver Hole sponsorships.

Proceeds will benefit the IUS Business and Economics Program and Enhancement Fund, which provides funding for various business programs, the startup of new programs and undergraduate scholarships. If interested in participating in the scramble or interested in sponsoring the event, visit southeast.iu.edu/bus-golf. For additional information, contact Brittany Schmidt at britmurr@iu.edu or 812-941-2664.