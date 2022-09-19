Campus community recognizes recipients of 2022 distinguished teaching, research, and service awards

New Albany, Ind. (September 19, 2022) – As part of the 2022 State of the Campus ceremony, IU Southeast leaders presented the 2022 Distinguished Teaching, Research and Service Awards.

Recipients were introduced by Interim Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, Dr. Uric Dufrene, Director of Staff Equity and Diversity and Title IX Deputy, James Wilkerson, Director of Conference and Dining Services, Julie Ingram and Executive Director of Facilities Operations, Rob Poff.

The full list of awardees is as follows:

Faculty Innovator of the Year Dr. Robert Rennie School of Social Sciences Distinguished Research & Creativity Award (Junior) Dr. Saeed Tajdini School of Business Distinguished Teaching Award (Full-Time Faculty) Tammy Owens Voigt School of Arts & Letters Distinguished Teaching Award (Part-Time Faculty) Linda Branham Greenwell School of Social Sciences Distinguished Service/Maintenance Award Joe Lampkin Facility Operations Distinguished Service/Clerical Award Tammy Glover Conference & Dining Services Distinguished Service/Professional-Technical Award Dana Gohmann School of Social Sciences Diversity Award Greg Roberts School of Arts & Letters

Staff Council President, Brittany Schmidt, from the School of Business, recognized five Legacy Award winners on behalf of Staff Council. Recipients of the Legacy Award included Dana Gohmann, School of Social Sciences; Karen Richie, Counseling and Psychological Services; Greg Roberts, School of Arts & Letters; and Tracy Stracener, School of Education.

The ceremony also recognized new faculty and staff, as well as those members of the campus community who have retired within the last calendar year. They were introduced by Interim Chancellor, Dr. Kelly Ryan.