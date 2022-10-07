IU Southeast to host Out of Darkness Walk to support ending suicide

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (Oct.7, 2022) – The IU Southeast Mental Health & Wellness Series and Counseling and Psychological Services are sponsoring the (Floyd and Clark County) Out of the Darkness Community Walk to support efforts to end suicide.

The walk will occur at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, at McCullough Plaza on the IU Southeast campus. Registration will open at 9 a.m. Those interested can also register at www.afsp.org/ius.

Participants will gather at the clock tower in the plaza for the 2-mile, non-competitive walk around campus.

Proceeds from the walk will benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, which launched its Out of the Darkness Campus Walk campaign in 2010. Since then, the walks have occurred on college and high school campuses across the country.

“Suicide is the second leading cause of death among traditionally college-aged students (18-24),” said Michael Day, director of IU Southeast’s Counseling and Psychological Services. “The more we talk about it, the more we bring suicide out of the darkness and can bring those numbers down.”