Cookies & Compliments—and your mental health

Cookies: sweet. Compliments: great. How you’re doing today: it depends.

Go to the lime green tent at McCullough Plaza on Thursday, October 13 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. to get a cookie, score some swag, and grab a card to compliment someone. You can also find out about the anti-stigma student group U Bring Change 2 Mind and learn how to watch out for your friends’ mental health—and your own.

This event is part of World Mental Health Day (Oct. 10) and IU’s Student Mental Health Initiative, which aims to help you get the support you need, no matter what you’re feeling.

Explore IU’s mental health resources