Dr. Michele Zimmerman: Community Champion

Many within the IU Southeast campus community know Dr. Michele Zimmerman as a teaching professor, allied health sciences coordinator and pre-pharmacy advisor at IU Southeast. A native of southern Indiana, Zimmerman is passionate about serving students and her community. She believes in educating the best and brightest right here in Kentuckiana.

This passion and drive have earned Zimmerman the Sullivan University Community Champion Award. The award was recently presented to Dr. Zimmerman by Dr. Dale English, associate dean of student affairs and professor of pharmacy practice of Sullivan University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (SU COPHS).

In 2015, Zimmerman played a pivotal role in implementing two reverse transfer pathway agreements, B.A. in Chemistry and B.S. in Biology, between IU Southeast and the Doctor of Pharmacy program at Sullivan University in Louisville. This was one of the first fast-track partnership agreements that Sullivan established with undergraduate partner institutions. Those alliances allowed students from the Kentuckiana region to become licensed pharmacists without having to leave the region or pay out of state tuition.

In 2021, Zimmerman was instrumental in finalizing the Direct to PharmD agreement between IU Southeast and SU COPHS. This program allows high school seniors to apply to both IU Southeast and SU COPHS. Students who are accepted to the program earn a provisional seat in the PharmD program at SU COPHS upon successful completion of their prerequisite coursework at IU Southeast. Students of the program can complete both a bachelor’s degree from IU Southeast along with their Doctor of Pharmacy from SU COPHS in as little as 5 years. Zimmerman has championed the program, tirelessly promoting the program to local high schools.

“Michele Zimmerman’s dedication to expanding educational offerings to our students is phenomenal, said Dr. Kelly Ryan, interim chancellor at IU Southeast. “She’s helped us build a bridge for our students to a brighter future, while also increasing our own region’s viability as a health provider.”

Additionally, Dr. Zimmerman has made possible the amazing opportunity for SU COPHS faculty to teach the Introduction to Pharmacy Course at IU Southeast, helping to solidify student interest in pharmacy as a career and building connections with a network of SU COPHS faculty and staff.

“Aside from being an amazing institutional partner, it is clear that she is an amazing educator and advisor,” said English. “Dr. Zimmerman embodies the title of SU COPHS “Community Champion”. She’s helped dozens of students make the transition from IU Southeast to Sullivan University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. After graduating, many have gone on to practice in the area, improving the lives of patients and their communities.”