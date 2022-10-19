IU Southeast welcomes community to IUS Fest on October 29

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (Oct.19, 2022) – Indiana University Southeast is opening its campus to alumni and families throughout the region for IUS Fest on Saturday, October 29, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The new event is a mixture of homecoming and fall festival, two time-honored traditions where the campus welcomes back alumni and engages students in celebrating all that is IU Southeast.

Activities will include trunk-or-treat, touch-a-truck, pumpkin painting, carnival games, spooky science experiments for the kids, animal encounters, food trucks, an alumni beer garden and much more. There is no charge for admission and there will be free food trucks while supplies last.

At noon, celebrate senior day with the IU Southeast Grenadier Volleyball team as they take on Brescia University in the Activities Building. Across the campus will be a cornhole tournament; registration for the event is at 11:00, followed by the competition at noon.

“We are excited to welcome back our alumni and invite families from our community to celebrate fall at IU Southeast,” said Joe Glover, interim vice chancellor of advancement, alumni and external affairs. “We thank our sponsors for helping make this event possible and hope to see as many people as possible from the area showing their IU pride and come celebrate the best of the season.”

For a complete roster of events and to download and print a map of the schedule and locations for the events, go to southeast.iu.edu/ius-fest. Maps and food vouchers will be available on the day of the event at the information booth, located on Southern Drive, in front of the Activities Center on the south end of the campus.

Sponsors of the event include the Indiana University Alumni Association Kentuckiana Region, Clark Memorial Hospital, Libs Paving Company, and Duke Energy.