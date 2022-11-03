IU Southeast to honor military heroes with Veterans Day event

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (Nov. 3, 2022) – For those who have risked their lives for our freedom, Indiana University Southeast will honor veterans who have served and are currently serving our country.

IU Southeast will host a recognition service at 10:45 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, at McCullough Plaza on the IU Southeast campus.

The event will include a bell ringing service at 11:00 a.m. with veterans from the Korean War to the present. The service is free and open to the public.

For more information, contact the Office of Advancement at (812) 941-2663 or seadvanc@ius.edu.