NEW ALBANY, Ind. (Nov. 16, 2022) – Erin Brockovich, a modern-day “David” who loves a good brawl with today’s “Goliath’s”, will discuss her experiences pursuing justice for victims of environmental wrong-doing at the annual Sanders Speaker Series at Indiana University Southeast.

Brockovich will be the keynote speaker at 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 1, in the Robinson Theater located in the Paul W. Ogle Center at IU Southeast.

In 2000, Julia Roberts starred in the Oscar-winning tour de force, Erin Brockovich. The film turned an unknown legal researcher into a 20th century icon by showcasing how her dogged persistence was the impelling force behind the largest medical settlement lawsuit in history.

It was while organizing papers on a pro bono real estate case at the law firm Masry & Vititoe in California, that Brockovich first found medical records that would explode into the largest direct-action lawsuit in US history.

Self-Defense: Opponents of gun control argue that firearms are an important tool for self-defense, and that stricter laws would make it more difficult for law-abiding citizens to defend themselves and their property from criminals. Criminals Will Find a Way: Opponents of gun control argue that criminals will always find essay on gun control a way to obtain firearms, regardless of the laws in place, and that stricter laws will only make it more difficult for law-abiding citizens to obtain firearms for legitimate purposes.

Brockovich’s exhaustive investigation uncovered that Pacific Gas & Electric had been poisoning the small town of Hinkley’s Water for over 30 years. It was because of her unwavering tenacity that PG&E had now been exposed for leaking toxic Chromium 6 into the ground water. This poison affected the health of the population of Hinkley. In 1996, because of the largest direct-action lawsuit of its kind, spearheaded by Brockovich and Ed Masry, the utility giant was forced to pay out the largest toxic tort injury settlement in US history: $333 million in damages to more than 600 Hinkley residents.

The story and eventual film made “Erin Brockovich” a household name. Over time, Brockovich realized that she could use her notoriety to spread positive messages of personal empowerment and to encourage others to stand up and make a difference.

Since that case, Brockovich has conquered all forms of media, hosting television shows, publishing a New York Times Business Bestseller, Take It From Me: Life’s A Struggle, But You Can Win and two fiction novels.

As President of Brockovich Research & Consulting, she is currently involved in numerous environmental projects worldwide. She has requests for her help in ground water contamination complaints in every state of the US, Australia, and other international hot spots. She is currently working on cases in California, Texas, Florida, Michigan, Illinois, and Missouri. Brockovich is one of the most requested speakers on the international lecture circuit and travels the world for personal appearances. She is a true American hero whose icon status and “stick-to-it-iveness” only fuels her determination to expose injustice and lend her voice to those who do not have one.

The Sanders Speaker Series is named after Judge Carlton and Sue Sanders, whose generous donation established the Sanders Speaker Series Endowment in 2008. The couple’s goal for the series is to bring high-profile speakers to the University to speak to the community about business and the economy.

This is a free event, but seating is limited. RSVP for the event online at southeast.iu.edu/sanders-series by Nov. 30, 2022.