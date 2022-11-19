Joe Glover recognized as One Southern Indiana Young Professional of the Year

Joe Glover, interim vice chancellor for advancement, alumni, and external affairs, has been honored with the One Southern Indiana James W. Robinson Young Professional of the Year award.

The award, presented to a professional under the age of 40 for their career achievements, community service and the promise they show in being the next generation of business leaders, has been awarded annually since 2014 as part of the One Southern Indiana ONCE Awards.

Named for Jim “JB” Robinson, a successful businessman from Southern Indiana who co-founded Robinson Machine Works with his father and brother, Robinson became involved with civic service after retiring, serving on sixteen different boards of directors and three non-profit boards. The James W. Robinson Junior Achievement Center for Freedom of Enterprise in Louisville is named after Robinson. Robert Eichenberger, Robinson’s stepson, noted that JB was a champion of youth. “He believed wholeheartedly that it is always up to the current generation of leaders to lend a hand and provide guidance to the next generation of leaders,” said Eichenberger.

“I am honored and was surprised to win the James W. Robinson Young Professional of the Year ONCE Award. Mr. Robinson, or J.B. as he was often known, was a very special member of our community,” said Glover. “To win an award bearing his name is humbling to say the least. I want to express my sincere gratitude. I love this community and am proud to represent all the wonderful faculty, staff and students at Indiana University Southeast who help to make a difference in our region every day.”

Glover, a double graduate of IU Southeast, spent 11 years as the Director of Athletics at IU Southeast before transitioning to his current role in advancement. Recognized for his great work in athletics, Joe was named River States Conference Athletic Director of the Year in 2013 and 2018. In May 2013, Glover was also named one of “20 Under 40 Best and Brightest” business professionals in a special edition of the Southern Indiana Business Source magazine. In 2017, Glover was named one of the “Top 20 People to Know in Sports Business” by Louisville’s Business First Magazine. Glover and his wife, Melissa, who met while they attended classes on the IU Southeast campus, live in Southern Indiana with their daughters, Annabelle and Hadley.