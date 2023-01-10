Sincere condolences to the family of D. Jack Mahuron

It is with great regret that we announce that D (Donivan) Jack Mahuron, longtime campus friend and current member of the IU Southeast Board of Advisors, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the age of 96.



A native of Salem, Indiana, Jack was a graduate of Salem High School and attended Clemson University in South Carolina. He was a retired banker having last served as president and vice-chairman of Farmers-Citizens Bank with prior employment at First National Bank of Louisville and National City of Salem-New Albany Banks. Jack was also retired military and served over 45 years in the reserve, retiring as a Major, and was on active duty during WWII and the Korean War.



Believing in serving his community he became a tireless volunteer involved with the establishment of the Washington County Community Foundation, the building and financing of the John Hay Center and Stevens Memorial Museum and the restoration and financing of Beck’s Mill. He served 40 years as a volunteer fireman and was an active 80-year member of the First Christian Church, Salem. His volunteer interests also included the field of education by being a former advisory board member of Indiana University Southeast and the Paul W Ogle Cultural & Community Center.



Up until death he was still serving on committees involving the City of Salem, Washington County, State of Indiana, and the US Army. He was active in politics as a Republican and served as an alternate or delegate to at least five (5) national conventions.



Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 64 years Carol; son Chris (Jane) Godfrey; son John (Laura) Mahuron; daughter Julie (Bruce) Snider; son Joe (Christine) Mahuron; grandchildren Sean Godfrey, Andrew Godfrey, Michael Mahuron, Teddi (Nick) Purkhiser, Joe Snider, Thomas Snider, Shane Mahuron and Grant Mahuron; great grandchildren Reid Mahuron, Wayne Mahuron, James Purkhiser and Sawyer Purkhiser.



Visitations will be held at Dawalt Funeral Home in Salem, Indiana on Tuesday, January 10th from 4 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday after 9 a.m. The funeral will be held Wednesday January 11th at 11 a.m. at Dawalt Funeral Home with interment to follow in Crown Hill Cemetery.



For more information: D. Jack Hahuron obituary.



Please keep the entire Mahuron family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.