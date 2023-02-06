920 students honored for academics at IU Southeast

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (Feb. 6, 2023) – Indiana University Southeast is proud to announce members of the fall 2022 Dean’s List and Chancellor’s List.

For the fall 2022 semester, 266 students made the Chancellor’s List, while 654 students were named to the Dean’s List.

The Dean’s and Chancellor’s lists recognize students who have completed at least 12 graded credit hours each semester and have achieved outstanding semester honors in academics. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale. Those named to the Chancellor’s List received the highest academic honors in the semester.

CHANCELLOR’S LIST

NAME HOMETOWN STATE Ryan Grieves Ottawa Illinois Macy Lynn Funk Austin Indiana Shaylia Kay Jones Austin Indiana Isabella G Stallard Avon Indiana Nathaniel Scott Childers Bedford Indiana Jathan Ritter Bedford Indiana Elijah Timothy Coomer Borden Indiana Annmarie Rose Freshour Borden Indiana Kylee Jordan Moore Borden Indiana Garrett C Sheely Borden Indiana Fiona E Vonderheide Bristow Indiana Sydney Ellen-Marie Kellermeier Brownstown Indiana Wade L. Elliott Campbellsburg Indiana Krista Nicole Martin Cannelton Indiana Abbigail Lynn East Charlestown Indiana Emily Kratz Charlestown Indiana Xiaokun Li Charlestown Indiana Kolby A Mappins Charlestown Indiana Brandi Nicole Morrow Charlestown Indiana Kaitlyn Nein Charlestown Indiana Amber Sue-lynn Ray Charlestown Indiana Jacob Michael Riggs Charlestown Indiana Abigail Marie Schnell Charlestown Indiana Clara Sellers Charlestown Indiana Alex Settles Charlestown Indiana Valerie Jo Webb Charlestown Indiana Ashley Elizabeth Wight Charlestown Indiana Eden Marie Baird Clarksville Indiana Alysa Collard Clarksville Indiana Tyler Eversole Clarksville Indiana Marjony Axtrid Gomez Clarksville Indiana Olivia Llyn McCurdy Clarksville Indiana Emily Rae Perez Clarksville Indiana Rebecca K Risley Clarksville Indiana Hannah Nicole Sweet Clarksville Indiana Abigail Wilhite Clarksville Indiana Jesse Zoeller Clarksville Indiana Cassidy Mychele Olds Commiskey Indiana Emma Claire Bailey Corydon Indiana Brianna Rae Fawver Corydon Indiana Alexis Shae Hornung Corydon Indiana Jessi L Kramer Corydon Indiana Madalyn D Marinc Corydon Indiana Olivia Wilkin Corydon Indiana Jaden Nicole Wingler Corydon Indiana Dathana Grace Wilson Crothersville Indiana Brooklyn A Gonzales Dale Indiana Mason L Napper Depauw Indiana Andrew Michael Swartz Depauw Indiana Kaidyn Ryleigh Hall Elizabeth Indiana Hanna D Mudd Elizabeth Indiana Caleb Syring Elizabeth Indiana Isabella Thompson Elizabeth Indiana Claudia Sloan Fraze English Indiana Amy Reese English Indiana Adalyn De Witt Fishers Indiana Audrey Jane De Witt Fishers Indiana Aiden Bracken De Witt Fishers Indiana Jeffrey R Anderson Floyds Knobs Indiana Megan R Biggerstaff Floyds Knobs Indiana Abby Black Floyds Knobs Indiana Kaitlyn Cooper Floyds Knobs Indiana Amber Dalrymple Floyds Knobs Indiana Makayla N Denton Floyds Knobs Indiana Ryan Charles Drury Floyds Knobs Indiana Jessica Lynn Hartman Floyds Knobs Indiana Kaitlyn L Klain Floyds Knobs Indiana Elliott Francis Lonnemann Floyds Knobs Indiana Andrew J Roy Floyds Knobs Indiana Luke Spine Floyds Knobs Indiana Alexa Grace Stewart Floyds Knobs Indiana Madison R Wathen Floyds Knobs Indiana Isabella Sophia Cordero Fredericksburg Indiana Lily Brown Georgetown Indiana Mikayla Marie Cline Georgetown Indiana Alayna G Gauntt Georgetown Indiana Emma K Gauntt Georgetown Indiana Joshua Hotaling Georgetown Indiana Emily Polk Georgetown Indiana Trevor Robinson Georgetown Indiana Gracie Vanover Georgetown Indiana Bailey Elise Warren Georgetown Indiana Abigail Heine Greendale Indiana Ellie Boehnlein Greenville Indiana Madelynn N Farris Greenville Indiana Scarlett R Hatton Greenville Indiana Ariel M Roberts Greenville Indiana Ysa Jade Fox Guilford Indiana Jacob R Dietrich Henryville Indiana Clayton Wayne Hardesty Henryville Indiana Cameron Elizabeth Kearney Henryville Indiana Olivia Sue Durcholz Huntingburg Indiana Mariana Angeles Martinez Jeffersonville Indiana Camron Armstrong Jeffersonville Indiana Corey N Arnold Jeffersonville Indiana Destiny Makaila Baird Jeffersonville Indiana Jay Vinod Chandiramani Jeffersonville Indiana Andrew J Collins Jeffersonville Indiana Riley A Combs Jeffersonville Indiana Harlee Dawn Dorman Jeffersonville Indiana Kevin Ekart Jeffersonville Indiana Chelsea Nicole Fentress Jeffersonville Indiana Sarah E Fischer Jeffersonville Indiana Samantha M Goins Jeffersonville Indiana Caisey Jo Hale Jeffersonville Indiana Austyn Hardesty Jeffersonville Indiana Tien-Lu Huang Jeffersonville Indiana Kameron Montrez Kery Jeffersonville Indiana Elizabeth Danine Mittel Jeffersonville Indiana Gracy A Noel Jeffersonville Indiana Jeric Usi Nunez Jeffersonville Indiana Annie Ruth Rehnberg Jeffersonville Indiana Joanna E Roy Jeffersonville Indiana Emily Leighton Snow Jeffersonville Indiana Libby Sobieski Jeffersonville Indiana Lilly Lynn Thom Jeffersonville Indiana Christopher Andrew Ballew Jeffersonvlle Indiana Emily Rae End Lanesville Indiana Tyler Hickey Lanesville Indiana Jaymee Katherine Jansa Lanesville Indiana Ashlie N Ripperdan Lanesville Indiana Anastasia J McDaniel Lexington Indiana Katrina Sylvia Joyce Whitaker Lexington Indiana Emma Renee DeCamp Marysville Indiana Savanna Rachelle Wineinger Medora Indiana Stacey Murphy Memphis Indiana Andrew S Wilson Memphis Indiana Grace Elizabeth Bush Mitchell Indiana Eli Abel New Albany Indiana Natalie Ang New Albany Indiana Shaina DeMoss New Albany Indiana Tori Dineen New Albany Indiana Jameson Ray Elkin New Albany Indiana Raegan Feuerbacher New Albany Indiana Sierra Marie French New Albany Indiana Kelly A Gerka New Albany Indiana Austin Grantz New Albany Indiana Jack Wylie Harrison New Albany Indiana Sarah Michelle Harward New Albany Indiana Chris Holley New Albany Indiana Elizabeth L Hutchison New Albany Indiana Kamryn Monet Jermont New Albany Indiana Kenyatta Marie Jordan New Albany Indiana Emma J Kerr New Albany Indiana Emma Jameson Konick New Albany Indiana Molly Lynn Lueken New Albany Indiana Doran Timothy Martin New Albany Indiana Madison Marie Meers New Albany Indiana Haleigh Monks New Albany Indiana Tabitha Reed New Albany Indiana Kevin Corydon Smith New Albany Indiana Morgan Mae Spencer New Albany Indiana Kolina Takara Topel New Albany Indiana Megan Nicole Wood New Albany Indiana Rebekah Young New Albany Indiana Noah Andrew Davis New Salisbury Indiana Hannah M Davis New Salisbury Indiana Justin C Brewer Norman Indiana Dalton James Burge North Vernon Indiana Breann Marie Mefford North Vernon Indiana Abigail Elizabeth Vogel North Vernon Indiana Erica Dawn Workman Orleans Indiana Kaden Rose Lewellyn Paoli Indiana Faith Joelee Wilder Paoli Indiana Shae Calfee Pekin Indiana Gavan Houston Doane Pekin Indiana Riley Hobson Pekin Indiana Marissa A Murphy Pekin Indiana Haley Grace Overton Ramsey Indiana Jennifer Leann Gibson Salem Indiana Meagan Elizabeth Gregerson Salem Indiana Caitlin Elise Johnston Salem Indiana Chase Jamison Kemp Salem Indiana Leah Miller Salem Indiana Khloe Mull Salem Indiana Landon M Suvak Salem Indiana Garrett Keith Wiseman Salem Indiana Tyler E Zink Salem Indiana Hannah R Brown Scottsburg Indiana Tim Jerome Bryant Scottsburg Indiana Mia Nicole Collins Scottsburg Indiana Jaiden Marie Herald Scottsburg Indiana Alee Spicer Scottsburg Indiana Stephanie Nichole Sullivan Scottsburg Indiana William Kristopher Applegate Sellersburg Indiana Monica Rose Broady Sellersburg Indiana Levi Edward Dailey Sellersburg Indiana Eden R. Goodin Sellersburg Indiana Keziah Noelle Jones Sellersburg Indiana Allie Gentry Jones Sellersburg Indiana Carolyn Marie Kannapel Sellersburg Indiana Ashlynn Brooke Kitzmiller Sellersburg Indiana Mariel Hall Nash Sellersburg Indiana Jenna N Rogers Sellersburg Indiana Sarah Rose Ruppel Sellersburg Indiana Haley Jo Renee Sims Sellersburg Indiana Peyton Sparks Sellersburg Indiana Lauren Catherine Stapp Sellersburg Indiana Ben Owen Wei Tompkins Sellersburg Indiana Elizabeth Nicole Williams Sellersburg Indiana Abigail Marie Schmidt Seymour Indiana Michael Goldner Terre Haute Indiana Hayden McCarty Terre Haute Indiana Abigail Marie Knecht Underwood Indiana Anna Grace Knecht Underwood Indiana Megan Whitis Underwood Indiana Simon E Westmeyer Versailles Indiana Emma Grace Wood Versailles Indiana Jesse Jo Ledgerwood Washington Indiana Shelby Nicole Hughes Brooks Kentucky Olivia Grace Curell Crestwood Kentucky Gracie Kaine Crestwood Kentucky Emily M Owen Crestwood Kentucky Aaron Roarx Crestwood Kentucky Kevin F Lincoln Fairdale Kentucky Zoie Danielle Lind Fairdale Kentucky Kaylee Jeanne Newsom Fisherville Kentucky Claire R Lobb Goshen Kentucky Nicholas Tolbert Burdette La Grange Kentucky Dean Fraker La Grange Kentucky Sydney F Jett LaGrange Kentucky Shayla Jett LaGrange Kentucky Ashley Marie Pennington LaGrange Kentucky Emily Marie Ames Louisville Kentucky Brooklyn J Arington Louisville Kentucky Mikayla R Baxter Louisville Kentucky Kendall J Beck Louisville Kentucky De’arra L Brooks Louisville Kentucky Sydney M Brothers Louisville Kentucky Kristen Nicole Parsons Callaway Louisville Kentucky Alizah Ceesay Louisville Kentucky Zoe DeBolt Louisville Kentucky Matthew C Fante Louisville Kentucky Geneva Hendricks Gardner Louisville Kentucky Reece Jordan Grace Louisville Kentucky Garrett Gramig Louisville Kentucky Emily Clare Hirsh Louisville Kentucky Ellie Kenney Louisville Kentucky Taylor Lorraine Klumb Louisville Kentucky Amanda Lay Louisville Kentucky Mason Xiao-long Lin Louisville Kentucky Natalie Manning Louisville Kentucky Paul J Moeller Louisville Kentucky Jit Aaron Mukerji Louisville Kentucky Ruth Munoz Louisville Kentucky Diana K Offutt Louisville Kentucky Aarren Reeves Louisville Kentucky Biscayne Illian Rosenthal Louisville Kentucky Meghan Sanjay Louisville Kentucky Parker D Saylor Louisville Kentucky Anthony T Sego Louisville Kentucky Quinn Silverleaf Louisville Kentucky Sasha Taylor Louisville Kentucky Jenna Marie Watkins Louisville Kentucky Christina Kay White Louisville Kentucky Brian Yuen Louisville Kentucky Ella E Zoeller Louisville Kentucky Casie Danielle Adams Mount Washington Kentucky Quinton J Lanham Mount Washington Kentucky Madison Kays Prospect Kentucky Bailey Shae Payne Prospect Kentucky Devon Erickson Shelbyville Kentucky Patrick Regan Shepherdsville Kentucky Haley Ann Tatasciore Shepherdsville Kentucky Sebastian J Burman Bloomfield Hills Michigan Kara Hance Highland Michigan Christina Stone Bellefonte Pennsylvania

DEAN’S LIST