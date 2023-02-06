Skip to main content
920 students honored for academics at IU Southeast

Feb 6, 2023

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (Feb. 6, 2023) – Indiana University Southeast is proud to announce members of the fall 2022 Dean’s List and Chancellor’s List.

For the fall 2022 semester, 266 students made the Chancellor’s List, while 654 students were named to the Dean’s List.

The Dean’s and Chancellor’s lists recognize students who have completed at least 12 graded credit hours each semester and have achieved outstanding semester honors in academics. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale. Those named to the Chancellor’s List received the highest academic honors in the semester.

CHANCELLOR’S LIST

NAME HOMETOWN STATE
Ryan   Grieves Ottawa Illinois
Macy Lynn Funk Austin Indiana
Shaylia Kay Jones Austin Indiana
Isabella G Stallard Avon Indiana
Nathaniel Scott Childers Bedford Indiana
Jathan   Ritter Bedford Indiana
Elijah Timothy Coomer Borden Indiana
Annmarie Rose Freshour Borden Indiana
Kylee Jordan Moore Borden Indiana
Garrett C Sheely Borden Indiana
Fiona E Vonderheide Bristow Indiana
Sydney Ellen-Marie Kellermeier Brownstown Indiana
Wade L. Elliott Campbellsburg Indiana
Krista Nicole Martin Cannelton Indiana
Abbigail Lynn East Charlestown Indiana
Emily   Kratz Charlestown Indiana
Xiaokun   Li Charlestown Indiana
Kolby A Mappins Charlestown Indiana
Brandi Nicole Morrow Charlestown Indiana
Kaitlyn   Nein Charlestown Indiana
Amber Sue-lynn Ray Charlestown Indiana
Jacob Michael Riggs Charlestown Indiana
Abigail Marie Schnell Charlestown Indiana
Clara   Sellers Charlestown Indiana
Alex   Settles Charlestown Indiana
Valerie Jo Webb Charlestown Indiana
Ashley Elizabeth Wight Charlestown Indiana
Eden Marie Baird Clarksville Indiana
Alysa   Collard Clarksville Indiana
Tyler   Eversole Clarksville Indiana
Marjony Axtrid Gomez Clarksville Indiana
Olivia Llyn McCurdy Clarksville Indiana
Emily Rae Perez Clarksville Indiana
Rebecca K Risley Clarksville Indiana
Hannah Nicole Sweet Clarksville Indiana
Abigail   Wilhite Clarksville Indiana
Jesse   Zoeller Clarksville Indiana
Cassidy Mychele Olds Commiskey Indiana
Emma Claire Bailey Corydon Indiana
Brianna Rae Fawver Corydon Indiana
Alexis Shae Hornung Corydon Indiana
Jessi L Kramer Corydon Indiana
Madalyn D Marinc Corydon Indiana
Olivia   Wilkin Corydon Indiana
Jaden Nicole Wingler Corydon Indiana
Dathana Grace Wilson Crothersville Indiana
Brooklyn A Gonzales Dale Indiana
Mason L Napper Depauw Indiana
Andrew Michael Swartz Depauw Indiana
Kaidyn Ryleigh Hall Elizabeth Indiana
Hanna D Mudd Elizabeth Indiana
Caleb   Syring Elizabeth Indiana
Isabella   Thompson Elizabeth Indiana
Claudia Sloan Fraze English Indiana
Amy   Reese English Indiana
Adalyn   De Witt Fishers Indiana
Audrey Jane De Witt Fishers Indiana
Aiden Bracken De Witt Fishers Indiana
Jeffrey R Anderson Floyds Knobs Indiana
Megan R Biggerstaff Floyds Knobs Indiana
Abby   Black Floyds Knobs Indiana
Kaitlyn   Cooper Floyds Knobs Indiana
Amber   Dalrymple Floyds Knobs Indiana
Makayla N Denton Floyds Knobs Indiana
Ryan Charles Drury Floyds Knobs Indiana
Jessica Lynn Hartman Floyds Knobs Indiana
Kaitlyn L Klain Floyds Knobs Indiana
Elliott Francis Lonnemann Floyds Knobs Indiana
Andrew J Roy Floyds Knobs Indiana
Luke   Spine Floyds Knobs Indiana
Alexa Grace Stewart Floyds Knobs Indiana
Madison R Wathen Floyds Knobs Indiana
Isabella Sophia Cordero Fredericksburg Indiana
Lily   Brown Georgetown Indiana
Mikayla Marie Cline Georgetown Indiana
Alayna G Gauntt Georgetown Indiana
Emma K Gauntt Georgetown Indiana
Joshua   Hotaling Georgetown Indiana
Emily   Polk Georgetown Indiana
Trevor   Robinson Georgetown Indiana
Gracie   Vanover Georgetown Indiana
Bailey Elise Warren Georgetown Indiana
Abigail   Heine Greendale Indiana
Ellie   Boehnlein Greenville Indiana
Madelynn N Farris Greenville Indiana
Scarlett R Hatton Greenville Indiana
Ariel M Roberts Greenville Indiana
Ysa Jade Fox Guilford Indiana
Jacob R Dietrich Henryville Indiana
Clayton Wayne Hardesty Henryville Indiana
Cameron Elizabeth Kearney Henryville Indiana
Olivia Sue Durcholz Huntingburg Indiana
Mariana   Angeles Martinez Jeffersonville Indiana
Camron   Armstrong Jeffersonville Indiana
Corey N Arnold Jeffersonville Indiana
Destiny Makaila Baird Jeffersonville Indiana
Jay Vinod Chandiramani Jeffersonville Indiana
Andrew J Collins Jeffersonville Indiana
Riley A Combs Jeffersonville Indiana
Harlee Dawn Dorman Jeffersonville Indiana
Kevin   Ekart Jeffersonville Indiana
Chelsea Nicole Fentress Jeffersonville Indiana
Sarah E Fischer Jeffersonville Indiana
Samantha M Goins Jeffersonville Indiana
Caisey Jo Hale Jeffersonville Indiana
Austyn   Hardesty Jeffersonville Indiana
Tien-Lu   Huang Jeffersonville Indiana
Kameron Montrez Kery Jeffersonville Indiana
Elizabeth Danine Mittel Jeffersonville Indiana
Gracy A Noel Jeffersonville Indiana
Jeric Usi Nunez Jeffersonville Indiana
Annie Ruth Rehnberg Jeffersonville Indiana
Joanna E Roy Jeffersonville Indiana
Emily Leighton Snow Jeffersonville Indiana
Libby   Sobieski Jeffersonville Indiana
Lilly Lynn Thom Jeffersonville Indiana
Christopher Andrew Ballew Jeffersonvlle Indiana
Emily Rae End Lanesville Indiana
Tyler   Hickey Lanesville Indiana
Jaymee Katherine Jansa Lanesville Indiana
Ashlie N Ripperdan Lanesville Indiana
Anastasia J McDaniel Lexington Indiana
Katrina Sylvia Joyce Whitaker Lexington Indiana
Emma Renee DeCamp Marysville Indiana
Savanna Rachelle Wineinger Medora Indiana
Stacey   Murphy Memphis Indiana
Andrew S Wilson Memphis Indiana
Grace Elizabeth Bush Mitchell Indiana
Eli   Abel New Albany Indiana
Natalie   Ang New Albany Indiana
Shaina   DeMoss New Albany Indiana
Tori   Dineen New Albany Indiana
Jameson Ray Elkin New Albany Indiana
Raegan   Feuerbacher New Albany Indiana
Sierra Marie French New Albany Indiana
Kelly A Gerka New Albany Indiana
Austin   Grantz New Albany Indiana
Jack Wylie Harrison New Albany Indiana
Sarah Michelle Harward New Albany Indiana
Chris   Holley New Albany Indiana
Elizabeth L Hutchison New Albany Indiana
Kamryn Monet Jermont New Albany Indiana
Kenyatta Marie Jordan New Albany Indiana
Emma J Kerr New Albany Indiana
Emma Jameson Konick New Albany Indiana
Molly Lynn Lueken New Albany Indiana
Doran Timothy Martin New Albany Indiana
Madison Marie Meers New Albany Indiana
Haleigh   Monks New Albany Indiana
Tabitha   Reed New Albany Indiana
Kevin Corydon Smith New Albany Indiana
Morgan Mae Spencer New Albany Indiana
Kolina Takara Topel New Albany Indiana
Megan Nicole Wood New Albany Indiana
Rebekah   Young New Albany Indiana
Noah Andrew Davis New Salisbury Indiana
Hannah M Davis New Salisbury Indiana
Justin C Brewer Norman Indiana
Dalton James Burge North Vernon Indiana
Breann Marie Mefford North Vernon Indiana
Abigail Elizabeth Vogel North Vernon Indiana
Erica Dawn Workman Orleans Indiana
Kaden Rose Lewellyn Paoli Indiana
Faith Joelee Wilder Paoli Indiana
Shae   Calfee Pekin Indiana
Gavan Houston Doane Pekin Indiana
Riley   Hobson Pekin Indiana
Marissa A Murphy Pekin Indiana
Haley Grace Overton Ramsey Indiana
Jennifer Leann Gibson Salem Indiana
Meagan Elizabeth Gregerson Salem Indiana
Caitlin Elise Johnston Salem Indiana
Chase Jamison Kemp Salem Indiana
Leah   Miller Salem Indiana
Khloe   Mull Salem Indiana
Landon M Suvak Salem Indiana
Garrett Keith Wiseman Salem Indiana
Tyler E Zink Salem Indiana
Hannah R Brown Scottsburg Indiana
Tim Jerome Bryant Scottsburg Indiana
Mia Nicole Collins Scottsburg Indiana
Jaiden Marie Herald Scottsburg Indiana
Alee   Spicer Scottsburg Indiana
Stephanie Nichole Sullivan Scottsburg Indiana
William Kristopher Applegate Sellersburg Indiana
Monica Rose Broady Sellersburg Indiana
Levi Edward Dailey Sellersburg Indiana
Eden R. Goodin Sellersburg Indiana
Keziah Noelle Jones Sellersburg Indiana
Allie Gentry Jones Sellersburg Indiana
Carolyn Marie Kannapel Sellersburg Indiana
Ashlynn Brooke Kitzmiller Sellersburg Indiana
Mariel Hall Nash Sellersburg Indiana
Jenna N Rogers Sellersburg Indiana
Sarah Rose Ruppel Sellersburg Indiana
Haley Jo Renee Sims Sellersburg Indiana
Peyton   Sparks Sellersburg Indiana
Lauren Catherine Stapp Sellersburg Indiana
Ben Owen Wei Tompkins Sellersburg Indiana
Elizabeth Nicole Williams Sellersburg Indiana
Abigail Marie Schmidt Seymour Indiana
Michael   Goldner Terre Haute Indiana
Hayden   McCarty Terre Haute Indiana
Abigail Marie Knecht Underwood Indiana
Anna Grace Knecht Underwood Indiana
Megan   Whitis Underwood Indiana
Simon E Westmeyer Versailles Indiana
Emma Grace Wood Versailles Indiana
Jesse Jo Ledgerwood Washington Indiana
Shelby Nicole Hughes Brooks Kentucky
Olivia Grace Curell Crestwood Kentucky
Gracie   Kaine Crestwood Kentucky
Emily M Owen Crestwood Kentucky
Aaron   Roarx Crestwood Kentucky
Kevin F Lincoln Fairdale Kentucky
Zoie Danielle Lind Fairdale Kentucky
Kaylee Jeanne Newsom Fisherville Kentucky
Claire R Lobb Goshen Kentucky
Nicholas Tolbert Burdette La Grange Kentucky
Dean   Fraker La Grange Kentucky
Sydney F Jett LaGrange Kentucky
Shayla   Jett LaGrange Kentucky
Ashley Marie Pennington LaGrange Kentucky
Emily Marie Ames Louisville Kentucky
Brooklyn J Arington Louisville Kentucky
Mikayla R Baxter Louisville Kentucky
Kendall J Beck Louisville Kentucky
De’arra L Brooks Louisville Kentucky
Sydney M Brothers Louisville Kentucky
Kristen Nicole Parsons Callaway Louisville Kentucky
Alizah   Ceesay Louisville Kentucky
Zoe   DeBolt Louisville Kentucky
Matthew C Fante Louisville Kentucky
Geneva Hendricks Gardner Louisville Kentucky
Reece Jordan Grace Louisville Kentucky
Garrett   Gramig Louisville Kentucky
Emily Clare Hirsh Louisville Kentucky
Ellie   Kenney Louisville Kentucky
Taylor Lorraine Klumb Louisville Kentucky
Amanda   Lay Louisville Kentucky
Mason Xiao-long Lin Louisville Kentucky
Natalie   Manning Louisville Kentucky
Paul J Moeller Louisville Kentucky
Jit Aaron Mukerji Louisville Kentucky
Ruth   Munoz Louisville Kentucky
Diana K Offutt Louisville Kentucky
Aarren   Reeves Louisville Kentucky
Biscayne Illian Rosenthal Louisville Kentucky
Meghan   Sanjay Louisville Kentucky
Parker D Saylor Louisville Kentucky
Anthony T Sego Louisville Kentucky
Quinn   Silverleaf Louisville Kentucky
Sasha   Taylor Louisville Kentucky
Jenna Marie Watkins Louisville Kentucky
Christina Kay White Louisville Kentucky
Brian   Yuen Louisville Kentucky
Ella E Zoeller Louisville Kentucky
Casie Danielle Adams Mount Washington Kentucky
Quinton J Lanham Mount Washington Kentucky
Madison   Kays Prospect Kentucky
Bailey Shae Payne Prospect Kentucky
Devon   Erickson Shelbyville Kentucky
Patrick   Regan Shepherdsville Kentucky
Haley Ann Tatasciore Shepherdsville Kentucky
Sebastian J Burman Bloomfield Hills Michigan
Kara   Hance Highland Michigan
Christina   Stone Bellefonte Pennsylvania

DEAN’S LIST

NAME HOMETOWN STATE
Daniel C Hoskins  San Diego California
Brooke Haley Forshee  Largo Florida
Kayla   Kulhanek  Downers Grove Illinois
RJ   Nelms  Lawrenceville Illinois
John   Tunnell  Park Ridge Illinois
Xavier Shane Eean Beatrice  Austin Indiana
Kenzie A Carter  Austin Indiana
Sean Matthew Eversole  Austin Indiana
Nicole   Gallagher  Austin Indiana
Tyson Liddell Glenn  Austin Indiana
Ethan Michael Gray  Austin Indiana
Jordan Joseph Robinson  Austin Indiana
Brynlea Rae Bennett  Bedford Indiana
Gracie R Crulo-Rood  Bedford Indiana
Kayla Shay Pritchett  Bedford Indiana
Kelsie Renae Jacob  Birdseye Indiana
Natalie G Schapker  Bloomington Indiana
Zachariah Aaron Sykes  Bloomington Indiana
Alaina Renae Winzeler  Bloomington Indiana
Esther Chepkorir Yebei  Bloomington Indiana
Mary Grace Crick  Borden Indiana
Samuel I Gasper  Borden Indiana
Harmony R Hornback  Borden Indiana
Jakob W. Jawor  Borden Indiana
Courtney Rena Kessinger  Borden Indiana
Joann Marie Newlin  Borden Indiana
Somer R Nolan  Borden Indiana
Marie Katherine Pearson  Borden Indiana
McKenna Brooklynn Ray  Borden Indiana
Sierra Nicole Scott  Borden Indiana
Josie Renee Voyles  Borden Indiana
Morgan Renae Judy  Bristow Indiana
Caitlin Marie Murphy  Brownsburg Indiana
Jami   Christopher  Brownstown Indiana
Riley   Nuss  Brownstown Indiana
Laney M Warren  Brownstown Indiana
Allison Faith Stephens  Butlerville Indiana
Isaiah   Steele  Cambridge City Indiana
Ally   Brown  Campbellsburg Indiana
Nash Lane Huff  Campbellsburg Indiana
Joshua T Huls  Campbellsburg Indiana
Jakobe Gabriel Cain  Cannelton Indiana
Mattie Gene Robertson  Cannelton Indiana
Elaina M Epple  Celestine Indiana
Kimberly Alexandra Bonilla-Escalante  Charlestown Indiana
Rachel Morgan Booth  Charlestown Indiana
Tierra Kathlene Combs  Charlestown Indiana
Carly Rae Dennis  Charlestown Indiana
Trisha Kay Fisher  Charlestown Indiana
Heather M Green  Charlestown Indiana
Grahme Bailey Gregory  Charlestown Indiana
Branden Loyd Harper  Charlestown Indiana
Machayla Laine Hawkins  Charlestown Indiana
Claire   Heichelbech  Charlestown Indiana
Hannah M Hughes  Charlestown Indiana
Brady Nicholas Kilner  Charlestown Indiana
Rachel Renee Li  Charlestown Indiana
Lucia Denyse Lopez  Charlestown Indiana
Alex BrenninLee Maher  Charlestown Indiana
Gabby   Maher  Charlestown Indiana
Kirstin Marie Mason  Charlestown Indiana
Kelsea L Mauk  Charlestown Indiana
Joshua Allen McCoy  Charlestown Indiana
Alyssa M Miller  Charlestown Indiana
Pammy   Minton  Charlestown Indiana
Jessica Elizabeth Orr  Charlestown Indiana
Craig Steven Penick Jr Charlestown Indiana
John David Phipps  Charlestown Indiana
Natalie   Pinedo Jr Charlestown Indiana
Ashlynn Elizabeth Rife  Charlestown Indiana
Natalea Rose Righthouse  Charlestown Indiana
Irene Gonzalez Romero  Charlestown Indiana
Donnie Lee Schoenung  Charlestown Indiana
Kallee   Smith  Charlestown Indiana
Alexis Renee Thompson-Bluehs  Charlestown Indiana
Ricky   Tindle  Charlestown Indiana
Lacey Isabel Tingle  Charlestown Indiana
Karston Rae Watson  Charlestown Indiana
Inkeria Justlin Albert  Clarksville Indiana
Amber M Amend  Clarksville Indiana
Myah Jade Bagshaw  Clarksville Indiana
Benjamin   Baker  Clarksville Indiana
Alexis Danielle Engler  Clarksville Indiana
Sakyia   Farris  Clarksville Indiana
Lexeigh Dannielle Flowers  Clarksville Indiana
Vincent Michael Gonzalez  Clarksville Indiana
Erin M. Jenkins  Clarksville Indiana
Lauren Ray Lindquist  Clarksville Indiana
Jayla Marie Logsdon  Clarksville Indiana
Elizabeth Peyton Mendoza  Clarksville Indiana
Amy Nicole Mobley  Clarksville Indiana
Yajaira   Osorio  Clarksville Indiana
Kylie Shae Perez  Clarksville Indiana
Noah James Roehrig  Clarksville Indiana
Madi Shyann Scalf  Clarksville Indiana
Jayla   Woody  Clarksville Indiana
Haley M Smith  Cloverdale Indiana
Abigail E Bodart  Columbus Indiana
Zach T Butler  Columbus Indiana
Grace Ellen Lorimor  Columbus Indiana
Kaley   Murray  Columbus Indiana
Hailey Rae Sorrells  Columbus Indiana
Madelene R Allen  Corydon Indiana
Haley   Asher  Corydon Indiana
Kendra Nichole Baumgarten  Corydon Indiana
John Rancen Colin  Corydon Indiana
Natalie Lea Crawford  Corydon Indiana
Jacob Aaron Deardorff  Corydon Indiana
Cooper Bradley Desmond  Corydon Indiana
Makenzie Renae Emily  Corydon Indiana
Rebecca   Henderson  Corydon Indiana
Kawehilani K Leffler  Corydon Indiana
Kaitlin   Malone  Corydon Indiana
Harlee R Megnin  Corydon Indiana
Ethan Andrew Miles  Corydon Indiana
Abigail Lynne Milliner  Corydon Indiana
Julia   Montanez  Corydon Indiana
Amelia A Pauly  Corydon Indiana
Aaron Austin Pearson  Corydon Indiana
Natalie   Pigg  Corydon Indiana
Alexis   Rea  Corydon Indiana
Addison Paige Sailor  Corydon Indiana
Evie J Sronce  Corydon Indiana
Frankie Marilyn Wilkerson  Corydon Indiana
Jillian Alizabeth Wise  Corydon Indiana
Arin Joseph Wise  Corydon Indiana
Kara Page Wright  Corydon Indiana
Zoe Lee Akers  Crandall Indiana
Brian Preston Lerud  Crandall Indiana
Cameron Alan Higdon  Depauw Indiana
Gavin C Kaiser  Depauw Indiana
Charlie Faith Robbins  Depauw Indiana
Erin Reese VanOver  Deputy Indiana
Kristen Grace Klosterman  Dupont Indiana
Chloe R Wade  Elberfeld Indiana
Gracie Lee Adams  Elizabeth Indiana
Luke A Duncan  Elizabeth Indiana
Jenna Dawn Haas  Elizabeth Indiana
Kelsey Ann Johnson  Elizabeth Indiana
Erin Brooke Milliner  Elizabeth Indiana
Morgan Rylee Akins  English Indiana
Dylan C Mapp  Evansville Indiana
Megan E Gogel  Ferdinand Indiana
Connor Robert Dixon  Fishers Indiana
Lily   Lockwood  Florence Indiana
Logan David Applewhite  Floyds Knobs Indiana
Azzam Belal Azzam  Floyds Knobs Indiana
Bailey Madison Beck  Floyds Knobs Indiana
Isaiah Dietrich Coffey  Floyds Knobs Indiana
Caroline Rose Eckart  Floyds Knobs Indiana
Haven D Enlow  Floyds Knobs Indiana
Kylie Nichole Gibson  Floyds Knobs Indiana
Braeden Gabriel Headrick  Floyds Knobs Indiana
Rachel   Hoffmann  Floyds Knobs Indiana
Jessica   Li  Floyds Knobs Indiana
Taylor D Lockhart  Floyds Knobs Indiana
Lola G Lynch  Floyds Knobs Indiana
Kait Elizabeth Marler  Floyds Knobs Indiana
Bailey Michelle McLean  Floyds Knobs Indiana
William Henry Pierce  Floyds Knobs Indiana
Anna   Polston  Floyds Knobs Indiana
Ethan   Thornton  Floyds Knobs Indiana
Madeline J Ulaszek  Floyds Knobs Indiana
Miranda Taylor Veatch  Floyds Knobs Indiana
Luke   Vick  Floyds Knobs Indiana
Gavin A Vogt  Floyds Knobs Indiana
Jasmyn L Watts  Floyds Knobs Indiana
McKinnon R Hoke  Fredericksburg Indiana
Emilee E Organ  Freelandville Indiana
John C Brown  Georgetown Indiana
Emily Lynn Butrum  Georgetown Indiana
Luke   Facer  Georgetown Indiana
Jonah   Facer  Georgetown Indiana
Canaan Harris Ferry  Georgetown Indiana
Marty   Finerty  Georgetown Indiana
Hannah Bailey Graves  Georgetown Indiana
Kathrine Grace Hale  Georgetown Indiana
Aubrey Janice Hertle  Georgetown Indiana
Annie Isabella Hunchman  Georgetown Indiana
Brooklyn   Hunley  Georgetown Indiana
Kendall G Little  Georgetown Indiana
Zachary Lawrence Milliner  Georgetown Indiana
Audrey F Munford  Georgetown Indiana
Madison   Nichols  Georgetown Indiana
Molly Marie Ottersbach  Georgetown Indiana
Cheri Anne Receveur  Georgetown Indiana
Drew Allen Savage  Georgetown Indiana
Lucas Harrison Schneider  Georgetown Indiana
Alexa D Seiferid  Georgetown Indiana
Vanessa Christina Hope Seymour  Georgetown Indiana
Sydney G Thomas  Georgetown Indiana
Taryn Layne Weddle  Georgetown Indiana
Laura Abbygail Zachow  Georgetown Indiana
Emma Nichole Behrman  Greenville Indiana
Kendall Rhea Brown  Greenville Indiana
Will Patrick Canning  Greenville Indiana
Aidan Charlie Dethy  Greenville Indiana
Sarah I Lundy  Greenville Indiana
Kaylyn Kathleen McGehee  Greenville Indiana
Brittany   Miller  Greenville Indiana
Isabelle R Mullins  Greenville Indiana
Amy R Standiford  Greenville Indiana
Victoria   Trepal  Greenville Indiana
Brianna N Waggoner  Greenville Indiana
Morgan Taylor Huttsell  Hanover Indiana
Elizabeth   Scianni  Hanover Indiana
Kristin Elaine Thorpe  Hanover Indiana
Blaine M Blevins  Hardinsburg Indiana
Landon David Blevins  Hardinsburg Indiana
Jennifer C Turner  Heltonville Indiana
Elise Marie Coleman  Henryville Indiana
Samantha   Dietrich  Henryville Indiana
Mia Nicole Grace Gilles  Henryville Indiana
Tyler Jayden Kelly  Henryville Indiana
Shanda Nicole Lee  Henryville Indiana
Tiffany Rae Ann Leister  Henryville Indiana
Lauren Renee Lovins  Henryville Indiana
Megan Elaine Medlock  Henryville Indiana
Patrick Joseph Williams  Henryville Indiana
Cassidy R Wright  Henryville Indiana
Tyler Isaac Brown  Holland Indiana
Kendall Dawn Radabaugh  Huntingburg Indiana
Shelby Grace Worden  Huntingburg Indiana
ADEKEMI ADENIKE ARIYO  Indianapolis Indiana
Michael   Atwood  Indianapolis Indiana
Alana Danae Leggins  Indianapolis Indiana
Katy   Panetta  Indianapolis Indiana
Averee Grace Yoder  Indianapolis Indiana
Eli C Franks  Jasper Indiana
Vanessa   Alcantar  Jeffersonville Indiana
Griffin Tyler Anderson  Jeffersonville Indiana
Kevin A Ballew  Jeffersonville Indiana
Daniel Jordan Barrett  Jeffersonville Indiana
Jacob P Bifone  Jeffersonville Indiana
Haley N Brightwell  Jeffersonville Indiana
Dakota   Busby  Jeffersonville Indiana
Lilly Kathryn Carkuff  Jeffersonville Indiana
Sydni   Casey  Jeffersonville Indiana
Carson Robert Cox  Jeffersonville Indiana
Sara   Craft  Jeffersonville Indiana
Audrey G Dickson  Jeffersonville Indiana
Emma Kathryn Ellis  Jeffersonville Indiana
Jabari   Ellis  Jeffersonville Indiana
William Tyler Frantz  Jeffersonville Indiana
Logan A Gilles  Jeffersonville Indiana
Blake Patrick Glaab  Jeffersonville Indiana
Kelsey Joy Goodwin  Jeffersonville Indiana
Ethan J Hamby  Jeffersonville Indiana
Darah Charlesie Hayes  Jeffersonville Indiana
Lycan   Heacock  Jeffersonville Indiana
Allison Renee Hodgson  Jeffersonville Indiana
Bayley Renee Hornback  Jeffersonville Indiana
Tyler Zavier Howard  Jeffersonville Indiana
Tabby E Jackson  Jeffersonville Indiana
Maira   Kusherova  Jeffersonville Indiana
Imani Christianne Maene  Jeffersonville Indiana
Keegan Lyle Merritt  Jeffersonville Indiana
Lilly   Mills  Jeffersonville Indiana
Katie Elizabeth Monroe  Jeffersonville Indiana
Kellen   Morrow  Jeffersonville Indiana
Emily   Olascoaga  Jeffersonville Indiana
Hilton Davis Owen  Jeffersonville Indiana
Ren   Patterson  Jeffersonville Indiana
Isabella Megan Paul  Jeffersonville Indiana
Eugene J Pirozek  Jeffersonville Indiana
Michael   Quick  Jeffersonville Indiana
Bailey Dawn Ramer  Jeffersonville Indiana
Elizabeth   Roig-Martinez  Jeffersonville Indiana
Christopher James Schneider  Jeffersonville Indiana
Alexa   Sheffield  Jeffersonville Indiana
Alecia   Simonis  Jeffersonville Indiana
Isaiah Jacob Simonis  Jeffersonville Indiana
Abigayle Marie Stark  Jeffersonville Indiana
Kelsey   Watts  Jeffersonville Indiana
Joshua Michael Williams  Jeffersonville Indiana
Zheng F Zheng  Jeffersonville Indiana
Josiah   Pohl  Jeffersonvlle Indiana
Justine Sterling Stone  Laconia Indiana
Madison Kathleen Adams  Lanesville Indiana
Emma Rose Campbell  Lanesville Indiana
Emily Rae End  Lanesville Indiana
Hunter Michael Hale  Lanesville Indiana
Dylan Joseph Hampton  Lanesville Indiana
Samuel Lee Johnathan Haney  Lanesville Indiana
presley   haworth  Lanesville Indiana
Lauren Michael McGrath  Lanesville Indiana
Emily   North  Lanesville Indiana
Mackenzie   Pavey  Lanesville Indiana
Brianna   Prior  Lanesville Indiana
Emily   Smith  Lanesville Indiana
Laken Dawn Hollen  Leavenworth Indiana
Noah Wayne Talley  Leavenworth Indiana
Jaidyn A Horrom  Leopold Indiana
Valarie   Olberding  Leopold Indiana
Emily Nicole Cumbee  Lexington Indiana
Brooklyn   Stidham  Lexington Indiana
Crystal M. Bayne  Madison Indiana
Morgan Jade Cahall  Madison Indiana
Gabe   Caudill  Madison Indiana
Jordan Denise Dunaway  Marengo Indiana
Abby   Young  Martinsville Indiana
Gina Donna Esparza  Marysville Indiana
Katelyn   Moore  Marysville Indiana
Emily Marie Gunther  Mauckport Indiana
Noah Brendan Belviy  Memphis Indiana
Christian Forrest Graf  Memphis Indiana
Austin Levi Gross  Memphis Indiana
Natalie A Lewis  Memphis Indiana
Mack   McCutcheon  Memphis Indiana
Derek Ray Sinex  Memphis Indiana
Anna   Tomes  Memphis Indiana
Abby   Whitlock  Memphis Indiana
Nick   Fow  Milltown Indiana
Brooklyn   Gibbs  Mount Vernon Indiana
Garrett Julien Bessinger  Nabb Indiana
Taylor   James  Nabb Indiana
Summer Lee Raines  Nabb Indiana
Elisa   Abundis Vazquez  New Albany Indiana
Haley Alyse Adams-LeMaster  New Albany Indiana
Casandra Paloma Angeles  New Albany Indiana
Emma C Arnold  New Albany Indiana
Alexandra Lebeth Ballew  New Albany Indiana
Allie Mae Bedell  New Albany Indiana
Hannah M Beickman  New Albany Indiana
Jenny   Belarma  New Albany Indiana
Hannah Marie Bissig  New Albany Indiana
Emma Marie Briscoe  New Albany Indiana
Cate Wesley Brizendine  New Albany Indiana
Chloe Layne Brown  New Albany Indiana
Tanner Scott Burch  New Albany Indiana
Brianna Hope Caswell  New Albany Indiana
Cai Henriette-Cezanne Celestin  New Albany Indiana
Lilly Elise Chapman  New Albany Indiana
Nancy Elizabeth Clark  New Albany Indiana
Kayla N Combs  New Albany Indiana
Quintin Taylor Condra  New Albany Indiana
Rebekah M. Cooper  New Albany Indiana
Owen   Cornell  New Albany Indiana
Christopher Earl Crawford  New Albany Indiana
Hailey Ambar Cruz Pereyra  New Albany Indiana
Jessi   Davis  New Albany Indiana
Devan Matthew Davis  New Albany Indiana
Caitlin Nicole DeWeese  New Albany Indiana
Victoria C Doty  New Albany Indiana
Bethany Nicole Eldridge  New Albany Indiana
Meg E England  New Albany Indiana
Will   Eplion  New Albany Indiana
Hayley Rebekah Ferguson  New Albany Indiana
Kasmira Lynn Frazier  New Albany Indiana
Brittany Belle Gebby  New Albany Indiana
Autumn   Grantz  New Albany Indiana
Paige A Hall  New Albany Indiana
Michael Paul Haynes  New Albany Indiana
Brayden N Hazelwood  New Albany Indiana
Charity   Hop  New Albany Indiana
Ryan Caleb Hurst  New Albany Indiana
Garrett Cole Kellogg  New Albany Indiana
Dylan   Kost  New Albany Indiana
Alena Nicole McMillan  New Albany Indiana
Jillian Morgan Mifflin  New Albany Indiana
Isaac T Minton  New Albany Indiana
Nick   Mitchell  New Albany Indiana
Kaleb Adrian Newton  New Albany Indiana
Dannon Leif Olsen  New Albany Indiana
Mya Kristine Ong  New Albany Indiana
Justin Scott Pourteau  New Albany Indiana
Carson James Price  New Albany Indiana
Elliott   Ramey  New Albany Indiana
Rachel D Rhodes  New Albany Indiana
Janasia   Ricketts  New Albany Indiana
Jae Hollon Riggs  New Albany Indiana
Jake Michael Rodski  New Albany Indiana
Tyler Joseph Schaefer  New Albany Indiana
Hannah Taylor Scott  New Albany Indiana
Ally   Sharp  New Albany Indiana
Ellis   Sigafoos  New Albany Indiana
Katy L Sloan  New Albany Indiana
Molly Kathleen Sneed  New Albany Indiana
Natalie Ray Stewart  New Albany Indiana
Megan J Swartz  New Albany Indiana
Ellie   Taherpour  New Albany Indiana
Misty Diana Vermillion  New Albany Indiana
Charles P Villar  New Albany Indiana
Cameron Michael Vissing  New Albany Indiana
Nykayla R Whitt  New Albany Indiana
Kristin Elizabeth Winchell  New Albany Indiana
Nathan M Wood  New Albany Indiana
Alexis   Blessinger  New Salisbury Indiana
Alicia Dawn Oakley  New Salisbury Indiana
Andrew Matthew Weston  New Salisbury Indiana
Sadie   Rosenberger  Noblesville Indiana
Canaan J Clark  North Vernon Indiana
Haley Grace Pittman  North Vernon Indiana
Isabella JoAnn Gehl  Orleans Indiana
Gizzy Rose Barger  Otisco Indiana
Ryan Parker Haymon  Otisco Indiana
Scott Andrew Ulrich  Otisco Indiana
Corey Lucas Funk  Palmyra Indiana
Kaylee Ann Harris  Palmyra Indiana
Amanda Gayle Bowles  Paoli Indiana
ZoraAnn Leona Woodsmall  Paoli Indiana
Elliott Byron Brown  Pekin Indiana
Garrett Mitchell Churchman  Pekin Indiana
Tristan Cole Doane  Pekin Indiana
Maycie   Gilliatt  Pekin Indiana
Randall Cole Hoehn  Pekin Indiana
Gabriel Elisha Robinson  Pekin Indiana
Olivia P Sowder  Pekin Indiana
Shane M Terrell  Pekin Indiana
Haylee G Allen  Ramsey Indiana
Bryce R Delaney  Ramsey Indiana
Zachary Carmen Hougland  Ramsey Indiana
Gavin Jacob Knust  Saint Anthony Indiana
Emily Ann Flamion  Saint Croix Indiana
Joey   Beyster  Salem Indiana
Serena Sue Boofer  Salem Indiana
Holden Maguire Bowsman  Salem Indiana
Michaela E Callaway  Salem Indiana
Kayla Anne Cauble  Salem Indiana
James Andrew Cooper  Salem Indiana
Brandon   Corbin  Salem Indiana
Karli Ilyssa Denny  Salem Indiana
Jedidiah Grant Hopkins  Salem Indiana
Triston   Miller  Salem Indiana
Lettie Marie Nice  Salem Indiana
Jennifer Gail Pavey  Salem Indiana
Abigail   Shields  Salem Indiana
Karly JoAnn Sweeney  Salem Indiana
Aspen Snow White  Salem Indiana
Zachary Thomas Wiseman  Salem Indiana
Kylee Lynn Boardman  Scipio Indiana
Tristen   Hunsinger  Scipio Indiana
Alexander   Hupp Sr Scipio Indiana
Blake   Bischoff  Scottsburg Indiana
Emily   Butler  Scottsburg Indiana
Abby Christine Colson  Scottsburg Indiana
Sam   Dawson  Scottsburg Indiana
Lauren Nicole Jeffries  Scottsburg Indiana
Emily Danielle Justice  Scottsburg Indiana
Gianna Marie Lewis  Scottsburg Indiana
Mallorie Meghan Mayer  Scottsburg Indiana
Grant Christopher Petty  Scottsburg Indiana
Baylee Jean Riley  Scottsburg Indiana
Jessica Marie Ward  Scottsburg Indiana
Reilly Emma Anderson  Sellersburg Indiana
Lesly Falcon Barnette  Sellersburg Indiana
Gracie   Beck  Sellersburg Indiana
Logan Michael Bunch  Sellersburg Indiana
Kylie Anne Campbell  Sellersburg Indiana
Heather E Carter  Sellersburg Indiana
Riley Grace Case  Sellersburg Indiana
Muskaan   Chaudhry  Sellersburg Indiana
Jonathan William Clark  Sellersburg Indiana
Katie   Emly  Sellersburg Indiana
Emma Elizabeth Fletcher  Sellersburg Indiana
James N Gilbert  Sellersburg Indiana
Ella Claire Gilbert  Sellersburg Indiana
Logan   Hudson  Sellersburg Indiana
Jordan Michael Johnson  Sellersburg Indiana
Gabrielle Rose Kremer  Sellersburg Indiana
Elyse Nicole Kristiansen  Sellersburg Indiana
Caleb Thomas Lane  Sellersburg Indiana
Sokheang   Leang  Sellersburg Indiana
Kristin   Lewter  Sellersburg Indiana
Gannon M McClain  Sellersburg Indiana
Cheyenne Nicole Scout McDaniel  Sellersburg Indiana
Daniel C Miller  Sellersburg Indiana
Rachel Meta Mulumba  Sellersburg Indiana
Chase Matthew Murley  Sellersburg Indiana
Garett Russell Nash  Sellersburg Indiana
Colleen   O’Hara  Sellersburg Indiana
Jessica Marshall Oltman  Sellersburg Indiana
Tyler Krew Orberson  Sellersburg Indiana
Matthew   Powell  Sellersburg Indiana
Hailey   Razer  Sellersburg Indiana
Johnna Renee Reiter  Sellersburg Indiana
Jordan Kalia Sahibi  Sellersburg Indiana
Brady A Schuler  Sellersburg Indiana
Andre   Staley  Sellersburg Indiana
Lane P Taylor  Sellersburg Indiana
Brie Mari Troy  Sellersburg Indiana
David Calvin Wade  Sellersburg Indiana
Danielle Kai Whitehouse  Sellersburg Indiana
Bryce L Hatton  Seymour Indiana
Emilee Suzanne Lang  Seymour Indiana
Jened   Layman  Seymour Indiana
Sophia Gabrielle Ann Mains  Seymour Indiana
McKenzie R Purkhiser  Seymour Indiana
Allison L Stuckwisch  Seymour Indiana
Haley Brooke Williams  Seymour Indiana
Ella   Wingler  Seymour Indiana
Glenn Richard Justice  Shelbyville Indiana
Gabe Sylvan Yonto  South Bend Indiana
Briann Nicole Hager  Taswell Indiana
Kyra Lynn Beier  Tell City Indiana
Tray Michael Haaff  Tell City Indiana
Kammie-Jo Loretta Hayes  Tell City Indiana
Bailee Jo Johnson  Tell City Indiana
Hannah Elizabeth Jones  Tell City Indiana
Kara Elizabeth Neyenhaus  Tell City Indiana
Bree   Noland  Tell City Indiana
Bryon   Reid  Tell City Indiana
Olivia Madison Werner  Tell City Indiana
Taylor Rayne Hoggatt  Terre Haute Indiana
Samuel Louie Wilkinson  Terre Haute Indiana
Megan E Jourden  Underwood Indiana
Suzanne Meredith Maas  Underwood Indiana
Shane   Sartell  Underwood Indiana
Waylon Cain Bramer  Vallonia Indiana
Rebekah I Luff  Velpen Indiana
Rachel Elizabeth Wood  Versailles Indiana
Christopher Scott King  Vevay Indiana
Meredith Rose Weiss  Vincennes Indiana
Eddie   Cox  Westfield Indiana
Garrett   Hill  Zionsville Indiana
Luke William Schafer  Leawood Kansas
Jennifer   Isaac  Brooks Kentucky
Leah   McKinley  Buckner Kentucky
Cameron James Cadima  Crestwood Kentucky
Luke   Stone  Crestwood Kentucky
Katherine Lynn Carrier  Ekron Kentucky
Abby Rose Ruzanka  Eminence Kentucky
Huda   Aldayyeni  Fairdale Kentucky
Megan   Peazzoni  Fairdale Kentucky
Noah Michael Anderson  La Grange Kentucky
Eli C DeBurger  La Grange Kentucky
Casey Thomas Smith  La Grange Kentucky
Edeliza Pabalan Capitulo  LaGrange Kentucky
Lauren Suzanne Shufeldt  Lebanon Junction Kentucky
Elijah Alexander Allgeier  Louisville Kentucky
Brian   Alvey  Louisville Kentucky
Alyse Monet’ Baker  Louisville Kentucky
Charice   Baldon  Louisville Kentucky
Saylem Lynn Baril  Louisville Kentucky
Elaine   Bauerle  Louisville Kentucky
Kendall Faith Berry  Louisville Kentucky
Summer   Bliss  Louisville Kentucky
Caitlin M Boeschel  Louisville Kentucky
Jeanette   Brown  Louisville Kentucky
Bri   Brown  Louisville Kentucky
Natalie   Bruner  Louisville Kentucky
Sherief   Bryant  Louisville Kentucky
Kiara D. Burton  Louisville Kentucky
Layla Marie Campbell  Louisville Kentucky
Robert B Carson  Louisville Kentucky
Emma Rose Cook  Louisville Kentucky
Austin Eoin Corbett  Louisville Kentucky
Hannah Jenay Corus  Louisville Kentucky
Christina   Crockett  Louisville Kentucky
Kristopher Robbin Daugherty  Louisville Kentucky
Garrett   DeWitt  Louisville Kentucky
Jasmin Mone’ Dixon  Louisville Kentucky
Russell Colton Duff  Louisville Kentucky
Raymond Frederick Dunda III Louisville Kentucky
Logan Joshua Ecken  Louisville Kentucky
Amber Layla Embry  Louisville Kentucky
Lauren Rose Enderle  Louisville Kentucky
Conner J Fries  Louisville Kentucky
Nicholas A Gathof  Louisville Kentucky
Virginia A Gilbert  Louisville Kentucky
Devin Kane Goodrow  Louisville Kentucky
Arielle Destini Greiner  Louisville Kentucky
Christian   Grosskopf  Louisville Kentucky
Rama   Hammami  Louisville Kentucky
Alexander Lane Hasty  Louisville Kentucky
Ian Patrick Helmon  Louisville Kentucky
Keagan B Hoffman  Louisville Kentucky
Julia   Holland  Louisville Kentucky
Chance D Howard  Louisville Kentucky
Melina BraeLynn Hunt  Louisville Kentucky
Jaivaughn Terrell Jackson  Louisville Kentucky
Morgan Elizabeth James  Louisville Kentucky
Noah Clayton Janssen  Louisville Kentucky
Helen Elizabeth Johnston  Louisville Kentucky
Casey   Jordan  Louisville Kentucky
Angel   Jordan  Louisville Kentucky
Rachel Anne Keens  Louisville Kentucky
Jackie   Kelly  Louisville Kentucky
Lindsey Michelle Kelty  Louisville Kentucky
Jesse Lee Kennedy  Louisville Kentucky
Cheyenne   Kessinger  Louisville Kentucky
Hayden C Knight  Louisville Kentucky
Rhonda M. Lawson  Louisville Kentucky
Blade   Lazrovitch  Louisville Kentucky
Kayla   Lewis  Louisville Kentucky
Myan Thi Mai  Louisville Kentucky
Molly Angel McDonald  Louisville Kentucky
Niaza J. Mcelroy  Louisville Kentucky
Sarah   McGalliard  Louisville Kentucky
Luke Ammon Miller  Louisville Kentucky
Nikkolas Karl Kameananaikuliaikanuu Minton  Louisville Kentucky
Madelyn Claire Morales  Louisville Kentucky
Anna Leigh Lister Mullen  Louisville Kentucky
Lauren   Mulvey  Louisville Kentucky
Emily   Muncy  Louisville Kentucky
Chet Nath Pathak  Louisville Kentucky
Chase   Patton  Louisville Kentucky
Serena Shanti Phulpagar  Louisville Kentucky
Amee Marie Pierce  Louisville Kentucky
Dallas Anthony Pierce  Louisville Kentucky
Emmy   Ralph  Louisville Kentucky
Jorden Nicholas Render  Louisville Kentucky
Keivonna Marie Riley  Louisville Kentucky
Victor Alejandro Santiago Loredo  Louisville Kentucky
Mady Jewell Searcy  Louisville Kentucky
Caleb W Segree  Louisville Kentucky
Katelin V Skirvin  Louisville Kentucky
Ashley Brooke Smith  Louisville Kentucky
Caylee   Staton  Louisville Kentucky
Samuel Vance Steele III Louisville Kentucky
Kathy Janel Suarez  Louisville Kentucky
Jomar J Sullivan  Louisville Kentucky
Heavenly S Tanner  Louisville Kentucky
Katelyn Ann Templeman  Louisville Kentucky
Justin Hiroshi Toyama  Louisville Kentucky
Thomas W Tudor  Louisville Kentucky
Miriam Lisseth Valle Mendoza  Louisville Kentucky
Cody Thomas Vaughn  Louisville Kentucky
Matthew Keith Waldeck  Louisville Kentucky
Nicki Jean Walden  Louisville Kentucky
Anthony De’Wayne Wales Jr Louisville Kentucky
Casey Ann Weber  Louisville Kentucky
Michael Gregory Weeks  Louisville Kentucky
Chase Jacob Whitt  Louisville Kentucky
Caitlyn Marie Wilder  Louisville Kentucky
Ben Alan Wilga  Louisville Kentucky
Jonah Robert Wilga  Louisville Kentucky
Ali   Willan  Louisville Kentucky
Amanda K Williams  Louisville Kentucky
Alexander D Yurt  Louisville Kentucky
Noah Alan Burrows  Pendleton Kentucky
Ethan Connor Houser  Pewee Valley Kentucky
Hayden Douglas Mays  Pewee Valley Kentucky
Savannah Elizabeth Speaker  Pewee Valley Kentucky
Ava Q Minnery  Prospect Kentucky
Brooke M Ryan  Prospect Kentucky
Rory James Stiff  Prospect Kentucky
Zachary John Stratton  Prospect Kentucky
Alex Sky Seley  Radcliff Kentucky
Jillian T Cornish  Saint Anthony Kentucky
Nichole   Patterson  Shelbyville Kentucky
Logan Miles Dorsey  Shepherdsville Kentucky
Madison Lynne Duane  Shepherdsville Kentucky
Gail   Hooper  Shepherdsville Kentucky
Kenadi Rae Huckabee  Shepherdsville Kentucky
Jazz   Strope  Shepherdsville Kentucky
Erin Nicole Curtsinger  Taylorsville Kentucky
Blake Taylor Cook  Waddy Kentucky
Cade Jagger Burman  Bloomfield Hills Michigan
Bryce   Trail  Sturgis Michigan
Adalyn E Wright  Bluffton Ohio
Nelia   Alvarez  Cincinnati Ohio
Sophia   Giamo  Blue Bell Pennsylvania
Shannon N Linn  Nixon Texas

Author

Nancy Jo Trafton

