IU Southeast Online Degree Programs Ranked Among Highest in Nation

Indiana University has been recognized for excellence in online education in the 2023 U.S. News and World Report Best Online Programs rankings. The undergraduate Bachelor of Science in business administration offered through IU Southeast is ranked 20th nationally. IU ranked No. 1 in Indiana and tied for 21st nationally among online bachelor’s degree programs. IU Online programs were also noted as top programs for veterans.

IU Online is a collaboration among IU campuses to offer many fully-online undergraduate and graduate degree and certificate programs to students both local and worldwide. Indiana University Southeast offers over 25 fully online degree programs .

“Our IU Online students are seeking excellent degree programs that can fit in their schedules, whether that’s due to work, family responsibilities or any number of other roles they may have outside the classroom,” said Susan Sciame-Giesecke, vice president for regional campuses and online education. “IU Online continues to expand the number of degree programs offered, providing flexible, high-quality options for students of any age and in any stage of life looking to achieve their educational goals and advance their careers.” For information on IU Online undergraduate and graduate degree and certificate programs offered through IU Southeast, visit our academic degree search website.