IU Southeast to host Graduate Business Information Session

New Albany, Ind. (February 24, 2023) – The Indiana University Southeast School of Business is hosting an information session for students interested in graduate business programs.

The session will be 5:30-7:30 p.m., Thursday, March 2, at the IU Southeast Graduate Center at 300 Water Tower Square in Jeffersonville.

The graduate business programs at IU Southeast are among the best in the nation. The Princeton Review recently named IU Southeast a “best” business school in its 2023 annual business school rankings.

New this year, is a revamped format for the Master of Business Administration (MBA). The 30 credit hour program will be delivered in convenient 8-week sessions and offer flexible concentrations that can be added in accounting, human resources management, management, finance, or business data analytics.

At the information session, students interested in earning a Master of Business Administration (MBA), a Master of Science in Strategic Finance (MSSF) or a Master of Science in Management (MSM) will be able to:

Meet faculty who teach in the programs

Hear from current students about their experiences in the programs

Receive application materials

Learn about the application and admissions process

Network with peers

Participants who hold undergraduate degrees in non-business fields can take the Quick Start Foundations courses that provide the essential business knowledge for success in the MBA or MSSF programs. These classes can be completed online in one semester.

RSVP online or email iusmba@ius.edu. For more information, please call (812) 941-2364.