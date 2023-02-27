IU Southeast School of Business makes Princeton Review “Best of” list for 17th year

For the 17th consecutive year, the IU Southeast School of Business has been named an outstanding business school, according to The Princeton ReviewÒ. The education services company recently named the school’s on-campus MBA program to its list of Best Business Schools for 2023.

The program has been so honored every year since 2006.

“All of the b-schools that made our list for 2023 deliver exceptional business education and programs,” said Rob Franek, The Princeton Review’s Editor-in-Chief. “We commend them for their excellent academics, and we recommend them highly to prospective MBA applicants.”

The Princeton Review editors weigh more than 60 data points in making their selections for their annual Best Business Schools lists. The selections for the 2023 list considered data from surveys the company conducted in 2021-22 of administrators at 243 schools offering on-campus MBA programs as well as surveys over the past three academic years of 20,300 students enrolled in the programs.

The administrator survey requests data on topics from academic offerings, faculty, and career services to admission and graduation rates. The student survey asks students to rate their school’s academics, professors, administrators, and career services and to report on its campus culture as well as their career plans.

The IU Southeast School of Business is accredited by the Association of Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) International. Only eight percent of business schools worldwide achieve that status. Additionally, IU Southeast students consistently score in the top 10-15 percent of the national Educational Testing Service (ETS) major field test exams.

In fall 2022, the School of Business announced changes to the MBA program, streamlining from 38 to 30 credit hours for completion. Most students can finish the MBA program in 15 months. Classes are offered in eight-week sessions to accelerate completion time and are offered in-person, online or in a hybrid format.

Also announced in fall, the IU Southeast School of Business now offers five concentrations in the MBA program—account, human resources management, management, finance, and business data analytics. Students can add these concentrations to their basic MBA with an additional six to nine credit hours.

“We are always adapting our programs and striving for excellence, which is recognized in this accolade,” said Dr. David Eplion, dean of the School of Business. “Our faculty and staff are attuned to the changing needs of both students and employers, and we respond to these needs. Employers report a high degree of satisfaction with our graduates. They like that we are at the forefront of teaching the skills needed for modern business in today’s world. When you couple that with our flexibility and affordability, the IU Southeast School of Business programs, and specifically our MBA offerings, provide something not found in other programs in the region.”