World premiere of three commissioned cello concerti at IU Southeast on April 12

Fans of new music will have a unique opportunity to hear the premiere of three recently commissioned cello concertos on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. in the Stem Concert Hall at the Paul W. Ogle Cultural & Community Center on the Indiana University Southeast campus. Nou Edition, will be performed by the NouLou Chamber Players featuring Louisville Orchestra principal cellist, Nicholas Finch, and conducted by Kansas City Symphony Assistant Conductor, Jason Seber.

Composers “Ljova”, Alyssa Weinberg and Dorian Wallace composed the pieces which will be recorded live, for a debut album by NouLou.

Founded in 2015, the NouLou Chamber Players are the brainchild of cellist Cecelia Huerta-Lauf and Laura De St. Croix, violinist. Today, the group of 20 active members, many from the Louisville Orchestra, perform live concerts throughout Louisville and nurture future performers through a coaching program with the Louisville Youth Orchestra Master Chamber Players, Louisville Academy of Music and the University of Louisville School of Music Composition Department and New Music Festival.

Tickets to the live performance and recording session are $18 for adults and $8 for students, with valid school ID. All seating is general admission. The show will last approximately 90 minutes. Tickets may be purchased online at www.oglecenter.com, in person at the Ogle Center box office located at 4201 Grant Line Road in New Albany, Indiana, or by calling the box office at (812) 941-2525.

The performance of the commissioned concertos is due in part to the generous network of supporters, The Gheens Foundation and The Alice M. Ditson Fund.

For more information on the concert, contact the Ogle Center at (812) 941-2525 or oglemail@ius.edu.