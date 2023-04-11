IU Southeast 2030: Building on Strengths, Expanding our Impact

NEW ALBANY, (April 11, 2023) – Indiana University Southeast announced Tuesday, a new seven-year strategic plan to coincide with the Indiana University 2030 plan. For the IU Southeast campus, that means a continuation of many key initiatives such as expanding efforts to grow student success and graduation rates and new efforts that will propel the institution to take on leadership roles in undergraduate research, workforce development, and community engagement.

Endorsed by the Indiana University Board of Trustees at its April 7 meeting, IU 2030 consists of a comprehensive university-wide plan and eight individual plans for each of the university’s campuses and the IU School of Medicine, with objectives and metrics for success across three strategic pillars. The three foundational pillars of IU 2030 are:

Student Success and Opportunity: IU will create statewide initiatives to improve post-secondary attainment rates, improve retention and persistence rates, expand philanthropic support for student financial aid, and provide in-demand academic programs paired with robust academic and career advising — particularly in sectors and industries in need of a growing talent pipeline.

Transformative Research and Creativity: IU will expand the scope and global reach of the university's research enterprise, with significant growth in external research funding to pursue groundbreaking discovery, the advent of new industries, and awe-inspiring cultural and creative endeavors that better the world. Key targets include significantly increasing the number of annual invention disclosures, expanding research partnerships with Hoosier communities, and firmly establishing the IU School of Medicine within the top 10 public university medical schools securing National Institutes of Health funding.

Service to Our State and Beyond: IU will pursue a broad range of economic development goals across the state and expand collaboration with civic and business partners within Indiana and globally. Key targets include aligning to Indiana Economic Development Corp. objectives, increasing the number of IU graduates who pursue careers within the state of Indiana, and providing robust support to advance workforce development in key sectors.

“We are charting an ambitious seven-year vision for IU, with a roadmap to new heights that reaffirms the university’s rightful place within the highest tier of American public higher education,” IU President Pamela Whitten said. “I’m deeply grateful to our faculty, staff and students for their leadership in developing IU 2030. Together, we have adopted a strategic plan that reflects our mission to champion student success, pursue discovery that improves lives, and strengthen the economic and cultural vitality of our state. As Indiana’s flagship university, we will ensure that the outcomes of IU 2030 are felt worldwide — from Hoosier hometowns to communities across the globe.”

“So many voices contributed to this effort at IU Southeast,” said interim Chancellor, Kelly A. Ryan. “I appreciated the widespread involvement in the strategic planning process from faculty, staff, students, alumni, and community members. I’m particularly grateful to VC Amanda Stonecipher and the chairs of the sub-groups who stood at the ready to help refine the plan at each stage of feedback. The entire campus input and leadership helped shape the goals and metrics for each of our plan’s three pillars, strengthening our ability to advance student success, produce transformative research and creativity, and demonstrate an unwavering commitment to serving Indiana and beyond.”

“Historically, our commitment to student success has meant making the expense of college manageable, providing flexible scheduling and modalities to meet students’ needs, and providing student centered instruction and services,” said Ryan. “The IU Southeast 2030 Strategic Plan will expand our impact to better meet the needs of our region, transform IU Southeast into a “student ready” university, and become a leader in our region for undergraduate research.”